MLB Free Agent Signings List

NEW YORK (AP) — The 90 free agents who have signed, with name, position, former club if different, and contract. The contract information was obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources. For players with minor league contracts, terms for major league contract base salaries are in parentheses:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BALTIMORE (4) — Signed Tyler O'Neill, of, Boston, to a $49.5 million, three-year contract; signed Gary Sánchez, c, Milwaukee, to an $8.5 million, one-year contract; signed Charlie Morton, rhp, Baltimore, to a $15 million, one-year contract; signed Andrew Kittredge, rhp, San Francisco, to a $10 million, one-year contract.

BOSTON (3) — Signed Justin Wilson, lhp, Cincinnati, to a $2.25 million, one-year contract; signed Aroldis Chapman, lhp, Pittsburgh, to a $10.75 million, one-year contract; signed Walker Buehler, rhp, Los Angeles Dodgers, to a $21.05 million, one-year contract.

CHICAGO (3) — Signed Austin, Slater, of, Baltimore, to a $1.75 million, one-year contract; signed Martín Pérez, lhp, San Diego, to a $5 million, one-year contract; signed Brandon Drury, inf, Los Angeles Angels, to a minor league contract.

CLEVELAND (4) — Re-signed Austin Hedges, c, to a $4 million, one-year contract; re-signed Shane Bieber, rhp, to a $16 million, one-year contract; signed Carlos Santana, 1b, Minnesota, to a $12 million, one-year contract; signed Paul Sewald, rhp, Arizona, to a $7 million, one-year contract.

DETROIT (4) — Signed Alex Cobb, rhp, Cleveland, to a $15 million, one-year contract; signed Gleyber Torres, 2b, New York Yankees, to a $15 million, one-year contract; signed Tommy Kahnle, rhp, New York Yankees, to a $7.75 million, one-year contract; signed Jack Flaherty, rhp, Los Angeles Dodgers, to a $35 million, two-year contract.

HOUSTON (1) — Signed Christian Walker, 1b, Arizona, to a $60 million, three-year contract.

KANSAS CITY (2) — Re-signed Michael Lorenzen, rhp, to a $7 million, one-year contract; signed Carlos Estévez, rhp, Philadelphia, to a $22 million, two-year contract.

LOS ANGELES (4) — Signed Kyle Hendricks, rhp, Chicago Cubs, to a $2.5 million, one-year contract; Travis d’Arnaud, c, Atlanta, to a $12 million, two-year contract; signed Kevin Newman, inf, Arizona, to a $2.75 million, one-year contract; signed Yusei Kikuchi, lhp, Houston, to a $63 million, three--year contract.

MINNESOTA (2) — Signed Harrison Bader, of, New York Mets, to a $6.25 million, one-year contract; signed Daniel Coulombe, lhp, Baltimore, to a $3 million, one-year contract.

NEW YORK (4) — Signed Max Fried, lhp, Atlanta, to a $218 million, eight-year contract; re-signed Jonathan Loáisiga, rhp, to a $5 million, one-year contract; signed Paul Goldschmidt, 1b, St. Louis. to a $12.5 million, one-year contract; re-signed Tim Hill, lhp, to a $2.85 million, one-year contract.

SEATTLE (3) — Signed Donovan Solano, inf, San Diego, to a $3.5 million, one-year contract; signed Shintaro Fujinami, rhp, New York Mets, to a minor league contract ($1.3 million); re-signed Placido Polanco, 2b, to a $7.75 million, one-year contract.

TAMPA BAY (3) — Signed Danny Jansen, c, Boston, to an $8.5 million, one-year contract; signed Eloy Jiménez, of, Baltimore, to a minor league contract; signed Ha-Seong Kim, inf, San Diego, to a $29 million, two-year contract.

TEXAS (5) — Signed Kyle Higashioka, c, San Diego, to a $13.5 million, two-year contract; re-signed Nathan Eovaldi, rhp, to a $75 million, three-year contract; signed Joc Pederson, of, Arizona, to a $37 million, two-year contract; signed Chris Martin, rhp, Boston, to a $5.5 million, one-year contract; signed Nick Ahmed, ss, San Diego to a minor league contract ($1.25 million).

