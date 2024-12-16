MLB free agency: Astros trade Kyle Tucker to Cubs, who could be gearing up to deal Cody Bellinger

Here's a quick look at where things stand so far this offseason:
Juan Soto's rejected suitors start their Plan Bs
The New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers were all reported to be in on Soto before he chose the New York Mets and their enormous pile of money. It didn't take long for all four of those teams to get started with Plan B.
A day later, the Red Sox struck by acquiring left-handed pitcher Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox. Boston is sending top prospect Kyle Teel to Chicago in the deal, along with outfielder Braden Montgomery, infielder Chase Meidroth and right-hander Wikelman Gonzalez.
As for the Dodgers, they've made some smaller moves with the signings of outfielder Michael Conforto (one year, $17 million) and reliever Blake Treinen (two years, $22 million). The Conforto deal was reached hours before Soto's, but you'd figure Los Angeles already knew where it stood.
Crochet and Giménez aren't the only names moving this winter.
On Friday, the Cubs reportedly traded for Kyle Tucker, sending infielder Isaac Paredes, pitcher Hayden Wesneski and prospect Cam Smith to the Astros. Hours earlier, the New York Yankees replaced Clay Holmes in their bullpen by acquiring Devin Williams from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for starting pitcher Nestor Cortes and infield prospect Caleb Durbin.
The addition of Williams, plus the return of Jonathan Loáisiga, who is coming off Tommy John surgery, will bolster the Yankees' bullpen. The question remains whether manager Aaron Boone will use Williams or Luke Weaver as the team's closer in 2025.
Waiting on Roki Sasaki
Japanese right-hander Roki Sasaki was posted Monday morning as the winter meetings got underway, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi. Sasaki's posting opened a 45-day window, which began Tuesday and runs through 5 p.m. ET Jan. 23. Every MLB team is now allowed to attempt to sway the 23-year-old talent to sign with them when the international amateur signing period opens Jan. 15.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as we track all the rumors, signings and more during MLB free agency:
Live53 updates
Yahoo Sports Staff
Will Jesús Luzardo be a Cub?
After trading for Kyle Tucker late last week, the Cubs could be putting together another deal this week, per 670 The Score's Bruce Levine. The Cubs and Marlins have reportedly been discussing a trade involving lefty Jesús Luzardo.
Cubs working hard on Jesus Luzardo deal with Marlins.They could have four lefties in their rotation. Luzardo made $5.5 mil in 2024. He has two years of arbitration before free agent status in 2027.
Jesús Luzardo had a 2024 to forget with a 5.00 ERA and a season-ending back injury, but he could still attract a high price for the Marlins.
One of the top arms on the trade market, Luzardo is reportedly seeing interest from the Chicago Cubs. With Luzardo under team control for two more season, the Marlins will want a significant return for a talented arm who was great in 2023 but has struggled with injuries.
Cubs and Marlins talking deal for starter Jesús Luzardo. Marlins want young controllable bat back.James Triantos or Owen Cassie would likely be in the deal. @BNightengale first to report Cubs interest.
The Houston Astros have already acquired one third baseman with Isaac Paredes via the return of the Kyle Tucker, but they might not stop there. Per The Athletic's Chandler Rome, Houston has emerged as a serious suitor in a trade for St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado.
Arenado is one of the biggest names on the market, but not necessarily one of the most valuable players. He is still owed $74 million across the next three seasons, $10 million to be paid by the Colorado Rockies, and any team that takes him is going to want the Cardinals to take another bite out of that if they expect any sort of meaningful prospect return.
Acquiring both Parades and Arenado would likely mean a move to first base or a utility role for Paredes given Arenado's Gold Glove defense. And it almost certainly means Alex Bregman will be playing in a new uniform next season.
Sean Leahy
A's continue being active with acquisition of LHP Jeffrey Springs from Rays
The Rays are sending Jeffrey Springs to the A's in exchange for RHP's Joe Boyle and Jacob Watters, as well as and OF Will Simpson. A compensatory draft pick will also be heading Tampa's way, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
The 32-year-old Springs appeared in only 10 games over the past two seasons as he's dealt with ulnar neuritis, as well as Tommy John surgery. He is owed $10.5 million in each of the next two season and his contract features a club option of $15 million for 2027.
Brian Cashman confirmed he has talked with Scott Boras about Alex Bregman. “He’s been a thorn in our sides for years, along with a lot of other peoples’ sides. He’s now into free agency and I’m sure he’s got a whole boatload of choices. Really good players like him make a lot of…
Kelly, who was a free agent, spent the second half of last season with the Texas Rangers after being traded from the Detroit Tigers. The 30-year-old catcher had a .235 batting average in 102 at-bats in 2024.
