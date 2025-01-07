Advertisement
Live

MLB free agency: Dodgers reportedly trade Gavin Lux to Reds after signing KBO's Hyeseong Kim

Stay up to date with the latest from the baseball hot stove

yahoo sports staff

MLB free agency is cruising right along, with many of the big names, including Juan Soto, off the board. But some impact players are still available, and the trade market has been active.

Here's a quick look at where things stand so far this offseason:

The Dodgers reportedly traded second baseman Gavin Lux to the Cincinnati Reds on Monday, in exchange for outfield prospect Mike Sirota and a Competitive Balance Round A pick (around No. 37). The move comes a few days after Los Angeles signed KBO infielder Hyeseong Kim to a three-year deal with $12.5 million guaranteed. The contract has a two-year option for the 2028 and 2029 seasons that could allow the deal to be worth as much as $22 million.

The 25-year-old Kim, who played the past six seasons with the KBO's Kiwoom Heroes, was the first player from South Korea and Japan to be posted this offseason and has been training in Los Angeles for the past month.

Corbin Burnes is headed to the Arizona Diamondbacks, and it wasn't cheap.

The 2021 Cy Young Award winner agreed to a six-year, $210 million deal with the Diamondbacks, which includes an opt-out for Burnes after two seasons.

Because Burnes, Yahoo Sports' No. 3-ranked free agent, turned down a qualifying offer from Baltimore, the Orioles will receive draft pick compensation from his new team.

The contract is the largest in Diamondbacks history. Burnes, who lives in Scottsdale, Arizona, will pitch for the local team after reportedly turning down offers from the San Francisco Giants and Toronto Blue Jays.

Gleyber Torres has agreed to a one-year, $15 million deal with the Detroit Tigers. The 28-year-old second baseman has spent his entire seven-year career with the New York Yankees. Last season, he hit .257 with 15 home runs, 63 RBI and 80 runs scored in 154 games.

At first glance, this deal seems awfully low for a player of Torres’ track record and especially at his age, even if the sense in the industry was that the market could be on the cold side for the second baseman following his unremarkable final season with the Yankees. But Tigers GM Scott Harris acknowledged that Torres had larger offers available and instead chose the one-year pact with Detroit in hopes of reestablishing his value and hitting free agency again next winter.

If Torres benefits from the change of scenery after seven years in New York and shows meaningful strides on both sides of the ball, he should be in position to secure a more significant multi-year deal a year from now, when he’ll still be one of the younger free agents at 29.

The market for free-agent first basemen was noticeably slow until the week before Christmas.

The Houston Astros struck first with a reported three-year, $60 million deal to acquire free-agent Christian Walker, previously a standout bat for the Arizona Diamondbacks. That triggered a chain of moves, as the D-backs opted to replace Walker by trading for Cleveland Guardians All-Star Josh Naylor last weekend, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Then the Guardians signed old friend Carlos Santana for his third stint with the team. Santana spent last season with the Minnesota Twins, so we'll see if they do anything to respond. Meanwhile, the New York Yankees picked up former MVP Paul Goldschmidt on a one-year, $12.5 million deal.

The first-base market still isn't close to finished, as Pete Alonso and others remain available.

Required reading:

Follow along with Yahoo Sports as we track all the rumors, signings and more during MLB free agency:

Live98 updates
  • Ryan Young

    A's reach extension with Brent Rooker

    Brent Rooker and the A's reached a five-year, $60 million extension on Monday night. The deal, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, includes a six-year option that push the deal to $90 million.

    Rooker hit .293 with 39 home runs and 112 RBI last season, both of which were career-highs for the 30-year-old.

    Rooker was among a group of A's players spotted at the Kings-Heat game in Sacramento on Monday night.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Royals will reportedly sign RHP Michael Lorenzen to 1-year, $7 million deal

    Michael Lorenzen was traded from the Rangers to the Royals at the 2024 trade deadline, and Kansas City apparently liked what it saw.

  • Ryan Young

    Report: Reds trading for Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux

    Gavin Lux is headed to Cincinnati.

    The Reds struck a deal to trade for the Los Angeles Dodgers infielder on Monday, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. In return, the Dodgers will receive a future draft pick and outfield prospect Mike Sirota.

