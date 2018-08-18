MLB free agency rumors: Manny Machado may be interested in signing with Yankees

Manny Machado may be interested in signing with the Yankees.

The 26-year-old infielder, who was sent from the Orioles to the Dodgers before the trade deadline, will be a free agent after the season. Some close to Machado believe his first choice might be to join New York, according to a report from Fancred Sports.

Machado prefers to play shortstop. But he wouldn’t mind moving to a different position in order to play for the Yankees, the report says.

Machado has registered a .306/.382/.540 slash line in 122 games for the Orioles and Dodgers in 2018. He has also hit 26 home runs and tallied 72 RBIs.

Machado has made four All-Star teams and won two Gold Glove awards in his seven-year MLB career.



