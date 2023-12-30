MLB free agency 2023 tracker: Lucas Giolito joins Red Sox on $38.5 million deal

Red Sox bolster rotation with Lucas Giolito

Another top starting pitcher has come off the board, as Lucas Giolito is reportedly headed to the Boston Red Sox.

The right-hander reportedly agreed Friday to a two-year, $38.5 million deal that includes an opt-out after the first season. That will allow him to retest free agency next winter if he pitches better in 2024 than he has the past couple of years, in which he posted a combined 4.89 ERA.

Giolito joins a Red Sox rotation that was low on innings last season, but the group will still need help if it wants to compete in the AL East next season.

Yamamoto joining Dodgers for 12 years, $325 million

The Dodgers continued to add to their embarrassment of riches Dec. 21, agreeing with Japanese star Yoshinobu Yamamoto on a 12-year deal worth $325 million, plus a posting fee of $50.6 million.

The deal comes after Yamamoto was posted and made available to MLB teams in November. He was second to only Shohei Ohtani on Yahoo Sports' list of this winter's top 25 free agents.

Yamamoto's deal is the largest pitching contract in MLB history. Unlike Ohtani's 10-year, $700 million deal with the Dodgers, this contract reportedly does not contain any deferrals, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto's deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers is the largest contract for a pitcher in Major League Baseball history, beating Gerrit Cole's deal by $1 million. Furthermore, the Dodgers will pay an additional $50.6 million in posting fee. Total outlay: 12 years, $375M. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 22, 2023

Dodgers acquire and extend Glasnow

The Dodgers added a new pitcher to their rotation Dec. 14, completing a trade for Tyler Glasnow with the Tampa Bay Rays. In exchange for Glasnow, the Rays received outfielder Jonny Deluca and pitcher Ryan Pepiot. The Dodgers also received outfielder Manuel Margot in the deal.

Story continues

The deal was contingent on Glasnow signing an extension with the Dodgers, and the next day, the two sides came to terms on a five-year, $135 million deal.

BREAKING: Right-hander Tyler Glasnow and the Los Angeles Dodgers are finalizing a five-year, $135 million contract, sources tell ESPN. Once the deal is complete, the trade of Glasnow and Manuel Margot from the Rays to the Dodgers for Ryan Pepiot and Jonny DeLuca will be official. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 15, 2023

Michael Wacha heading to Kansas City

The Royals wanted to boost their rotation this offseason, and on Dec. 15, they landed their second starting pitcher of the winter. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, right-hander Michael Wacha agreed to a two-year, $32 million deal with Kansas City.

Wacha, 32, was 14-4 with 124 strikeouts in 134.1 innings pitched in 24 appearances with the San Diego Padres last season. He'll join Seth Lugo as the new faces of the Royals' rotation. They were the No. 17 and 18 free agents on Zach Crizer's top-25 free agents list.