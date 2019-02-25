MLB hot stove: Dodgers pursuing Bryce Harper again

The Bryce Harper sweepstakes is heating up — and heading toward a conclusion.

The Dodgers have re-entered the race to sign the free-agent outfielder, ESPN reported, citing multiple unidentified league sources. The team confirmed that front office members and manager Dave Roberts met Sunday with Harper and agent Scott Boras in Las Vegas.

“It was good, just trying to get to know each other,’’ Roberts said in his Monday morning briefing with reporters (via USA Today). “I think in the spirit of us, the Dodgers, vetting a certain process makes sense and for those guys to do their due diligence as well.’’

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Dodgers are offering only a short-term deal, per MLB.com, which is not what Harper reportedly wants. He's still pushing for a long-term contract akin to what Manny Machado received from the Padres.

It's a late push for Harper and could complicate other negotiations, especially with the Phillies. Philadelphia has appeared to be the heavy favorite to land Harper, since the Phillies reportedly are willing to sign him long-term.

The Dodgers originally reached out to Harper in recent weeks, but things stalled due to the length of the contract offered. If Harper decided to entertain short-term deals, other teams could be back in the mix, as well.

MORE: Yankees pitcher Danny Farquhar throws simulated game, 10 months after brain hemorrhage

Aside from the Dodgers and Phillies, the White Sox, Giants, Padres and Harper's original team, the Nationals, have all reportedly expressed interest in him.

Citing two unidentified team executives, USA Today reported that Harper is expected to make his decision by the end of this week.