Yahoo Sports Staff
Yankees' GM Brian Cashman reacts to Cubs winning Kyle Tucker trade sweepstakes
Brian Cashman said that he had "many conversations" with the Astros about Kyle Tucker. "At the end of the day, I'm glad that Mr. Tucker is not in the American League. It's a big get for the Cubs."
Astros trade All-Star right fielder Kyle Tucker to Cubs in three-for-one exchange
The Chicago Cubs are bringing in a new offensive weapon, acquiring All-Star right fielder Kyle Tucker in a trade with the Houston Astros on Friday, per multiple reports.
In return, the Astros will reportedly receive three players: infielder Isaac Paredes, pitcher Hayden Wesneski and third-base prospect Cam Smith.
Tucker has played his entire career with the Astros, starting in 2018. He won a World Series with the team in 2022 and has picked up a number of awards the past few seasons, including three All-Star selections, a Gold Glove (2022) and a Silver Slugger (2023). Tucker missed time this season due to a right shin injury but still received his third consecutive All-Star selection.
"I haven't talked to any of those guys," he said. "We talked to them through the playoffs, at the end of the playoffs. But after that, through this process, I haven't talked to any of those guys."
Some interpreted this as a slight against the team or evidence that his relationships with the Yankees clubhouse had broken down. But the real reason might be a little more mundane, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale.
Nightengale reported Friday that Soto changed his cell phone number during free agency, as he had been receiving a lot of outside calls and wanted some privacy.
The reason there was no communication between Juan Soto and his former Yankee teammates simply is that Soto changed his cell phone number. He was bombarded by outside calls during his free agency and wanted privacy. Soto now is reaching out to former Yankee teammates.
Now that the dust has settled, Soto is reportedly reaching out to his former Yankees teammates.
Sean Leahy
Brewers sending RP Devin Williams to Yankees for SP Nestor Cortes, Caleb Durbin
The New York Yankees have reportedly acquired reliever Devin Williams from the Milwaukee Brewers, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Pitcher Nestor Cortes Jr., second-base prospect Caleb Durbin and some cash are heading to Milwaukee.
The 30-year-old Williams recorded 14 saves in 22 appearances last season with the Brewers. He missed the first three months of the season due to a stress fracture in his back. When he returned, Williams allowed only three earned runs over 21 2/1 innings in the regular season.
The addition of Williams, plus the return of Jonathan Loáisiga, who is coming off Tommy John surgery, will bolster the Yankees' bullpen. The question remains whether manager Aaron Boone will use Williams or Luke Weaver as the team's closer in 2025.
Cortes has turned himself into a reliable starter since seeing an increased workload beginning in 2021. He made 84 starts over the past four seasons and ate innings for the Yankees (173 1/3 in 2024), but with the addition of Max Fried, it was clear someone in the New York rotation needed to be moved.
The baseball world is captivated by Roki Sasaki and where he’ll play in 2024. But Sasaki, it seems, is just as unsure as everyone else.
Until Sasaki’s official posting on Tuesday, very little information had emerged about the talented youngster, his preferences, his thought process and his path forward. But at the winter meetings, atop a makeshift podium in a comically enormous ballroom at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas, Sasaki’s agent, Joel Wolfe, offered the public a cornucopia of clarity.
The impromptu Q&A session was a sight to behold, as chaotic an information gathering as you’ll see. Reporters sardined themselves together in a crescent eight rows deep, their recording devices extended toward the soft-spoken agent. Wolfe swayed uncomfortably in the center of the madness, towering over the media in a navy jacket, charcoal slacks and a pair of Nike Dunks. He spoke slowly, with an almost solemn seriousness. Over the course of 20 minutes, Wolfe fielded a barrage of inquiries about his client.
The biggest takeaway? Even Wolfe isn’t sure yet what Sasaki wants.
Asked what's important to Sasaki in selecting a team, Wolfe was either purposefully vague or refreshingly honest. "I'm not entirely sure yet," he said. "I've known Roki for a little over two years now, and as I've gotten to know him, it's been a little bit difficult to really ascertain what his decision-making process would be for choosing a team because his focus has predominantly been on whether or not he's going to be able to post."
Many New York Yankees fans are still stunned that Soto didn't re-sign with the team after winning 94 games alongside talent including Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole. However, relationships and communications became all business after the conclusion of the season, according to Soto.
Crochet, 25, has been one of the biggest trade pieces on the market since July’s trade deadline, and it’s easy to understand why. The new Red Sox ace thrived in his first full season as a starter in 2024, quickly becoming one of the game’s elite power arms as he struck out 209 to the tune of a 3.58 ERA.
Jonathan Loáisiga returns to Yankees on 1-year deal
The Yankees have made another move, bringing back free-agent reliever Jonathan Loáisiga after a year lost to elbow surgery, per ESPN's Jorge Castillo.
