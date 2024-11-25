MLB Free Agent Signings List

NEW YORK (AP) — The 11 free agents who have signed, with name, position, former club if different, and contract. The contract information was obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources. For players with minor league contracts, terms for major league contract base salaries are in parentheses:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BOSTON (1) — Signed Justin Wilson, lhp, Cincinnati, to a $2.25 million, one-year contract.

CHICAGO (1) — Signed Austin, Slater, of, Baltimore, to a $1.75 million, one-year contract.

CLEVELAND (1) — Re-signed Austin Hedges, c, to a $4 million, one-year contract.

LOS ANGELES (3) — Signed Kyle Hendricks, rhp, Chicago Cubs, to a $2.5 million, one-year contract; Travis d’Arnaud, c, Atlanta, to a $12 million, two-year contract; signed Kevin Newman, inf, Arizona, to a $2.75 million, one-year contract.

ATHLETICS (1) — Re-signed T.J. McFarland, lhp, to a $1.8 million, one-year contract.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CINCINNATI (2) — Re-signed Brent Suter, lhp, to a $2.5 million, one-year contract; announced Nick Martinez, rhp, accepted $21.05 million qualifying offer.

COLORADO (2) — Re-signed Jacob Stallings, c, to a $2.5 million, one-year contract; signed Kyle Farmer, inf, Minnesota, to a $3.25 million, one-year contract.

