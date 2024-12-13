Jake Mintz
MLB free agency: Will the Astros trade Kyle Tucker? Where will Corbin Burnes sign?
Stay up to date with the latest from the baseball hot stove
MLB free agency is upon us, with the league's winter meetings underway in Dallas this week. The name on everyone's lips is Juan Soto, but he's not the only free agent who has a big decision to make this winter.
Here's a quick look at where things stand so far this offseason:
Juan Soto's rejected suitors start their Plan Bs
The New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers were all reported to be in on Soto before he chose the New York Mets and their enormous pile of money. It didn't take long for all four of those teams to get started with Plan B.
The Yankees made the loudest move, with the reported eight-year, $218 million contract for Max Fried, taking one of the top free-agent pitchers off the board.
"From the Yankees standpoint, no retreat, no surrender, we get back after it and find a way to put together a roster that our fans are going to be excited about," Yankees general manager Cashman said. "And we want to defend that American League title and get back in the World Series and try to win it."
A day later, the Red Sox struck by acquiring left-handed pitcher Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox. Boston is sending top prospect Kyle Teel to Chicago in the deal, along with outfielder Braden Montgomery, infielder Chase Meidroth and right-hander Wikelman Gonzalez.
The Blue Jays made some noise Tuesday with a trade for Guardians second baseman Andrés Giménez and pitcher Nick Sandlin. The Guardians received infielder Spencer Horwitz in return, though they promptly sent him to the Pittsburgh Pirates. In that swap, the Guardians received Josh Hartle, Luis Ortiz and Michael Kennedy. The Marlins also traded Jake Burger to the Rangers.
As for the Dodgers, they've made some smaller moves with the signings of outfielder Michael Conforto (one year, $17 million) and reliever Blake Treinen (two years, $22 million). The Conforto deal was reached hours before Soto's, but you'd figure Los Angeles already knew where it stood.
Meanwhile, Soto's deal went official on Wednesday after he passed his physical.
Trade market still heating up
Crochet and Giménez might not be the only notable names moving this winter.
Trade speculation is heating up for Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker, with the Yankees, Cubs, Giants and Phillies reportedly vying for his services, per Joel Sherman of the New York Post. The San Diego Padres are also reportedly shopping standout starting pitcher Dylan Cease in an attempt to cut salary after carrying some of baseball's largest payrolls.
Waiting on Roki Sasaki
Japanese right-hander Roki Sasaki was posted Monday morning as the winter meetings got underway, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi. Sasaki's posting opened a 45-day window, which began Tuesday and runs through 5 p.m. ET Jan. 23. Every MLB team is now allowed to attempt to sway the 23-year-old talent to sign with them when the international amateur signing period opens Jan. 15.
Required reading:
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as we track all the rumors, signings and more during MLB free agency:
The latest on Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki
The baseball world is captivated by Roki Sasaki and where he’ll play in 2024. But Sasaki, it seems, is just as unsure as everyone else.
Until Sasaki’s official posting on Tuesday, very little information had emerged about the talented youngster, his preferences, his thought process and his path forward. But at the winter meetings, atop a makeshift podium in a comically enormous ballroom at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas, Sasaki’s agent, Joel Wolfe, offered the public a cornucopia of clarity.
The impromptu Q&A session was a sight to behold, as chaotic an information gathering as you’ll see. Reporters sardined themselves together in a crescent eight rows deep, their recording devices extended toward the soft-spoken agent. Wolfe swayed uncomfortably in the center of the madness, towering over the media in a navy jacket, charcoal slacks and a pair of Nike Dunks. He spoke slowly, with an almost solemn seriousness. Over the course of 20 minutes, Wolfe fielded a barrage of inquiries about his client.
The biggest takeaway? Even Wolfe isn’t sure yet what Sasaki wants.
Asked what's important to Sasaki in selecting a team, Wolfe was either purposefully vague or refreshingly honest. "I'm not entirely sure yet," he said. "I've known Roki for a little over two years now, and as I've gotten to know him, it's been a little bit difficult to really ascertain what his decision-making process would be for choosing a team because his focus has predominantly been on whether or not he's going to be able to post."
