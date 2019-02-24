MLB hot stove: Hanley Ramirez agrees to minor league deal with Indians, report says

Hanley Ramirez is back in MLB.

The three-time All-Star who was released by the Red Sox in the middle of last season, has agreed to a minor league deal with the Indians, according to The Athletic.

The deal is pending a physical.

Hanley Ramirez in agreement with #Indians on minor-league deal, pending physical, sources tell The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 24, 2019

Ramirez won the National League Rookie of the Year in 2006 and a batting title in 2009, while he twice claimed the Silver Slugger Award.

He signed a four-year, $88 million deal with the Red Sox in 2015 and was released in May after batting .254 with six home runs and 29 RBIs.

Ramirez, 35, is a career-.290 hitter with 296 home runs and 281 stolen bases but he has batted better than .254 just once in the last four years.