MLB Home Run Derby: Live updates, field, new rules as Pete Alonso, Gunnar Henderson lead stars looking for the title in Texas

The MLB All-Star Break is here and the best players from around baseball are in Arlington, Texas, as the festivities get underway this week. The 2024 MLB Draft is already in the books, with the Guardians taking Travis Bazzana No. 1 overall out of Oregon State. Now the focus shifts to the Home Run Derby.

There are a few rule changes for this year — most importantly, the first round will be leaderboard style, rather than starting as a bracket-style competition, with the player with the highest home run total seeded first and the lowest seeded eighth. The opening round will see the top four scores advance to a bracket-style final four. There is also a total pitch limit in addition to the time limit. In the first two rounds, batters will have 40 pitches within three minutes, and in the finals, each batter will have 27 pitches over two minutes. You can read more about the rule changes and get an in-depth look at each of the eight Derby participants here.

2024 MLB Home Run Derby participants

Date: July 15, 2024

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Globe Life Field | Arlington, Texas

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming: DirecTV Stream, Fubo, ESPN+

Stay with Yahoo Sports for complete coverage of the 2024 MLB Home Run Derby from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.