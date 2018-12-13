MLB hot stove: Angels to sign slugger Justin Bour, report says

Sporting News
The first baseman spent last season with the Marlins and Phillies.

MLB hot stove: Angels to sign slugger Justin Bour, report says

The first baseman spent last season with the Marlins and Phillies.

The Angels have added another slugger.

Los Angeles has agreed to a deal with first baseman Justin Bour, according to Fancred Sports' Jon Heyman.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

The deal will be worth $2.5 million, according to the New York Post.

The first baseman began last season with the Marlins, where he registered just a .227 batting average but belted 19 home runs and tallied 54 RBIs in 112 games. He was traded from Miami to the Phillies in mid-August in exchange for a minor league pitcher.

Bour slashed .224/.296/.347 in 29 appearances for Philadelphia.

MORE: MLB hot stove: Manny Machado’s 'first choice' is to sign with Yankees, report says | Mike Napoli retires from MLB after 12 seasons

The Angels could also use the five-year veteran at designated hitter.


What to Read Next