MLB free agency: Dodgers reportedly trade Gavin Lux to Reds after signing KBO's Hyeseong Kim

Stay up to date with the latest from the baseball hot stove

MLB free agency is cruising right along, with many of the big names, including Juan Soto, off the board. But some impact players are still available, and the trade market has been active.

Here's a quick look at where things stand so far this offseason:

Dodgers stay active with Gavin Lux trade, Hyeseong Kim signing

The Dodgers reportedly traded second baseman Gavin Lux to the Cincinnati Reds on Monday, in exchange for outfield prospect Mike Sirota and a Competitive Balance Round A pick (around No. 37). The move comes a few days after Los Angeles signed KBO infielder Hyeseong Kim to a three-year deal with $12.5 million guaranteed. The contract has a two-year option for the 2028 and 2029 seasons that could allow the deal to be worth as much as $22 million.

The 25-year-old Kim, who played the past six seasons with the KBO's Kiwoom Heroes, was the first player from South Korea and Japan to be posted this offseason and has been training in Los Angeles for the past month.

Corbin Burnes signing with Diamondbacks

Corbin Burnes is headed to the Arizona Diamondbacks, and it wasn't cheap.

The 2021 Cy Young Award winner agreed to a six-year, $210 million deal with the Diamondbacks, which includes an opt-out for Burnes after two seasons.

Because Burnes, Yahoo Sports' No. 3-ranked free agent, turned down a qualifying offer from Baltimore, the Orioles will receive draft pick compensation from his new team.

The contract is the largest in Diamondbacks history. Burnes, who lives in Scottsdale, Arizona, will pitch for the local team after reportedly turning down offers from the San Francisco Giants and Toronto Blue Jays.

Gleyber Torres heading to Detroit

Gleyber Torres has agreed to a one-year, $15 million deal with the Detroit Tigers. The 28-year-old second baseman has spent his entire seven-year career with the New York Yankees. Last season, he hit .257 with 15 home runs, 63 RBI and 80 runs scored in 154 games.

Free agent Gleyber Torres is in agreement with the Detroit Tigers on a 1-year, $15 million contract, sources tell ESPN. Torres had a great ALCS after a bit of down year on the power side for the Yankees. He'll start at 2b for Detroit. @JonHeyman was first with the agreement. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) December 27, 2024

At first glance, this deal seems awfully low for a player of Torres’ track record and especially at his age, even if the sense in the industry was that the market could be on the cold side for the second baseman following his unremarkable final season with the Yankees. But Tigers GM Scott Harris acknowledged that Torres had larger offers available and instead chose the one-year pact with Detroit in hopes of reestablishing his value and hitting free agency again next winter.

If Torres benefits from the change of scenery after seven years in New York and shows meaningful strides on both sides of the ball, he should be in position to secure a more significant multi-year deal a year from now, when he’ll still be one of the younger free agents at 29.

First-base market moves quickly after slow start

The market for free-agent first basemen was noticeably slow until the week before Christmas.

The Houston Astros struck first with a reported three-year, $60 million deal to acquire free-agent Christian Walker, previously a standout bat for the Arizona Diamondbacks. That triggered a chain of moves, as the D-backs opted to replace Walker by trading for Cleveland Guardians All-Star Josh Naylor last weekend, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Then the Guardians signed old friend Carlos Santana for his third stint with the team. Santana spent last season with the Minnesota Twins, so we'll see if they do anything to respond. Meanwhile, the New York Yankees picked up former MVP Paul Goldschmidt on a one-year, $12.5 million deal.

The first-base market still isn't close to finished, as Pete Alonso and others remain available.

Required reading:

Follow along with Yahoo Sports as we track all the rumors, signings and more during MLB free agency: