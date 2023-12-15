MLB free agency 2023 tracker: Dodgers acquire Tyler Glasnow in trade with Rays

Dodgers acquire and extend Glasnow

The Dodgers added a new pitcher to their rotation Thursday, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan, completing a trade for Tyler Glasnow with the Tampa Bay Rays. In exchange for Glasnow, the Rays will reportedly receive outfielder Jonny Deluca and pitcher Ryan Pepiot. The Dodgers will also receive outfielder Manuel Margot in the deal.

The deal was contingent on Glasnow signing an extension with the Dodgers, and as of Friday, the two sides are finalizing a five-year, $135 million deal, per Passan.

BREAKING: Right-hander Tyler Glasnow and the Los Angeles Dodgers are finalizing a five-year, $135 million contract, sources tell ESPN. Once the deal is complete, the trade of Glasnow and Manuel Margot from the Rays to the Dodgers for Ryan Pepiot and Jonny DeLuca will be official. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 15, 2023

Michael Wacha heading to Kansas City

The Royals wanted to boost their rotation this offseason, and on Friday, they reportedly landed their second starting pitcher of the winter. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, right-hander Michael Wacha has agreed to a two-year, $32 million deal with Kansas City.

Wacha, 32, was 14-4 with 124 strikeouts in 134.1 innings pitched in 24 appearances with the San Diego Padres last season. He'll join Seth Lugo as the new faces of the Royals' rotation. They were the No. 17 and 18 free agents on Zach Crizer's top-25 free agents list.

Dodgers introduce Shohei Ohtani at media conference

Shohei Ohtani made his first appearance in a Dodgers jersey on Thursday, when the team formally introduced him at a media conference at Dodger Stadium.

Shohei Ohtani poses with (from left) Dodgers announcer Joe Davis, manager Dave Roberts, owner Mark Walter, president Stan Kasten and president baseball operations Andrew Friedman during the news conference Thursday at Dodger Stadium. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) (Wally Skalij via Getty Images)

In addition to the formalities, those in attendance Thursday learned that Ohtani's dog's American name is Decoy and that Dodgers ownership told the two-way star that they considered the past decade a failure.

Shohei Ohtani said that Dodgers ownership told him that even though they made the playoffs 10 straight times and won a ring, they considered the past decade a failure. He said that mindset appealed to him. — Stephanie Apstein (@stephapstein) December 14, 2023

Not much was revealed about the procedure Ohtani had on his elbow, except that it was different than the standard Tommy John surgery.

I asked Nez Balelo directly about the surgery Shohei Ohtani had. He said it has no name - that’s how uncommon it is - and his progress so far is ahead of the typical Tommy John surgery timetable for recovery. — J.P. Hoornstra (@jphoornstra) December 14, 2023

Tigers reportedly adding Flaherty on 1-year deal

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Thursday that former Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty is headed to the Detroit Tigers on a one-year deal worth $14 million. The 28-year-old will attempt to rebuild his reputation and return to the free-agent market next winter. He was the No. 25 free agent on Crizer's list.

Giants reportedly sign Korean OF Jung Hoo Lee to 6-year deal

According to multiple reports, the San Francisco Giants agreed with South Korean outfielder Jung Hoo Lee on a six-year, $113 million deal Tuesday. The contract reportedly includes an opt-out after four years.

Lee, who becomes the latest KBO star to make the move to MLB, was ranked No. 10 on Crizer's list.

Ohtani ends his free agency with Instagram post

The biggest fish in this year's free-agency has found his new pond. Per his Instagram announcement Dec. 9, two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani is joining the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The deal is for 10 years and $700 million, a record-breaking contract across all major professional sports.

The deal contains massive deferrals that include the majority of Ohtani's salary — $680 million, to be exact — at the player's request. Ohtani can also reportedly opt out of the contract if certain members of Dodgers leadership leave the organization.

Yankees add Soto in 7-player swap

The biggest and arguably only major splash of this year's winter meetings happened late Dec. 6, with the Yankees completing a trade to acquire Juan Soto from the Padres.

The news came one day after the Yankees traded for former Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo on Dec. 5, rebooting their outfield for 2024.

In return for Soto, the Padres received Michael King, Drew Thorpe, Jhony Brito, Randy Vásquez and Kyle Higashioka. The Yankees also acquired outfielder Trent Grisham in the swap.