Red Sox vs. Yankees: How to watch MLB games this week without cable

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Baseball is still our country's pastime, but these days, watching America's national sport is a whole new ballgame — and not just because of the rule changes in the 2023 MLB season. With games split among cable, streaming and regional sports networks, plus local restrictions and blackouts added into the mix, keeping up with your favorite team can be hit or miss unless you’re willing to shell out for a pricey cable package (and even then, you might get hit with blackouts).

But don’t worry, we’re stepping up to the plate. Here’s every MLB game you can stream this week without paying for cable, your local RSN or MLB Network, including Sunday Night Baseball.

Watch MLB games on TBS, ESPN, ESPN+, Fox and more Hulu + Live TV $70 at Hulu

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Watch 'Friday Night Baseball' Apple TV+ $7 at Apple TV+

Watch MLB games on TBS and ESPN Sling TV $20 at Sling

Watch 'MLB Sunday Leadoff' Peacock $5 at Peacock

Stream one out-of-market game every day of this season (blackout restrictions apply) ESPN+ $10 at ESPN

This week is jam-packed with games you can watch without having to find your regional sports network or paying for a pricey baseball package.

Starting with Tuesday's Braves vs. Mets game on TBS and ending with Sunday Night Baseball's Yankees vs. Dodgers game over on ESPN. Plus, you can stream two Friday Night Baseball games over on Apple TV+, and don't forget about MLB Sunday Leadoff on Peacock.

Want to make sure you have your bases covered headed into this week of MLB? Here’s how to watch or stream MLB this weekend without cable.

How to watch MLB on TBS

Watch TBS and ESPN Sling TV $20 at Sling

Date: June 6, 2023

Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

Game: Mets vs. Braves

TV: TBS

MLB on TBS broadcasts baseball games on Tuesday nights. Next Tuesday's game is the New York Mets at Atlanta Braves. Don’t regularly tune into TBS or aren’t sure if you have that channel? Here’s our recommendation for how to watch MLB on TBS:

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola) Sling TV Starting at just $20 for your first month, Sling TV's Orange tier offers TBS, ESPN and 29 other channels. A Sling subscription also includes 50 hours of free DVR storage, so if you’re worried about missing any of the MLB action, you can always record your games. $20 at Sling

Alternate way to watch 'MLB on TBS' Hulu + Live TV $70 at Hulu

How to watch Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+

Watch 'Friday Night Baseball' Apple TV+ $7 at Apple TV+

Date: June 9, 2023

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET, 9:38 p.m. ET

Games: Royals vs. Orioles, Mariners vs. Angels

Streaming: Apple TV+

This upcoming Friday Night Baseball will feature the Kansas City Royals vs. the Baltimore Orioles at 7:05 p.m. and the Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels at 9:38 p.m. Friday Night Baseball streams exclusively on Apple TV+, and while last year’s games were open to non-subscribers, this season FNB is a paid-subscriber event only.

(Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Apple TV+ "Friday Night Baseball" features two games every week, now exclusively on Apple TV+. Subscribers to the Apple streaming platform can watch marquee baseball games every Friday, free from local broadcast restrictions, plus access to a 24/7 livestream with MLB game replays, news and analysis, highlights and classic games, and "MLB Big Inning," a live show with highlights and look-ins airing every weeknight during the 2023 regular season. Apart from baseball, Apple TV+ offers tons of original shows including "Ted Lasso," "The Morning Show" and "Silo," plus movies like "Ghosted," "CODA," "Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie" and more. An Apple TV+ subscription costs $7 per month. The platform offers a one week free trial period for new users, and three months of Apple TV+ free with the purchase of an eligible Apple device. $7 at Apple TV+

How to watch Baseball Night in America (AKA MLB on Fox)

Watch MLB on Fox Hulu + Live TV $70 at Hulu

Date: June 10, 2023

Time: 7:35 p.m. ET

Games: Red Sox vs. Yankees, Cubs vs. Giants

TV: Fox

Baseball Night in America (Fox's Saturday night MLB schedule) includes two games this week: The Boston Red Six vs. the New York Yankees and the Chicago Cubs vs. the San Francisco Giants.

If you already have Fox through your cable package, digital satellite or live TV subscription, then you should be set to watch baseball on Fox this weekend (barring any regional restrictions). If you don’t have access to Fox, here’s our recommendation for where to stream the sports-heavy channel:

(Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Hulu + Live TV For $70 per month, Hulu’s live TV bundle (with ads) will get you access to Fox (make sure to check your zip code to confirm eligibility) along with 84 other live and on-demand channels including TBS and ESPN. Plus, this bundle gets you a subscription to ESPN+, Disney+ and, of course, access to Hulu’s general content library. Hulu’s live TV plans also include unlimited DVR storage, a hardware-free set-up process and easy online cancellation. $70 at Hulu

Check channels

How to watch MLB Sunday Leadoff on Peacock

Watch 'MLB Sunday Leadoff' Peacock $5 at Peacock

Date: June 11, 2023

Time: 11:35 am ET

Game: Diamondbacks vs. Tigers

Streaming: Peacock

The Peacock exclusive MLB Sunday Leadoff will feature 19 weekend games this season. This Sunday, it’s the Arizona Diamondbacks vs. the Detroit Tigers.

(Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Peacock A $5 monthly Peacock subscription is all you'll need to watch “MLB Sunday Leadoff” every weekend. On top of access to the Peacock exclusive MLB event, the streaming platform is the easiest way to stream most live sports and events airing on NBC. You’ll also get access to thousands of hours of shows and movies, including beloved sitcoms such as “Parks and Recreation” and “The Office” and even recent theatrical releases like “Cocaine Bear” and “M3GAN.” For $10 monthly you can upgrade to an ad-free subscription which includes live access to your local NBC Channel (not just during designated sports and events) and the ability to download select titles to watch offline. $5 at Peacock

How to watch Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN

Watch 'Sunday Night Baseball' Hulu + Live TV $70 at Hulu

Date: June 11, 2023

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Game: Red Sox vs. Yankees

TV: ESPN

ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball offers a game to national audiences nearly every week. This week’s matchup is the Boston Red Sox vs. the New York Yankees. If you don’t have access to ESPN through a cable package, here’s what we recommend:

How to watch MLB on ESPN

(Photo: Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Hulu + Live TV For $70 per month, Hulu’s live TV bundle (with ads) will get you access to ESPN and ESPN2 along with 83 other live and on-demand channels including TBS and Fox (in select markets). Plus, this bundle gets you a subscription to ESPN+, Disney+ and, of course, access to Hulu’s general content library. Hulu’s live TV plans also include unlimited DVR storage, a hardware-free set-up process and easy online cancellation. $70 at Hulu

How to watch MLB on ESPN+

ESPN+ will stream one out-of-market game every day of this season (blackout restrictions apply).