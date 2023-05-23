How to watch MLB games this week without cable: Schedule and streaming for Apple TV+, Peacock, ESPN+ and more
Let's play ball!
Baseball is still our country's pastime, but these days, watching America's national sport is a whole new ballgame — and not just because of the rule changes in the 2023 MLB season. With games split among cable, streaming and regional sports networks, plus local restrictions and blackouts added into the mix, keeping up with your favorite team can be hit or miss unless you’re willing to shell out for a pricey cable package (and even then, you might get hit with blackouts).
But don’t worry, we’re stepping up to the plate. Here’s every MLB game you can stream this week without paying for cable, your local RSN or MLB Network, including Friday Night Baseball, Sunday Night Baseball and tonight's Dodgers vs. Braves game on TBS.
- Watch MLB games on TBS, ESPN, ESPN+, Fox and more
Hulu + Live TV
- Watch MLB games on TBS and ESPN
Sling TV
- Stream one out-of-market game every day of this season (blackout restrictions apply)
ESPN+
This week is jam-packed with games you can watch without having to find your regional sports network or paying for a pricey baseball package. Starting with Tuesday's Dodgers vs. Braves game on TBS and ending with Sunday Night Baseball's Phillies vs. Braves game over on ESPN2. Plus, you can stream two Friday Night Baseball games over on Apple TV+, and don't forget about MLB Sunday Leadoff on Peacock.
Want to make sure you have your bases covered headed into this week of MLB? Here’s how to watch or stream MLB this weekend without cable.
How to watch MLB on TBS
- Watch TBS and ESPN
Sling TV
Date: May 23, 2023
Time: 7:20 p.m. ET
Game: Dodgers vs. Braves
TV: TBS
MLB on TBS broadcasts baseball games on Tuesday nights. Next Tuesday's game is the Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta Braves. Don’t regularly tune into TBS or aren’t sure if you have that channel? Here’s our recommendation for how to watch MLB on TBS:
- Alternate way to watch 'MLB on TBS'
Hulu + Live TV
How to watch Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+
Date: May 19, 2023
Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
Games: White Sox vs. Tigers, Padres vs. Yankees
Streaming: Apple TV+
This upcoming Friday Night Baseball will feature the Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers and the San Diego Padres vs. New York Yankees. Friday Night Baseball streams exclusively on Apple TV+, and while last year’s games were open to non-subscribers, this season FNB is a paid-subscriber event only.
How to watch Baseball Night in America (AKA MLB on Fox)
- Watch MLB on Fox
Hulu + Live TV
Date: May 27, 2023
Time: 7:15 p.m. ET
Games: Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks, Reds vs. Cubs, Cardinals vs. Guardians
TV: Fox
Baseball Night in America (Fox's Saturday night MLB schedule) includes a whopping three games this week: Boston Red Sox vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cleveland Guardians.
If you already have Fox through your cable package, digital satellite or live TV subscription, then you should be set to watch baseball on Fox this weekend (barring any regional restrictions). If you don’t have access to Fox, here’s our recommendation for where to stream the sports-heavy channel:
How to watch MLB Sunday Leadoff on Peacock
Date: May 28, 2023
Time: 11:35 am ET
Game: Dodgers vs. Rays
Streaming: Peacock
The Peacock exclusive MLB Sunday Leadoff will feature 19 weekend games this season. This Sunday, it’s the New York Yankees vs. the Cincinnati Reds.
How to watch Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN
- Watch 'Sunday Night Baseball'
Hulu + Live TV
Date: May 28, 2023
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Game: Phillies vs. Braves
TV: ESPN2
ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball offers a game to national audiences nearly every week. This week’s matchup is the Philadelphia Phillies vs. the Atlanta Braves. If you don’t have access to ESPN2 through a cable package, here’s what we recommend:
How to watch MLB on ESPN
How to watch MLB on ESPN+
ESPN+ will stream one out-of-market game every day of this season (blackout restrictions apply).