TORONTO (4) — Signed Jeff Hoffman, rhp, Philadelphia, to a $33 million, three-year contract; signed Anthony Santander, of, Baltimore, to a $92.5 million, five-year contract; signed Yimi García, rhp, Seattle, to a $15 million, two-year contract; signed Max Scherzer, rhp, Texas, to a $15.5 million, one-year contract.

ATHLETICS (4) — Re-signed T.J. McFarland, lhp, to a $1.8 million, one-year contract; signed Luis Severino, rhp, New York Mets, to a $67 million, three-year contract; signed Gio Urshela, inf, Atlanta, to a $2.15 million, one-year contract; signed José Leclerc, rhp, Texas, to a $10 million, one-year contract.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ARIZONA (2) — Signed Corbin Burnes, rhp, Baltimore, to a $210 million, six-year contract; re-signed Randal Grichuk, of, to a $5 million, one-year contract.

ATLANTA (1) — Signed Jurickson Profar, of, San Diego, to a $42 million, three-year contract.

CHICAGO (4) — Signed Matt Boyd, lhp, Cleveland, to a $29 million, two-year contract; signed Carson Kelly, c, Texas, to an $11.5 million, two-year contract; signed Caleb Thielbar, lhp, Minnesota, to a $2.75 million, one-year contract; signed Colin Rea, rhp, Milwaukee, to a $5 million, one-year contract.

CINCINNATI (3) — Re-signed Brent Suter, lhp, to a $2.5 million, one-year contract; announced Nick Martinez, rhp, accepted $21.05 million qualifying offer; signed Wade Miley, lhp, Milwaukee, to a minor league contract ($2.5 million).

COLORADO (2) — Re-signed Jacob Stallings, c, to a $2.5 million, one-year contract; signed Kyle Farmer, inf, Minnesota, to a $3.25 million, one-year contract.

LOS ANGELES (6) — Signed Blake Snell, lhp, San Francisco, to a $182 million, five-year contract; re-signed Blake Treinen, rhp, to a $22 million, two-year contract; signed Michael Conforto, of, San Francisco, to a $17 million, one-year contract; re-signed Teoscar Hernández, of, to a $66 million, three-year contract; signed Tanner Scott, lhp, San Diego, to a $72 million, four-year contract; signed Kirby Yates, rhp, Texas, to a $13 million, one-year contract.

NEW YORK (7) — Signed Frankie Montas, rhp, Milwaukee, to a $34 million, two-year contract; signed Clay Holmes, rhp, New York Yankees, to a $38 million, three-year contract; signed Juan Soto, of, New York Yankees, to a $765 million, 15-year contract; re-signed Sean Manaea, lhp, to a $75 million, three-year contract; re-signed Jesse Winker, of, to a $7.5 million, one-year contract; signed A.J. Minter, lhp, Atlanta, to a $22 million, two-year contract; re-signed Ryne Stanek, rhp, to a $4.5 million, one-year contract.

PHILADELPHIA (2) — Signed Max Kepler, of, Minnesota, to a $10 million, one-year contract; signed Joe Ross, rhp, Philadelphia, to a $4 million, one-year contract.

PITTSBURGH (3) — Re-signed Andrew McCutchen, of, to a $5 million, one-year contract; signed Caleb Ferguson, lhp, Houston, to a $3 million, one-year contract; signed Adam Frazier, inf-of, Kansas City, to a $1,525,000, one-year contract.

SAN DIEGO (2) — Re-signed Elias Díaz, c, to a $3.5 million, one-year contract; signed Jason Heyward, of, Houston, to a $1 million, one-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO (3) — Signed Max Stassi, c, Chicago White Sox, to a minor league contract; signed Willy Adames, ss, Milwaukee, to a $182 million, seven-year contract; signed Justin Verlander, rhp, Houston, to a $15 million, one-year contract.

WASHINGTON (5) — Signed Michael Soroka, rhp, Chicago White Sox, to a $9 million, one-year contract; re-signed Trevor Williams, rhp, to a $14 million, two-year contract; signed Josh Bell, 1b, Arizona, to a $6 million, one-year contract; signed Amed Rosario, inf-of, to a $2 million, one-year contract; signed Jorge López, rhp, Chicago Cubs, to a $3 million, one-year contract.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

The Associated Press