    Lux held a .251 batting average with 10 home runs and 50 RBI, both of which were career highs, last season with the Dodgers. He spent all six of his seasons in Major League Baseball with the franchise, winning a pair of World Series titles.

    The Reds went 77-85 last season and missed the playoffs for the fourth straight season.

    Read the full story here.

  • Sean Leahy

    Yankees reportedly pursuing 3-time batting champion Luis Arráez from Padres

    According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Yankees continue to be in discussions with the Padres over the 27-year-old Arráez.

    San Diego is looking to open up payroll as they go after other free agents such as Roki Sasaki. The Yankees are seeking to fill a need at second base with Gleyber Torres off to the Detroit Tigers.

    Arráez dealt with a bad thumb last season and batted .314 with 200 hits with the Padres and Miami Marlins. He's set to make $14.6 million next season and can become a free agent in 2026.

    Will Luis Arraez be hitting in the Bronx next season? (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
    Will Luis Arraez be hitting in the Bronx next season? (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
  • Jack Baer

    Charlie Morton to the Orioles

    Charlie Morton will play his 18th MLB season with the Orioles.

    The veteran agreed to a one-year contract with the AL East contender on Friday, the team announced. The deal is reportedly worth $15 million.

    The ageless curveball artist is coming off a 2024 season with the Braves in which he posted a 4.19 ERA and 23.8% strikeout rate across 30 starts. He'll join an Orioles rotation that direly needed both innings and effectiveness after the exit of Corbin Burnes, even after the signing of Japanese veteran Tomoyuki Sugano.

  • Sean Leahy

    Dodgers reportedly sign KBO's Hyeseong Kim

    The Dodgers have reportedly signed infielder Hyeseong Kim to a three-year deal with $12.5 million guaranteed, according to The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya. The contract has a two-year option for the 2028 and 2029 seasons that could allow the deal to be worth as much as $22 million.

    The 25-year-old Kim, who has played the past six seasons with the KBO's Kiwoom Heroes, was the first player from South Korea and Japan to be posted this offseason and has been training in Los Angeles for the past month.

    Kim, a left-handed hitter, is coming off a career season with the Heroes in which he hit 11 home runs, drove in 75 runs, stole 30 bases and posted a .326 batting average. It was his fourth straight season hitting over .300 and his seventh straight season with at least 20 stolen bases.

    Read more here.

  • Sean Leahy

    Dodgers make Teoscar Hernández official

    It's a three-year, $66 million deal for Hernández.

    The outfielder finished the season with a .272 batting average (his best in three seasons) and a career-high 33 home runs. Hernández also ended 2024 with an .840 OPS — a full 100-point boost from his year in Seattle. As a bonus, he emerged victorious in the 2024 Home Run Derby.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Why the Padres need Roki Sasaki the most

  • Liz Roscher

    Paul Goldschmidt officially joins Yankees

    Paul Goldschmidt's one-year, $12.5 million contract with the Yankees became official Monday night. Now all he has to do is shave that facial hair.

    For more on this low-risk, high-reward signing, click here.

  • Ryan Young

    D-Backs officially land Burnes

    Corbin Burnes' 6-year, $210 million deal with the Diamondbacks is now official.

    For more on their huge signing, click here.

  • Liz Roscher

    Nationals re-signing RHP Trevor Williams on 2-year, $14M deal

    Right-handed starter Trevor Williams is returning to the Nationals, according to Stephen J. Nesbitt of The Athletic. Williams, 32, is a nine-year MLB veteran who spent the past two seasons with the Nats. In 2023, he had a 5.55 ERA over 30 starts and 144 1/3 innings, but he made vast improvements in 2024. Williams had a 2.22 ERA through 11 starts last season, but he went on the injured list in early June due to a right elbow flexor strain and didn't come off until the season had nearly ended.

    Williams should have the chance to start 2025 fully healthy after allowing just one earned run in his two September starts after coming off the injured list.

  • Cubs pick up Vidal Bruján in trade with Marlins

    The Chicago Cubs and Miami Marlins made a trade Sunday to swap a pair of infielders, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. In the trade, the Cubs pick up utility second baseman/right fielder Vidal Bruján, sending first baseman Matt Mervis to Miami. Both players are 26 and will get a fresh start to try for more major-league playing time.

  • Jordan Shusterman

    What does the Burnes deal mean for team and player?