Here’s what else we learned from Wolfe about this winter’s most sought-after pitcher.
- Ian Casselberry
Juan Soto says he 'didn't talk' to Yankees players during free agency process
Juan Soto was officially introduced as a member of the New York Mets during a press conference at Citi Field on Thursday after signing a record-shattering 15-year, $765 million free-agent contract.
Many New York Yankees fans are still stunned that Soto didn't re-sign with the team after winning 94 games alongside talent including Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole. However, relationships and communications became all business after the conclusion of the season, according to Soto.
Asked if he talked to his now-former Yankees teammates during the free-agent process and what may have been said during the competition for his services, Soto said there was no correspondence.
"I haven't talked to any of those guys," Soto said. "We talked to them through the playoffs, at the end of the playoffs. But after that, through this process, I haven't talked to any of those guys."
Read the full story here.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Where will SP Corbin Burnes end up?
- Yahoo Sports Staff
These might be a little popular...
- Jordan Shusterman, Russell Dorsey
With Garrett Crochet trade, Red Sox add a frontline starter and White Sox infuse their rebuild with prospects
After their failed pursuit of Juan Soto, the baseball world was waiting for the Red Sox to finally make their first big move of the offseason. And on the final day of the winter meetings, Boston took care of a significant need, acquiring left-hander Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox for a huge prospect haul, including catcher Kyle Teel, outfielder Braden Montgomery, infielder Chase Meidroth and right-hander Wikelman Gonzalez.
Crochet, 25, has been one of the biggest trade pieces on the market since July’s trade deadline, and it’s easy to understand why. The new Red Sox ace thrived in his first full season as a starter in 2024, quickly becoming one of the game’s elite power arms as he struck out 209 to the tune of a 3.58 ERA.
One look at Crochet’s underlying metrics shows just how much of an impact addition the southpaw is. He led MLB last season with a 35% strikeout rate in just 146 innings, and after the Sox missed out on the likes of Max Fried, who agreed Tuesday on an eight-year, $218 million deal with the Yankees, they can now cross frontline starter off their list of offseason needs.
Read the full story here.
- Jack Baer
Jonathan Loáisiga returns to Yankees on 1-year deal
The Yankees have made another move, bringing back free-agent reliever Jonathan Loáisiga after a year lost to elbow surgery, per ESPN's Jorge Castillo.
- Jack Baer
Juan Soto contract goes official
The largest contract in the history of sports is official. Juan Soto has passed his physical and is officially a member of the New York Mets.
- Liz Roscher
White Sox officially trade Garrett Crochet to Red Sox
One of the hottest names on the trade market has been dealt. The Red Sox acquired Garrett Crochet from the White Sox for four players. None of the players traded to Chicago has recorded a major-league at-bat, but at least two of them are top-10 prospects in the Red Sox's system.
Click here to read more on this blockbuster trade between MLB's Sox of two different colors.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Alex Bregman could be next off the board
MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reports that a deal for Alex Bregman could be close, with the Astros, Red Sox, Yankees and Tigers as potential destinations.
There’s a sense that Alex Bregman could be the next big free agent to sign. The Astros, Red Sox, Yankees and Tigers are among those in the mix, per sources.
— Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) December 11, 2024
- Liz Roscher
Boras gives pun-free answer on Mets' future free-agent plans
You can tell Boras didn't plan for this question because he didn't have a pithy pun to deploy during the answer. So now Mets fans have two reasons to be thrilled.
- Liz Roscher
Scott Boras loves SP Corbin Burnes, Elvis and really bad puns
If free-agent starting pitcher Corbin Burnes wants to change agents after this, no one would blame him.
- Liz Roscher
Boras compares 3B Alex Bregman to the alphabet?
It's starting to feel like Boras called in Bruce Vilanch to do punch up on his comments.