Right-hander Jonathan Loáisiga and the Yankees have agreed on a one-year contract with a team option for 2026, a source tells ESPN. Loáisiga, 30, missed most of the 2024 season after undergoing elbow surgery. He is expected be ready to pitch in late April.
One of the hottest names on the trade market has been dealt. The Red Sox acquired Garrett Crochet from the White Sox for four players. None of the players traded to Chicago has recorded a major-league at-bat, but at least two of them are top-10 prospects in the Red Sox's system.
Scott Boras, the most well known MLB agent, is holding his annual Winter Meetings press conference. Boras loves to ham it up for the media with puns about his clients, and we'll bring you the best (and probably the worst) right here.
Boras kicks off by talking about former Mets 1B Pete Alonso, whose nickname is Polar Bear.
“A lot of market locomotion on Pete. The Polar Bear Express is rolling.” — Scott Boras
Sherman describes the Yankees as a "serious pursuer" and the Cubs as a "strong player" and possibly the most determined team in pursuit of Tucker. The Giants "are also involved in talks," while the Phillies are one of the teams that "at least inquired and tried to find a package that would work."
Marlins getting two prospects in return for Jake Burger
The Rangers reportedly acquired Marlins 1B/3B Jake Burger just after midnight on Wednesday. In return for Burger, the Marlins are getting two infield prospects, Echedry Vargas and Max Acosta, and minor-league pitcher Brayan Mendoza.
Source: The Marlins are getting two prospects, Echedry Vargas and Max Acosta, and a lefty starter, Brayan Mendoza, from the Rangers in exchange for 1B/3B Jake Burger.
The San Diego Padres are in an interesting spot, as both a clear contender and a team trying to cut payroll in the aftermath of owner Peter Seidler's death. To the latter end, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports that the Padres have been engaged in trade talks about starting pitcher Dylan Cease.
The Padres acquired Cease from the Chicago White Sox last season and got a very good pitcher out of it, but also one reportedly due to make around $13 million or $14 million in 2025, his final year of arbitration eligibility. Cease, who posted a 3.47 ERA in 189 1/3 innings last year, would be a huge get for any team and figures to attract a heavy price if the Padres go the trade route.
Jack Baer
Jake Burger to the Rangers
The Texas Rangers are ordering one Jake Burger from the Miami Marlins. In four MLB seasons with the Marlins and Chicago White Sox, Burger has been an above-average hitter, leading Miami in home runs last year with 29, and now figures to provide Texas depth at the infield corners and DH.
Burger still has four years of team control left.
The Rangers are acquiring 1B/3B Jake Burger from the Marlins, sources tells @TheAthletic. Return not yet known.
Spencer Horwitz lasted in Cleveland for just a matter of hours. The Guardians dealt Horwitz to the Pirates on Tuesday night after acquiring him from the Blue Jays.
Guardians finalizing trade of 1B/2B Spencer Horwitz to the Pirates, source tells @TheAthletic. Horwitz is part of Guardians’ return from the Blue Jays for Andres Giménez and Nick Sandlin. Return to Guardians for Horwitz not yet known.
Nolan Arenado willing to switch from 3B to facilitate trade to a contender
Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said Monday that "it’s my intention to try" to trade eight-time All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado this winter.
Arenado, who has a full no-trade clause, is reportedly ready to facilitate a deal and even willing to change positions if that gets him where he wants to go. This is according to Arenado's agent, Joel Wolfe, who spoke with reporters Tuesday at the winter meetings in Dallas.
"Nolan's willing to strongly consider it, if it's the right place to go, but he's not going to go just anywhere," Wolfe said, per ESPN. Wolfe added that Arenado "wants to win."
Arenado is a 10-time Gold Glove winner at third base, but he apparently has no qualms about a move even to first base if he's amenable to the destination.
"Nolan was like, 'I'll play shortstop. I'll do whatever. but I'm not insulted to go play first, and I can win a Gold Glove over there,'" Wolfe said.
Blue Jays reportedly trading for Guardians 2B Andrés Giménez
Andrés Giménez is on the move.
The Toronto Blue Jays struck a deal to trade for Giménez on Tuesday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Russell Dorsey. Further specifics of the deal are not yet known. It's unclear what the Cleveland Guardians will get in return.
Giménez, a three-time Gold Glove winner, has spent the past four seasons with the Guardians after getting his start in the league with the New York Mets in 2020. He had a .252 batting average and nine home runs with 63 RBI last season while helping the Guardians reach the ALCS for the first time since their World Series run in 2016.
All-Star starting pitcher Max Fried reportedly agrees to $218M deal with Yankees
Two-time All-Star pitcher Max Fried is joining the New York Yankees on an eight-year, $218 million deal, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports.