    This huge commitment to Burnes also represents an anticipatory move of sorts, with both Gallen and Kelly slated to hit free agency next winter. The D-backs have some decent pitching depth in the upper levels of their farm system, but nothing resembling a future ace who could step in if/when Gallen and Kelly depart. Burnes now fills that potential void in a big way — at least for 2026 (don’t forget the opt-out!).

    After an awfully quiet first month of the offseason, Arizona has burst onto the scene over the past few weeks with two aggressive moves to reassert their relevance in the National League hierarchy, first acquiring first baseman Josh Naylor from Cleveland to replace Christian Walker and now this gigantic agreement with one of the best starting pitchers on the market. With key offensive contributors Joc Pederson and Randal Grichuk no longer in tow, some questions remain about the depth of the lineup, and the bullpen — a clear weakness — has holes as well.

    But Burnes was one of the few players left on the market who can meaningfully raise the floor and ceiling of a roster, even if he doesn't appear to address an obvious need in Arizona. This is a huge win for the D-backs as they look to keep their contention window open and a huge blow to the runners-up for Burnes’ services — San Francisco and Toronto — who again came up short in their pursuit of a superstar.

    Read more here.

  • Jack Baer

    Why are the Diamondback signing Corbin Burnes?

    Corbin Burnes agreed to a six-year, $210 million deal with the Diamondbacks on Saturday. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)
    Corbin Burnes agreed to a six-year, $210 million deal with the Diamondbacks on Saturday. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

    While the six-year, $210 deal for Corbin Burnes makes sense from a commute perspective, it's a surprise from Arizona.

    A year after reaching their first World Series since 2001, the 89-win D-backs narrowly missed out on the playoffs in 2024 and remain mired in the NL West, arguably the most competitive division in baseball. The team is still set up to win, though, so it spent big for a new weapon after similarly big moves by the Los Angeles Dodgers (signing Blake Snell, re-signing Teoscar Hernández) and Giants (signing Willy Adames), with the San Diego Padres also lurking.

    However, the rotation already appeared to be a strength for the D-backs, at least relatively, given their high number of position-player free agents and a bullpen that ranked 25th in ERA last season. Even so, they decided to spend big to add another headliner alongside Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly, Eduardo Rodriguez and Brandon Pfaadt. Jordan Montgomery is also still under contract after a disastrous 2024 — so bad D-backs owner Ken Kendrick called the contract a "horrible decision" — but he is now a clear trade candidate if a team wants to try buying low.

    It's also encouraging that the D-backs are spending despite being one of the teams to have their RSN implode with the Diamond Sports Group bankruptcy. Local cable revenue is a foundational component of the finances for teams such as Arizona, but the D-backs are still going for it.

    Beating the Giants' bid for Burnes is noteworthy, considering how competitive some teams in the NL West have been in free agency. Arizona did benefit from a more favorable income tax situation compared to Burnes' more significant suitors, though.

    Read more here.

  • Teoscar Hernández reportedly rejoining Dodgers

    Teoscar Hernández is staying with the Los Angeles Dodgers for a few more years.

    The outfielder and 2024 World Series champion agreed to a three-year, $66 million deal with Los Angeles on Friday, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The deal reportedly includes a fourth-year option for $15 million, a $23 million signing bonus and, as is common for the Dodgers now, around $23 million in deferred money.

    Hernández had one of the best year-to-year turnarounds in 2024, following a disappointing 2023 with the Seattle Mariners with a stellar performance as a Dodger. Hernández was brought to L.A. to help boost the Shohei Ohtani-led Dodgers into a championship-caliber team, a mission that was certainly successful.

    Read more here.

  • Jordan Shusterman

    What to make of Torres' deal with the Tigers?

    Before contemplating Torres’ fit on Detroit’s roster, let’s first consider the contract: one year, $15 million. At first glance, this seems awfully low for a player of Torres’ track record and especially at his age, even if the sense in the industry was that the market could be on the cold side for the second baseman following his unremarkable final season with the Yankees. But Tigers GM Scott Harris acknowledged Friday that Torres had larger offers available and instead chose the one-year pact with Detroit in hopes of reestablishing his value and hitting free agency again next winter. If Torres benefits from the change of scenery after seven years in New York and shows meaningful strides on both sides of the ball, he should be in position to secure a more significant multi-year deal a year from now, when he’ll still be one of the younger free agents available at 29.