- Liz Roscher
Scott Boras on 1B Pete Alonso's market
Scott Boras, the most well known MLB agent, is holding his annual Winter Meetings press conference. Boras loves to ham it up for the media with puns about his clients, and we'll bring you the best (and probably the worst) right here.
Boras kicks off by talking about former Mets 1B Pete Alonso, whose nickname is Polar Bear.
- Liz Roscher
Kyle Tucker trade sweepstakes down to 4 teams
According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, four teams have engaged with the Astros about acquiring outfielder Kyle Tucker.
Yankees
Cubs
Giants
Phillies
Sherman describes the Yankees as a "serious pursuer" and the Cubs as a "strong player" and possibly the most determined team in pursuit of Tucker. The Giants "are also involved in talks," while the Phillies are one of the teams that "at least inquired and tried to find a package that would work."
- Yahoo Sports Staff
'No retreat, no surrender' from Yankees
After losing out on Juan Soto but buoying their week by agreeing to terms with Max Fried, the Yankees still have their eyes on getting back to the World Series.
- Liz Roscher
Marlins getting two prospects in return for Jake Burger
The Rangers reportedly acquired Marlins 1B/3B Jake Burger just after midnight on Wednesday. In return for Burger, the Marlins are getting two infield prospects, Echedry Vargas and Max Acosta, and minor-league pitcher Brayan Mendoza.
- Jack Baer
Could the Padres trade Dylan Cease?
The San Diego Padres are in an interesting spot, as both a clear contender and a team trying to cut payroll in the aftermath of owner Peter Seidler's death. To the latter end, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports that the Padres have been engaged in trade talks about starting pitcher Dylan Cease.
The Padres acquired Cease from the Chicago White Sox last season and got a very good pitcher out of it, but also one reportedly due to make around $13 million or $14 million in 2025, his final year of arbitration eligibility. Cease, who posted a 3.47 ERA in 189 1/3 innings last year, would be a huge get for any team and figures to attract a heavy price if the Padres go the trade route.
- Jack Baer
Jake Burger to the Rangers
The Texas Rangers are ordering one Jake Burger from the Miami Marlins. In four MLB seasons with the Marlins and Chicago White Sox, Burger has been an above-average hitter, leading Miami in home runs last year with 29, and now figures to provide Texas depth at the infield corners and DH.
Burger still has four years of team control left.
- Ryan Young
Guardians dealing Spencer Horwitz right away
Spencer Horwitz lasted in Cleveland for just a matter of hours. The Guardians dealt Horwitz to the Pirates on Tuesday night after acquiring him from the Blue Jays.
- Ryan Young
Nathan Eovaldi returning to Rangers
The Rangers are bringing back a key part of their 2023 World Series champion team. They reportedly struck a three-year, $75 million deal with right-hander Nathan Eovaldi on Tuesday.
Eovaldi, who spent the past two seasons with the Rangers, went 12-8 in 29 appearances and held a 3.80 ERA last season.
- Jason Owens
Nolan Arenado willing to switch from 3B to facilitate trade to a contender
Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said Monday that "it’s my intention to try" to trade eight-time All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado this winter.
Arenado, who has a full no-trade clause, is reportedly ready to facilitate a deal and even willing to change positions if that gets him where he wants to go. This is according to Arenado's agent, Joel Wolfe, who spoke with reporters Tuesday at the winter meetings in Dallas.
"Nolan's willing to strongly consider it, if it's the right place to go, but he's not going to go just anywhere," Wolfe said, per ESPN. Wolfe added that Arenado "wants to win."
Arenado is a 10-time Gold Glove winner at third base, but he apparently has no qualms about a move even to first base if he's amenable to the destination.
"Nolan was like, 'I'll play shortstop. I'll do whatever. but I'm not insulted to go play first, and I can win a Gold Glove over there,'" Wolfe said.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
More details on Jays-Guardians deal for Andrés Giménez
- Ryan Young
Blue Jays reportedly trading for Guardians 2B Andrés Giménez
Andrés Giménez is on the move.
