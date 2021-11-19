MLB honors Kansas City Royals for community-service efforts at Urban Youth Academy

Major League Baseball recognized the Kansas City Royals with this year’s “Allan H. Selig Award for Philanthropic Excellence” on Friday morning. The honor singled out the Royals’ “Response to Recovery” efforts that utilized their MLB Urban Youth Academy as a “community resource.”

Specifically, MLB highlighted the Royals’ use of the Urban Youth Academy as an educational support center, with its in-person Distance Learning Program for high school and middle school students (including access to meals, Internet service and volunteer educators), Summer Learning Program and availability of an online STEM curriculum for math and science teachers.

The announcement also pointed to the Royals’ use of the Urban Youth Academy as a local voting and COVID-19 vaccination site in a predominantly African-American area of the KC community (the 18th & Vine District), provision of more than 500,000 meals, grants to 17 nonprofit organizations and volunteer work supporting local organizations’ efforts to combat COVID-19.

“On behalf of Major League Baseball, I congratulate John Sherman and the entire Kansas City Royals organization for this well-earned recognition of service to their community,” MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. “Their efforts provide a model on how organizations can make a meaningful impact in under-served areas that were the most negatively affected by the pandemic.

“I am especially thankful for their support of the 18th & Vine District, a special place for our sport that houses both the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and the Royals Urban Youth Academy. Philanthropy is a cornerstone of baseball’s connections to our communities. I commend the Royals and all our Clubs for all that they do year-round to give back to those most in need.”

As a polling station, the Urban Youth Academy played host to more than 1,300 voters. The Royals also helped to provide more than 4,400 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Our entire organization is humbled by this award, especially as all 30 MLB clubs do impactful work in our communities,” Royals Chairman and CEO John Sherman said in a statement. “I am grateful for the commitment and passion of our associates, and am inspired by their resiliency.

“There is much more to do. The work continues, with gratitude for the opportunity to support the region we love.”