    Harris also shed some light on the likely infield alignment after initial reports of Torres’ signing sparked questions about what the move means for the bevy of young infielders already on Detroit’s roster. Harris said Torres will be Detroit’s every-day second basemen, with Colt Keith — who signed a six-year extension before he made his MLB debut in 2024 — sliding to first base after spending the bulk of his rookie season at second. That would seemingly indicate a diminished role for former No. 1 overall pick Spencer Torkelson, but Harris said there are at-bats available if he’s producing.

    In Harris’ view, adding Torres makes the Tigers a better ballclub right now and will spark healthy competition for playing time elsewhere in the infield — a common dynamic for good teams. If that means making it more difficult to give playing time to the likes of Torkelson, Justyn-Henry Malloy or Jace Jung, so be it. On a team that considers itself a playoff contender, as Detroit does after its surprise run to the postseason in 2024, these players need to earn their playing time.

    On a related note, the other big question that looms over Detroit’s offseason is whether they remain in play for free-agent third baseman Alex Bregman. Bregman would obviously represent a substantial upgrade over any of Detroit’s internal options at third, and his experience having played under manager AJ Hinch in Houston helped build buzz for Detroit as a potential landing spot, particularly as other suitors have fallen out of the race.

    More important than any positional fit or prior relationships, though, is what it would take financially to get such a deal done. Unlike with Torres, who was comfortable agreeing to a shorter-term deal, Bregman and his agent, Scott Boras, are surely still seeking a massive, long-term contract, meaning Detroit would likely need to outbid several other Bregman suitors that have already demonstrated a willingness to spend big this winter. That still seems rather implausible at this stage, based on the Tigers’ more recent track record of relative frugality, but as long as Bregman remains available, the rumors will continue to swirl.

  • Sean Leahy

    Gleyber Torres signs 1-year, $15 million deal with Tigers

    The 28-year-old second baseman has spent his entire seven-year career with the New York Yankees. Last season, he hit .257 with 15 home runs, 63 RBI and 80 runs scored in 154 games.

  • Russell Dorsey

    With the addition of Walker Buehler, the Boston Red Sox are starting to look like 2025 contenders

    NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 30: Walker Buehler #21 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after the final out in the ninth inning during Game 5 of the 2024 World Series presented by Capital One between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
    Walker Buehler signed a one-year deal with the Boston Red Sox for 2025. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

    Coming into this winter, it was imperative for the Boston Red Sox to make multiple impactful moves following a disappointing finish to the 2024 season. And in light of the Yankees making several key pivots following Juan Soto’s departure, inactivity from Boston through another offseason wasn't an acceptable option.

    Well, slowly but surely the Red Sox are putting together a solid offseason and starting to look like a team that is serious about getting back to the postseason in 2025.

    The Red Sox’s biggest changes have been in their rotation, where they’ve had a serious overhaul. Adding starting pitching was the top priority for chief baseball officer Craig Breslow, and the Red Sox added arguably the best starter on the trade market in Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox. But it takes more than one starter to get through the 162-game grind of the regular season.

    The Red Sox then added left-hander Patrick Sandoval, who’s recovering from Tommy John surgery, and they solidified their veteran presence on Monday by adding right-hander Walker Buehler on a one-year, $21.05 million deal. Buehler, who was No. 23 on Yahoo Sports' list of this winter's top 50 free agents, brings to Boston’s rotation a veteran arm who has pitched on baseball's biggest stages and experienced plenty of success. His 18 postseason starts are the most on Boston’s roster by far.

    Read the full story here.

  • Jason Owens

    Astros GM: Talks with Alex Bregman 'stalled' ahead of Christian Walker deal

    Astros general manager Dana Brown told reporters Monday that talks with longtime third baseman Alex Bregman stalled before Houston reached a deal with Christian Walker, effectively ending Bregman's time with the team.

    “I thought we made a really competitive offer, showing that we wanted him back,” Brown said on the day the Astros officially introduced Walker. “But we had to pursue other options.

    "We couldn’t just sit there. We locked in [Isaac] Paredes early in that trade, knowing that he could play third or first, and then when the opportunity to add another bat came up, we just jumped on it.”