The Toronto Blue Jays struck a deal to trade for Giménez on Tuesday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Russell Dorsey. Further specifics of the deal are not yet known. It's unclear what the Cleveland Guardians will get in return.
Giménez, a three-time Gold Glove winner, has spent the past four seasons with the Guardians after getting his start in the league with the New York Mets in 2020. He had a .252 batting average and nine home runs with 63 RBI last season while helping the Guardians reach the ALCS for the first time since their World Series run in 2016.
Read more here.
- Kari Anderson
All-Star starting pitcher Max Fried reportedly agrees to $218M deal with Yankees
Two-time All-Star pitcher Max Fried is joining the New York Yankees on an eight-year, $218 million deal, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports.
Per the report, it's the largest guaranteed contract for a left-handed pitcher in MLB history. Fried joins the Yankees two days after they reportedly lost a bidding war to the New York Mets for slugger Juan Soto, this winter's top free-agent prize.
The lefty starter declined a one-year, $21.05 million qualifying offer from the Braves in mid-November, opting to enter free agency. Fried had signed a one-year, $15 million deal with Atlanta heading into the 2024 season.
Read the full story here.
- Ryan Young
Yimi García returning to the Blue Jays
Yimi García spent last season with both the Blue Jays and the Seattle Mariners. Now, he's got a deal to head back to Toronto.
- Sean Leahy
2B Thairo Estrada heading to the Rockies
The 28-year-old Estrada hit .217 and drove in 47 runs in 96 games and posted a .590 OPS last season with the San Francisco Giants.
The 1-year deal is reportedly worth $3.25 million with a mutual option for 2026 ($750,000 buyout).
A wrist injury affected Estrada's 2024 season, and in August he was removed from the Giants' 40-man roster and sent to Triple-A Sacramento.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Where the pitching market stands
Multiple MLB team execs tell me prices for FA pitchers are high, and relatively few clubs are willing to pay them.
- Ryan Young
Shohei Ohtani ‘unlikely’ to be ready to pitch for Dodgers in Japan to open next season
Although it would be an incredible moment, Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani is “unlikely” to pitch for the team in its games in Japan to start next season.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Monday that Ohtani, who is still recovering from elbow surgery he underwent at the end of his time with the Los Angeles Angels, almost certainly won’t be ready to pitch in L.A.'s two games against the Chicago Cubs in Tokyo in March, according to The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya. Ohtani is also recovering from shoulder surgery he underwent after the World Series to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder.
Ohtani is expected to be available as a hitter to start the season. Roberts said the team will be “nimble” with Ohtani’s workload and will come up with a plan to ramp him up so he can start pitching again.
Read the full story here.
- Jason Owens
Yankees GM Brian Cashman doesn't 'regret' trading for Juan Soto
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cahsman said Monday at baseball's winter meetings that he doesn't regret trading for Juan Soto from the San Diego Padres last offseason.
The Yankees lost a free-agent bidding war to the crosstown Mets for Soto's services on Sunday, leaving the Yankees to go to Plan B for their offseason. Last December, the Yankees traded a package of veterans and prized prospects for a year of Soto's services.
“Listen, the Mets got a great player, so congratulations to them,” Cashman said Monday, per MLB.com. “Our work continues as we focus on our team and how to reconfigure. Our efforts on a year-in, year-out basis don’t change. We’re always trying to be the best team we possibly can be so we can get into the playoffs and take a shot at the World Series, so we’ll just obviously get back at it.”
As for the trade for Soto? Cashman says the Yankees are sorry only that they couldn't cash the deal in via a World Series championship. The Yankees lost in the World Series to the Dodgers in five games.
“We went in with eyes wide open,” Cashman said. “We recognized he was a significant talent and he was going to upgrade us, and he did. It’s not a deal we regret.
"He impacted us in a heavy way. I’m just sorry we fell short in the World Series, but he — with others — had a great part in getting us where we did, becoming American League champs in 2024.”