Per the report, it's the largest guaranteed contract for a left-handed pitcher in MLB history. Fried joins the Yankees two days after they reportedly lost a bidding war to the New York Mets for slugger Juan Soto, this winter's top free-agent prize.
The lefty starter declined a one-year, $21.05 million qualifying offer from the Braves in mid-November, opting to enter free agency. Fried had signed a one-year, $15 million deal with Atlanta heading into the 2024 season.
Ohtani is expected to be available as a hitter to start the season. Roberts said the team will be “nimble” with Ohtani’s workload and will come up with a plan to ramp him up so he can start pitching again.
The Yankees lost a free-agent bidding war to the crosstown Mets for Soto's services on Sunday, leaving the Yankees to go to Plan B for their offseason. Last December, the Yankees traded a package of veterans and prized prospects for a year of Soto's services.
“Listen, the Mets got a great player, so congratulations to them,” Cashman said Monday, per MLB.com. “Our work continues as we focus on our team and how to reconfigure. Our efforts on a year-in, year-out basis don’t change. We’re always trying to be the best team we possibly can be so we can get into the playoffs and take a shot at the World Series, so we’ll just obviously get back at it.”
As for the trade for Soto? Cashman says the Yankees are sorry only that they couldn't cash the deal in via a World Series championship. The Yankees lost in the World Series to the Dodgers in five games.
“We went in with eyes wide open,” Cashman said. “We recognized he was a significant talent and he was going to upgrade us, and he did. It’s not a deal we regret.
"He impacted us in a heavy way. I’m just sorry we fell short in the World Series, but he — with others — had a great part in getting us where we did, becoming American League champs in 2024.”
Yahoo Sports Staff
Juan Soto's former manager invoked a different Judge while discussing his reported deal
Padres manager Mike Shildt was thrilled for Juan Soto getting his massive deal reminding everyone that Judge Judy was earning $47 million a year: ‘And I don’t think she really threw a really good curveball or a slider.’’
The 37-year-old Cobb made only five appearances between the regular season and postseason with the Guardians last season.
He pitched 16 1/3 innings over three regular-season starts, recording a 1.04 WHIP and 2.76 ERA. Cobb did not start his season until August after undergoing left hip surgery and dealing with an injured right shoulder.
Free-agent right-hander Alex Cobb in agreement with Tigers on one-year contract, sources tell @TheAthletic. Deal is pending a physical.
The 31-year-old Romano made only 15 appearances last season with the Blue Jays. His season was cut short in July after he underwent surgery to repair an impingement in his right elbow. Two months later, he was shut down for the year.
Over six years in Toronto, Romano recorded 105 saves in 229 2/3 innings pitched. He struck out 285 batters in 231 winnings with a 1.14 WHIP and a posted a .205 opponent batting average.
After allowing Jeff Hoffman and Carlos Estevez to walk in free agency, the Phillies begin reshaping their bullpen with the addition of Romano.
The Phillies are close to a one-year deal with Jordan Romano, sources tell me and @feinsand. The deal is still pending physical.
Sasaki's posting opens a 45-day window, which begins Tuesday and runs through 5 p.m. ET Jan. 23. Every MLB team is now allowed to attempt to sway the 23-year-old talent to sign when the international amateur signing period opens Jan. 15.
With Sasaki’s posting period opening today, all signs point to him signing with an @MLB team between Jan. 15 and Jan. 23.
Because Sasaki is younger than 23, he is not eligible for the kind of deal his countryman, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, signed last year. Instead, he is limited to the international bonus pools, which are typically used to sign Latin American amateurs.
For the Yankees, losing Juan Soto to the Mets is about more than baseball
For 327 halcyon days, Juan Soto was a New York Yankee.
It was a glorious, swashbuckling tenure. One filled with swaggering acts of baseballing dominance — no-doubt homers and defiant bases on balls and gestures of love to hordes of adoring bleacher creatures. A perfect match, they said. Soto, a monumental player born to play for baseball’s most monumental outfit. In ALCS Game 5, with an at-bat for the ages and a swing for the books, Soto sent the Yankees to the World Series. It all felt like just the beginning.
Late Sunday night, that joyride came to a sudden, thudding and definitive end.
Mets owner Steve Cohen extended an eye-popping, paradigm-shifting, 15-year, $765 million contract to make that possible. It is not just the largest deal in MLB history; it’s the largest deal in sports history. Cohen, one of the planet’s 100 richest souls, was willing to reach heretofore unthinkable heights to bring Soto to Queens. He outbid the Yanks, plain and simple.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss Juan Soto agreeing to a historic contract with the Mets, where the Yankees and other teams that missed out might go from here and break down the signings of a few notable free agents.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about teams trying to impress Juan Soto with their meetings, which players are worth watching as trade season arrive and the Orioles changing the dimensions of Camden Yards again.