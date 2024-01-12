Advertisement

MLB free agency: Yankees reportedly land Marcus Stroman on 2-year, $37 million deal

Jack Baer
·Staff writer
·1 min read
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 28: Marcus Stroman #0 of the Chicago Cubs pitches in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on September 28, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees got some much-needed rotation help Thursday, landing free agent starting pitcher Marcus Stroman on a two-year, $37 million deal, per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

The deal reportedly contains a third-year vesting option. Stroman seemingly confirmed the news on his Instagram story.

This article will be updated with more information.