    Bregman's agent, Scott Boras, offered a retort to The Athletic:

    “Over time, teams learn if you’re running from leadership and talent, you’re running from the ultimate goal,” Boras said.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Eloy Jiménez signs minor-league deal with Rays

    Eloy Jiménez and the Rays have agreed to a minor-league deal, ESPN's Jesse Rogers reports. Jiménez, 28, batted .238 with a .626 OPS, 14 doubles, six home runs and 28 RBI last season for the White Sox and Orioles. An adductor strain and hamstring injury limited him to 98 games.

    Since he hit 31 homers during his rookie season, injuries have been a consistent obstacle for Jiménez. Among the many issues he has dealt with have been a sprained ankle and right ulnar nerve contusion in 2019, a torn left pectoral tendon in 2021, a torn right hamstring tendon in 2022 and an appendectomy in 2023.

    However, Jiménez did hit 18 home runs, the second-highest total of his career, while playing 120 games in 2023.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Joc Pederson signs 2-year deal with Rangers

    Outfielder/designated hitter Joc Pederson has signed with the Texas Rangers. Pederson agreed to a two-year, $37 million deal, according to The Athletic. The contract includes an opt-out after the first year.

    Last season with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Pederson hit .275 with a .908 OPS (both career bests), 17 doubles, 23 home runs and 64 RBI. He played exclusively as a DH but has played the outfield throughout his 11-year career, mostly in left and center field.

    Pederson, 32, will replace Nathaniel Lowe in the Rangers' lineup. Lowe was traded to the Washington Nationals over the weekend for reliever Robert Garcia.

  • Liz Roscher

    Red Sox, RHP Walker Buehler agree to 1-year, $21.05 million deal: Sources

    The Boston Red Sox have landed a major piece in their quest to remake their starting rotation. According to Yahoo Sports' Russell Dorsey, the Red Sox and right-hander Walker Buehler are in agreement on a one-year, $21.05 million deal. The deal includes incentives and is pending a physical.

    Buehler, 30, is a two-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion with the Los Angeles Dodgers, which is the only team he's played for in his seven-year career.

    Read more here.

  • Sean Leahy

    Andrew McCutchen re-ups with Pirates

    The 38-year-old outfielder played 120 games last season with the Pirates, hitting .232 with 20 home runs, 50 RBI and a .739 OPS.

    According to MLB.com's Alex Stumpf, it's a one-year, $5 million deal.

  • Liz Roscher

    Mets reportedly reunite with Sean Manaea on 3-year, $75 million deal following career year

    The New York Mets have made a move to solidify their starting rotation. In the wee hours of Monday morning, they reportedly agreed to reunite with left-hander Sean Manaea on a three-year, $75 million deal.

    Manaea, who will be 33 in February, had a career year with the Mets in 2024. He had a 3.47 ERA and 184 strikeouts over 32 starts and 181 2/3 innings. That's the lowest ERA of his career, maintained over the most innings he has ever pitched and anchored by the second-most strikeouts he has ever thrown. Before the 2024 season, his best numbers came with the Athletics in 2018, when he had a 3.59 ERA over 160 1/3 innings.

    Read the full story here.

  • Ryan Young

    Nathaniel Lowe to the Nationals

    The Nationals and Rangers struck a deal to swap Nathaniel Lowe and left-handed reliever Robert Garcia on Sunday night. Lowe won his first Gold Glove award and helped lead the Rangers to a World Series win in 2023.

  • A's sign free-agent third baseman Gio Urshela to a one-year deal

    Urshela signed a one-year contract with the Detroit Tigers in February but was released by the team in August. Urshela then signed with the Atlanta Braves and played in 36 games for the team, finishing with a .265 batting average.

  • Phillies pick up lefty starter Jesús Luzardo in trade with Marlins

    The Philadelphia Phillies have added another weapon to their starting rotation, picking up pitcher Jesús Luzardo in a trade with the Miami Marlins, the team announced Sunday.

    The Philles also received minor-league catcher Paul McIntosh in the trade, while Miami got prospects Starlyn Caba and Emaarion Boyd in return.

    Luzardo is coming off an injury-filled 2024 but will be a big boost to the Phillies' rotation if he can stay healthy.

    Read more about the trade here.