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Juan Soto's former manager invoked a different Judge while discussing his reported deal
- Sean Leahy
SP Alex Cobb, Tigers agree to 1-year deal
The 37-year-old Cobb made only five appearances between the regular season and postseason with the Guardians last season.
He pitched 16 1/3 innings over three regular-season starts, recording a 1.04 WHIP and 2.76 ERA. Cobb did not start his season until August after undergoing left hip surgery and dealing with an injured right shoulder.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Juan Soto's old manager speaks on his reported megadeal with Mets
- Sean Leahy
RP Jordan Romano signs 1-year deal with Phillies
The 31-year-old Romano made only 15 appearances last season with the Blue Jays. His season was cut short in July after he underwent surgery to repair an impingement in his right elbow. Two months later, he was shut down for the year.
Over six years in Toronto, Romano recorded 105 saves in 229 2/3 innings pitched. He struck out 285 batters in 231 winnings with a 1.14 WHIP and a posted a .205 opponent batting average.
After allowing Jeff Hoffman and Carlos Estevez to walk in free agency, the Phillies begin reshaping their bullpen with the addition of Romano.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Will Garrett Crochet be traded this week?
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Are the Mets just getting started?
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Roki Sasaki posted, opening 45-day negotiating window
Japanese right-hander Roki Sasaki has been posted now that the MLB winter meetings are underway, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.
Sasaki's posting opens a 45-day window, which begins Tuesday and runs through 5 p.m. ET Jan. 23. Every MLB team is now allowed to attempt to sway the 23-year-old talent to sign when the international amateur signing period opens Jan. 15.
Because Sasaki is younger than 23, he is not eligible for the kind of deal his countryman, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, signed last year. Instead, he is limited to the international bonus pools, which are typically used to sign Latin American amateurs.
Read the full story here.
- Jake Mintz
For the Yankees, losing Juan Soto to the Mets is about more than baseball
For 327 halcyon days, Juan Soto was a New York Yankee.
It was a glorious, swashbuckling tenure. One filled with swaggering acts of baseballing dominance — no-doubt homers and defiant bases on balls and gestures of love to hordes of adoring bleacher creatures. A perfect match, they said. Soto, a monumental player born to play for baseball’s most monumental outfit. In ALCS Game 5, with an at-bat for the ages and a swing for the books, Soto sent the Yankees to the World Series. It all felt like just the beginning.
Late Sunday night, that joyride came to a sudden, thudding and definitive end.
Mets owner Steve Cohen extended an eye-popping, paradigm-shifting, 15-year, $765 million contract to make that possible. It is not just the largest deal in MLB history; it’s the largest deal in sports history. Cohen, one of the planet’s 100 richest souls, was willing to reach heretofore unthinkable heights to bring Soto to Queens. He outbid the Yanks, plain and simple.
Read the full story here.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
It's been a journey to the Mets for Juan Soto
- Yahoo Sports Staff
The Mets meant business
- Jason Owens
Michael Conforto to Dodgers
Earlier Sunday, the Dodgers struck a deal with Michael Conforto, poaching him from the NL West rival Giants. Conforto is joining the World Series champion Dodgers on a one-year, $17 million contract, according to multiple reports.
Conforto's is one of a number of deals already by the Dodgers, who kicked off the offseason in November by signing two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell, also from the Giants.
For full details, read here.
- Jason Owens
Blake Treinen remains with Dodgers
With the dust not yet settled on the news of the Juan Soto contract, news broke that reliever Blake Treinen has agreed to a contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 36-year-old righty will return to Los Angeles for his fifth season with the franchise, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
- Jason Owens
Juan Soto joining Mets on $765M deal
It's Juan Soto to the New York Mets via the richest known deal in the history of sports.
The New York Yankees slugger received the most anticipated payday of the offseason on Sunday, agreeing to a 15-year, $765 million deal with the Mets, according to multiple reports.
For full details on the record-shattering contract, read here.