Live
MLB free agency 2023 tracker: Marcus Stroman reportedly signing with Yankees
The pitcher was No. 12 on Yahoo Sports' list of this winter's top free agents
Marcus Stroman reportedly joining New York Yankees
Free-agent pitcher Marcus Stroman is reportedly signing with the Yankees on a deal agreed to Thursday, accordingly to ESPN's Jeff Passan and the New York Post's Jon Heyman. Full terms have not been revealed, but the deal is expected to be for two years.
Stroman spent the past two seasons with the Cubs and was an All-Star in 2023. He ranked No. 12 on Yahoo Sports' list of this winter's top free agents.
Right-hander Marcus Stroman and the New York Yankees are in agreement on a contract, sources tell ESPN. Stroman, 32, was an All-Star with the Cubs in 2023 and had a great first half but struggled down the stretch and finished with a 3.95 ERA.
— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 12, 2024
Shota Imanaga signing with Chicago Cubs
According to Bob Nightengale and Jon Heyman, the Cubs reached a deal with Japanese pitcher Shota Imanaga on Tuesday. Per ESPN's Jesse Rogers on Wednesday, the deal is for four years and $53 million, with an option after the second and third years to extend it to five years and $80 million.
The Cubs are in agreement with lefty Shota Imanaga on a 4 yr, $53 million deal, sources tell ESPN. After 2 yrs, the team has the option to extend the contract to $80 million over 5 yrs. If they decline, Imanaga has the option to become a free agent. Same after third yr.
— Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) January 11, 2024
Dodgers add another bat with Teoscar Hernández
The Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly signing free-agent outfielder Teoscar Hernández to a one-year, $23.5 million contract, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Jan. 7.
Per the report, $8.5 million of the deal will be deferred with payouts from 2030 to '39. The deal is another high-profile Dodgers contract in an offseason that has seen the team sign two-way star Shohei Ohtani, Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto and former Rays starter Tyler Glasnow.
Hernández turned down multiyear offers in order to sign the high-value, one-year deal with the Dodgers, per the report. He was No. 16 on Yahoo Sports' ranking of this winter's free agents.
Red Sox bolster rotation with Lucas Giolito
Another top starting pitcher has come off the board, as Lucas Giolito is headed to the Boston Red Sox.
The right-hander agreed Dec. 29 to a two-year, $38.5 million deal that includes an opt-out after the first season. That will allow him to retest free agency next winter if he pitches better in 2024 than he has the past couple of years, in which he posted a combined 4.89 ERA.
Giolito joins a Red Sox rotation that was low on innings last season, but the group will still need help if it wants to compete in the AL East next season.
Yamamoto joining Dodgers for 12 years, $325 million
The Dodgers continued to add to their embarrassment of riches Dec. 21, agreeing with Japanese star Yoshinobu Yamamoto on a 12-year deal worth $325 million, plus a posting fee of $50.6 million.
The deal comes after Yamamoto was posted and made available to MLB teams in November. He was second to only Shohei Ohtani on Yahoo Sports' list of this winter's top 25 free agents.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto's deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers is the largest contract for a pitcher in Major League Baseball history, beating Gerrit Cole's deal by $1 million. Furthermore, the Dodgers will pay an additional $50.6 million in posting fee. Total outlay: 12 years, $375M.
— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 22, 2023
Live45 updates
Right-hander Marcus Stroman and the New York Yankees are in agreement on a contract, sources tell ESPN. Stroman, 32, was an All-Star with the Cubs in 2023 and had a great first half but struggled down the stretch and finished with a 3.95 ERA.
— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 12, 2024
$31M actually. Still a record. Via @Joelsherman1 https://t.co/KLvFdTZQzb
— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 12, 2024
First baseman Pete Alonso and the New York Mets are in agreement on a one-year, $20.5 million contract to avoid arbitration, a source familiar with the deal tells ESPN. Alonso will hit free agency following the 2024 season.
— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 12, 2024
Just clarifying some other reports out there: The deadline for arbitration agreements tomorrow is 1 p.m. ET, not 8 p.m., per sources. The official exchange of figures among teams and players who haven't come to a salary agreement -- and are likely headed to a trial -- is at 8.
— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 11, 2024
Full trade: The Chicago Cubs are acquiring third baseman Michael Busch and reliever Yency Almonte from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for a pair of toolsy teenaged prospects, left-handed starter Jackson Ferris and outfielder Zyhir Hope, sources tell ESPN.
— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 11, 2024
The Cubs are in agreement with lefty Shota Imanaga on a 4 yr, $53 million deal, sources tell ESPN. After 2 yrs, the team has the option to extend the contract to $80 million over 5 yrs. If they decline, Imanaga has the option to become a free agent. Same after third yr.
— Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) January 11, 2024
Shota Imanaga Cubs deal is complicated and includes player/team options and escalators that could boost it to way up to $80M. Guarantee suggested to be somewhere around $30M for two years by @JimBowdenGM @jonmorosi 1st said $15M/year
— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 10, 2024
Japanese pitcher Shota Imanaga has reached a tentative deal with the Chicago Cubs, per @BNightengale.
Shota will have a physical Thursday in Chicago before the deal is official. pic.twitter.com/MduzDiuPte
— Yahoo Sports MLB (@MLByahoosports) January 10, 2024
The Chicago Cubs have reached a tentative deal with Japanese pitcher Shota Imanaga. He will undergo a physical in Chicago on Thursday before the deal becomes official.
— Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 9, 2024
Of the $23.5 million in Teoscar Hernández's deal with the Dodgers, $8.5 million will be deferred, to be paid out from 2030 to 2039, sources tell ESPN. The corner-outfield market is tough, and Hernández opted for a big one-year deal with the best team over other multiyear offers.
— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 8, 2024
BREAKING: Outfielder Teoscar Hernández and the Los Angeles Dodgers are in agreement on a one-year, $23.5 million contract, sources tell ESPN. Hernández joins Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow on the new-look Dodgers, who add another All-Star bat to the lineup.
— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 8, 2024
Centerfielder Harrison Bader and the New York Mets are in agreement on a one-year, $10.5 million contract, a source tells ESPN. @martinonyc was on the news.
— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 4, 2024
The Reds have officially announced their one-year, $14 million deal with Frankie Montas. The deal includes a $20 million mutual option for 2025 with a $2 million club buyout.
— Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) January 2, 2024
Source: Padres and Korean reliever Woo Suk Go are in agreement on a 2-yr, $4.5M contract.
— Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) January 3, 2024
Right-hander Chris Flexen and the Chicago White Sox are in agreement on a one-year, $1.75 million contract, a source tells ESPN. White Sox continue to fill out their rotation with the 29-year-old veteran. @BNightengale had the agreement first.
— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 29, 2023
BREAKING: Right-hander Lucas Giolito and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a two-year, $38.5 million contract that includes an opt-out after the first season, sources tell ESPN.
Boston lands its first big signing of the winter. The question now is: Will there be more?
— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 29, 2023
Free-agent infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa and the Toronto Blue Jays are in agreement on a two-year, $15 million contract, pending physical, according to sources familiar with the deal. The deal includes $1 million in incentives.
— Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) December 27, 2023
Free-agent catcher Martín Maldonado and the Chicago White Sox are close to an agreement, according to sources familiar with the situation.
— Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) December 27, 2023
#BlueJays are in agreement with Kevin Kiermaier on a one-year, $10.5 million deal pending physical per source@Feinsand was on this. Deal includes some incentives
— Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) December 26, 2023
“It’s yours…from Shohei.”
Shohei gifted Joe Kelly’s wife Ashley with a new car for her Ohtake17 campaign. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/Vsb3PqMthF
— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) December 24, 2023
Yoshinobu Yamamoto's deal includes a pair of opt-outs, sources tell ESPN.
Here are more details on the contract, which is pending a physical: 12 years, $325 million (which includes a $50 million signing bonus), no deferred money, an additional $50.6 million posting fee to Orix.
— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 22, 2023
OHTANI AND YAMAMOTO ON THE SAME ROSTER IN LOS ANGELES 🤯 pic.twitter.com/xnRevdQlCM
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 22, 2023
No deferrals in Yamamoto’s 12-year, $325M contract with Dodgers, per source. Signing bonus of $50M.
— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 22, 2023
Yoshinobu Yamamoto's deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers is the largest contract for a pitcher in Major League Baseball history, beating Gerrit Cole's deal by $1 million. Furthermore, the Dodgers will pay an additional $50.6 million in posting fee. Total outlay: 12 years, $375M.
— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 22, 2023
Japanese star Yoshinobu Yamamoto and the Los Angeles Dodgers are in agreement on an 12-year, $325 million contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN.
— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 22, 2023
The Giants have been told they’re out of the bidding for Yoshinobu Yamamoto, per source familiar with discussions. They pushed hard but expectation is that he will end up in LA or NY.
— Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) December 22, 2023
Contrary to previous reports, Yoshinobu Yamamoto will NOT be attending the Rams’ game tonight, per source. Shohei Ohtani might be there, but Yamamoto won’t be.
— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 21, 2023
Can confirm that Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto are expected to be at the Rams game tonight, for whatever it’s worth
Happy hot stove szn https://t.co/Vxn8UXY34N
— Jack Harris (@ByJackHarris) December 21, 2023
"Yamamoto is not just a priority, he is THE priority.”@WillSammon joins @alannarizzo on #HighHeat to discuss the latest on the Mets and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. pic.twitter.com/gY1HMcIU28
— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) December 20, 2023
Andrew McCutchen back to Pirates. $5M, 1 year @JMackeyPG on it
— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 19, 2023
Yoshinobu Yamamoto now accepting free-agent offers with Mets bid expected soon https://t.co/r4AaYpRyFI pic.twitter.com/G49zW30XIR
— New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) December 19, 2023
Yankees, Mets raising stakes with meeting as Yoshinobu Yamamoto pursuit intensifies https://t.co/eIAZQroJAg pic.twitter.com/yCA2glwd9i
— New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) December 18, 2023
Outfielder Lourdes Gurriel’s deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks is for three years and $42 million with a club option for a fourth season, sources tell me and @kileymcd. The deal also includes an opt-out after the second season.
— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 17, 2023
Free-agent outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. in agreement with Diamondbacks, pending physical, source tells @TheAthletic.
— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 17, 2023
#Braves Acquire LHP Ray Kerr, DH Matt Carpenter, Cash from Padres: pic.twitter.com/vXY5MSSuXB
— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) December 15, 2023
Right-handed starter Michael Wacha and the Kansas City Royals are in agreement on a two-year, $32 million contract, a source tells ESPN. He gets an opt-out after the first season.
— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 15, 2023
BREAKING: Right-hander Tyler Glasnow and the Los Angeles Dodgers are finalizing a five-year, $135 million contract, sources tell ESPN. Once the deal is complete, the trade of Glasnow and Manuel Margot from the Rays to the Dodgers for Ryan Pepiot and Jonny DeLuca will be official.
— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 15, 2023
BREAKING: The Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays are in agreement on a trade to send RHP Tyler Glasnow and OF Manuel Margot to the Dodgers for RHP Ryan Pepiot and OF Jonny Deluca -- contingent on Glasnow signing an extension with L.A., which is expected, sources tell ESPN.
— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 15, 2023
BREAKING: Right-handed starter Jack Flaherty and the Detroit Tigers are in agreement on a one-year, $14 million contract, sources tell ESPN.
— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 15, 2023
Shohei Ohtani revealed the name of his now-famous dog in today's Dodgers press conference... Decoy! 🐶
(via @MLB) pic.twitter.com/Q3Y08QkNRr
— Yahoo Sports MLB (@MLByahoosports) December 14, 2023
First look at Shohei Ohtani in a Dodgers jersey 🔥
(via @BNightengale) pic.twitter.com/j5l9n18WNY
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 14, 2023