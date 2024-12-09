MLB free agency: Juan Soto agrees with Mets, passes Shohei Ohtani for richest deal in sports history

Here's a quick look at where things stand so far this offseason:
Juan Soto agrees to record-shattering deal with Mets
It's Juan Soto to the New York Mets via the richest known deal in the history of sports.
The former New York Yankees slugger received the most anticipated payday of the offseason, agreeing to a 15-year, $765 million deal with the Mets on Sunday, according to multiple reports.
Shohei Ohtani's 10-year, $700 million contract last season previously stood as the richest in sports history. But his record stood for only one year. And unlike Ohtani's deal, Soto's reportedly includes no deferred money and has escalators that can inflate the contract's value to $800 million.
Japanese right-hander Roki Sasaki will reportedly be posted during this week's winter meetings, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. His posting will open a 45-day window, which is expected to begin Tuesday, for MLB teams to sway the 23-year-old talent to sign when the international amateur signing period opens Jan. 15.
Waiting until 2025 will carry significant financial benefits for both Sasaki and his current team, the Chiba Lotte Marines of NPB. The international bonus pools reset when the new signing period starts in 2025, with every team having between $5 million and $8 million. Sasaki will get more money by waiting, and that matters to the Marines because the posting fee they receive will be 20% of his signing bonus.
Earlier Sunday, the Dodgers struck a deal with Michael Conforto, poaching him from the NL West rival Giants. Conforto is joining the World Series champion Dodgers on a one-year, $17 million contract, according to multiple reports.
With the dust not yet settled on the news of the Juan Soto contract, news broke that reliever Blake Treinen has agreed to a contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 36-year-old righty will return to Los Angeles for his fifth season with the franchise, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss the potential end of the Juan Soto sweepstakes, MLB's proposed 'Golden At-Bat' rule, their picks for The Good, The Bad & The Uggla, and are joined by Dodgers broadcaster Joe Davis to talk about the Dodgers' 2024 World Series run, Shohei Ohtani's historic season and more.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about teams trying to impress Juan Soto with their meetings, which players are worth watching as trade season arrive and the Orioles changing the dimensions of Camden Yards again.