    MIAMI, FL - MARCH 28: Jesus Luzardo #44 of the Miami Marlins pitches in the first inning during the game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on Thursday, March 28, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kelly Gavin/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
    (Photo by Kelly Gavin/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
  • Jack Baer

    Guardians replace Josh Naylor with signing of Carlos Santana

    Just a few minutes after news of the Josh Naylor trade hit, the Cleveland Guardians found their own first-base replacement by bringing back veteran Carlos Santana, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

    It will be Santana's third stint in Cleveland, where he is second on the franchise's all-time walks list and sixth in home runs.

  • Jack Baer

    D-Backs replace Christian Walker with trade for Guardians' Josh Naylor

    A day after Christian Walker agreed to a deal with the Houston Astros, the Arizona Diamondbacks found his replacement by swinging a trade for Cleveland Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

    Going back to Cleveland will be pitcher Slade Cecconi and a competitive balance Round B draft pick. Naylor is coming off his first career All-Star selection and hit .243/.320/.456 with 31 homers for a team that emerged on top in the AL Central.

  • Sean Leahy

    1B Paul Goldschmidt signs 1-year deal with Yankees

    The deal is worth a reported $12.5 million, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

    Last season with the Cardinals, the 37-year-old Goldschmidt batted .245 with 22 home runs and 65 RBI.

    Read more about the deal here.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Yankees acquire RP Fernando Cruz from Reds for C Jose Trevino

    The New York Yankees added a strikeout reliever to their bullpen, acquiring Fernando Cruz from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for catcher Jose Trevino on Friday.

    Cruz, 34, struck out 109 batters in 66 2/3 innings with a 4.86 ERA in 69 appearances. His strikeout total ranked fourth among MLB relievers last season. Trevino, 31, appeared in 73 games for the Yankees as the backup to Austin Wells. He batted .215 with a .642 OPS, eight home runs and 28 RBI.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Christian Walker reportedly agrees to deal with Astros

    According to multiple reports, first baseman Christian Walker has agreed to a deal with the Astros. USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports the deal is for three years and $60 million.

    Read more here.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Astros, Christian Walker in 'serious talks': Report

    Christian Walker spent the past eight seasons in Arizona and posted a .251/.335/.468 slash line in 2024.

  • Sean Leahy

    LHP Patrick Sandoval joins Red Sox on 2-year, $18.25M deal

    Sandoval made 16 starts last season with the Los Angeles Angels — a season that ended in June after he underwent Tommy John surgery. The 28-year-old is expected back at some point during the second half of the 2025 season.

  • Jack Baer

    Max Kepler leaves Twins for Phillies

    After 10 seasons with the Twins ranging from acceptable to good, Max Kepler is headed to the Phillies.

  • Sean Leahy

    RHP Mike Soroka reportedly signs with Nationals

    The 27-year-old Soroka went 0-10 last season with the Chicago White Sox, recording a 4.74 ERA and 1.38 WHIP in 25 appearances.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Could the bullpen market pick up soon?

  • Jack Baer

    The Mets pick up another starting pitcher

    With Luis Severino, Sean Manaea and Jose Quintana all free agents after throwing at least 170 innings for the Mets in 2024, New York entered this offseason with some major work to do, even in the non-Juan Soto department.

    They've responded with an "Island of Misfit Toys" approach to the rotation. They signed Frankie Montas to a two-year, $34 million deal after a down season with the Reds and Brewers and agreed with former Yankees closer Clay Holmes on a three-year, $38 million deal, with the plan to convert him from reliever to starter.

    Their latest addition: Angels starter Griffin Canning, a former top prospect, on a one-year, $4.25 million deal, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. Canning holds a 4.78 career ERA and should slide into the back of the rotation.

  • Jack Baer

    Cody Bellinger could play multiple positions with Yankees

    There were reports after the New York Yankees' trade for Cody Bellinger that the former MVP was told he would play center field on his new team, but Yankees manager Aaron Boone poured cold water on that idea Wednesday.

    Center field, left field and first base are all in play for Bellinger, who is a solid defender at each position. That makes sense for the Yankees, who have spots open in both outfield corners and at first. Aaron Judge played center field in 2024 but would likely move to right if Bellinger is available to take center.

  • Jack Baer

    Nolan Arenado reportedly spikes trade to Astros

    Nolan Arenado is one of the biggest names on the trade market, though not necessarily the most valuable, and we now know he probably won't be going to the Houston Astros. The St. Louis Cardinals third baseman has informed his club he will not waive his no-trade clause for a move to Houston, according to MLB.com.

