MLB free agency: Juan Soto reportedly agrees to megadeal with New York Mets, Roki Sasaki posted

Juan Soto's not the only big free agent this offseason

MLB free agency is upon us, with the league's winter meetings kicking things off in earnest on Monday in Dallas. The name on everyone's lips is Juan Soto, but he's not the only free agent who has a big decision to make this winter.

Here's a quick look at where things stand so far this offseason:

It's Juan Soto to the New York Mets via the richest known deal in the history of sports.

The former New York Yankees slugger received the most anticipated payday of the offseason, agreeing to a 15-year, $765 million deal with the Mets on Sunday, according to multiple reports.

Shohei Ohtani's 10-year, $700 million contract last season previously stood as the richest in sports history. But his record stood for only one year. And unlike Ohtani's deal, Soto's reportedly includes no deferred money and has escalators that can inflate the contract's value to $800 million.

Since the end of the World Series, the pitching market has been active, headlined by the Dodgers and Blake Snell agreeing to a five-year, $182 million deal. The Mets and Frankie Montas are also in agreement on a two-year, $34 million deal, while the A's signed Luis Severino to a three-year, $67 million deal — the largest guaranteed contract in franchise history.

Japanese right-hander Roki Sasaki was posted Monday morning as the league's winter meetings got underway, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi. Sasaki's posting now opens a 45-day window, which begins Tuesday and runs through 5 p.m. ET on Jan. 23. Every MLB team is now allowed to attempt to sway the 23-year-old talent to sign when the international amateur signing period opens Jan. 15.

Because Sasaki is younger than 23, he is not eligible for the kind of deal his countryman, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, signed last year. Instead, he is limited to the international bonus pools, which are typically used to sign Latin American amateurs.

Waiting until 2025 will carry significant financial benefits for both Sasaki and his current team, the Chiba Lotte Marines of NPB. The international bonus pools reset when the new signing period starts in 2025, with every team having between $5 million and $8 million. Sasaki will get more money by waiting, and that matters to the Marines because the posting fee they receive will be 20% of his signing bonus.

Follow along with Yahoo Sports as we track all the rumors, signings and more during MLB free agency:

    Juan Soto joining Mets on $765M deal

    Juan Soto's former manager invoked a different Judge while discussing his reported deal

    SP Alex Cobb, Tigers agree to 1-year deal

    The 37-year-old Cobb made only five appearances between the regular season and postseason with the Guardians last season.

    He pitched 16 1/3 innings over three regular-season starts, recording a 1.04 WHIP and 2.76 ERA. Cobb did not start his season until August after undergoing left hip surgery and dealing with an injured right shoulder.

    Juan Soto's old manager speaks on his reported megadeal with Mets

    RP Jordan Romano signs 1-year deal with Phillies

    The 31-year-old Romano made only 15 appearances last season with the Blue Jays. His season was cut short in July after he underwent surgery to repair an impingement in his right elbow. Two months later, he was shut down for the year.

    Over six years in Toronto, Romano recorded 105 saves in 229 2/3 innings pitched. He struck out 285 batters in 231 winnings with a 1.14 WHIP and a posted a .205 opponent batting average.

    After allowing Jeff Hoffman and Carlos Estevez to walk in free agency, the Phillies begin reshaping their bullpen with the addition of Romano.

    Will Garrett Crochet be traded this week?

    Are the Mets just getting started?

    Roki Sasaki posted, opening 45-day negotiating window

    Japanese right-hander Roki Sasaki has been posted now that the MLB winter meetings are underway, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

    Sasaki's posting opens a 45-day window, which begins Tuesday and runs through 5 p.m. ET Jan. 23. Every MLB team is now allowed to attempt to sway the 23-year-old talent to sign when the international amateur signing period opens Jan. 15.

    Because Sasaki is younger than 23, he is not eligible for the kind of deal his countryman, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, signed last year. Instead, he is limited to the international bonus pools, which are typically used to sign Latin American amateurs.

    For the Yankees, losing Juan Soto to the Mets is about more than baseball

    For 327 halcyon days, Juan Soto was a New York Yankee.

    It was a glorious, swashbuckling tenure. One filled with swaggering acts of baseballing dominance — no-doubt homers and defiant bases on balls and gestures of love to hordes of adoring bleacher creatures. A perfect match, they said. Soto, a monumental player born to play for baseball’s most monumental outfit. In ALCS Game 5, with an at-bat for the ages and a swing for the books, Soto sent the Yankees to the World Series. It all felt like just the beginning.

    Late Sunday night, that joyride came to a sudden, thudding and definitive end.

    Soto is now a New York Met.

    Mets owner Steve Cohen extended an eye-popping, paradigm-shifting, 15-year, $765 million contract to make that possible. It is not just the largest deal in MLB history; it’s the largest deal in sports history. Cohen, one of the planet’s 100 richest souls, was willing to reach heretofore unthinkable heights to bring Soto to Queens. He outbid the Yanks, plain and simple.

    Read the full story here.

    It's been a journey to the Mets for Juan Soto

    The Mets meant business

    Michael Conforto to Dodgers

    Earlier Sunday, the Dodgers struck a deal with Michael Conforto, poaching him from the NL West rival Giants. Conforto is joining the World Series champion Dodgers on a one-year, $17 million contract, according to multiple reports.

    Conforto's is one of a number of deals already by the Dodgers, who kicked off the offseason in November by signing two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell, also from the Giants.

  • Jason Owens

    Blake Treinen remains with Dodgers

    With the dust not yet settled on the news of the Juan Soto contract, news broke that reliever Blake Treinen has agreed to a contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 36-year-old righty will return to Los Angeles for his fifth season with the franchise, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.