    The Cardinals were reportedly willing to spend $15-20 million to the Astros to cover the $64 million in salary that Houston would have to take on (the Colorado Rockies are already on the hook for $10 million of the $74 million remaining on Arenado's deal), but they also needed Arenado's approval.

    A player invoking his no-trade clause doesn't always mean a trade is dead — often, the move is a ploy to shake some extra dollars out of his new team — but the Astros are reportedly not hopeful about a change. The team also already has a likely starting third baseman in Isaac Paredes, acquired from the Chicago Cubs in the Kyle Tucker trade.

  • Jack Baer

    New York Yankees trade for Cubs OF Cody Bellinger as former MVP's career takes another turn

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 09: Cody Bellinger #24 of the Chicago Cubs reacts to his two run home run, to take a 2-0 lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers, during the first inning at Dodger Stadium on September 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
    Cody Bellinger is on his way to New York. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

    The New York Yankees have their Juan Soto replacement — or at least a guy who can take Juan Soto's place on the field.

    The team swung a trade with the Chicago Cubs for former MVP Cody Bellinger on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan, betting on a talented player to bounce back from a rough couple of years. The Cubs are also sending cash to the Yankees and will receive right-handed reliever Cody Poteet in return.

    Soto's record-setting pact with the New York Mets left the Yankees in dire need of a corner outfielder with enough pop to slide into the middle of the order. Bellinger could fit that bill and was available via trade due to his contract with the Cubs, which gives him player options for 2025 and 2026 that pay him a total of $52.5 million.

    It was clear a trade was coming after the Cubs acquired Houston Astros star Kyle Tucker in a blockbuster move, but there were rumors of the team shopping Bellinger even before they succeeded in acquiring Tucker.

    Read the full story here.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Yankees, Cubs stalled on Cody Bellinger trade talks

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Max Fried is officially a Yankee

  • Ryan Young

    Orioles land Sugano

    The Baltimore Orioles have struck a one-year, $13 million deal with right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano. The 35-year-old had a 1.67 ERA and 111 strikeouts in Japan this past season.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    What are the Astros trying to accomplish by trading Kyle Tucker?

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Will Jesús Luzardo be a Cub?

    After trading for Kyle Tucker late last week, the Cubs could be putting together another deal this week, per 670 The Score's Bruce Levine. The Cubs and Marlins have reportedly been discussing a trade involving lefty Jesús Luzardo.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    A look at the reliever market

  • Jack Baer

    Cubs and Marlins talking Jesús Luzardo

    Jesús Luzardo had a 2024 to forget with a 5.00 ERA and a season-ending back injury, but he could still attract a high price for the Marlins.

    One of the top arms on the trade market, Luzardo is reportedly seeing interest from the Chicago Cubs. With Luzardo under team control for two more seasons, the Marlins will want a significant return for a talented arm who was great in 2023 but has struggled with injuries.

  • Jack Baer

    Astros a 'serious suitor' for Nolan Arenado trade

    The Houston Astros have already acquired one third baseman with Isaac Paredes via the return of the Kyle Tucker, but they might not stop there. Per The Athletic's Chandler Rome, Houston has emerged as a serious suitor in a trade for St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado.

    Arenado is one of the biggest names on the market but not necessarily one of the most valuable players. He is still owed $74 million across the next three seasons, $10 million to be paid by the Colorado Rockies, and any team that takes him is going to want the Cardinals to take another bite out of that if they expect any sort of meaningful prospect return.

    Acquiring both Parades and Arenado would likely mean a move to first base or a utility role for Paredes, given Arenado's Gold Glove defense. And it almost certainly means Alex Bregman will be playing in a new uniform next season.

  • Sean Leahy

    A's continue being active with acquisition of LHP Jeffrey Springs from Rays

    The Rays are sending Jeffrey Springs to the A's in exchange for RHP's Joe Boyle and Jacob Watters, as well as OF Will Simpson. A compensatory draft pick will also be heading Tampa's way, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

    The 32-year-old Springs appeared in only 10 games over the past two seasons as he dealt with ulnar neuritis, as well as Tommy John surgery. He is owed $10.5 million each of the next two seasons, and his contract features a club option worth $15 million for 2027.