MLB free agency 2023-24 tracker: Rhys Hoskins reportedly signing with Milwaukee Brewers

Rhys Hoskins reportedly signing with Brewers

The former Phillies fan favorite is now headed to Milwaukee. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, Hoskins agreed Tuesday with the Brewers on a two-year, $34 million contract with an opt-out after the first year.

With Hoskins coming off a missed season due to a torn ACL, the opt-out gives him a chance to prove that he's back to form in 2024 and reset his value for next winter. The first baseman and DH was No. 22 on Yahoo Sports' list of this winter's top 25 free agents.

Aroldis Chapman reportedly headed to Pittsburgh

Seven-time All-Star reliever Aroldis Chapman reportedly agreed Monday to terms on a deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates. according to Robert Murray and Francys Romero.

Per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the deal is for one year and $10.5 million, pending a physical.

Angels bet big on Robert Stephenson

Robert Stephenson, the top remaining reliever on the market after the Josh Hader deal, didn't wait long to find his next team. The right-hander reportedly agreed to a three-year, $33 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels on Friday, according to The Athletic.

The deal is a testament to how quickly a pitcher's value can swing. A former top prospect, Stephenson held a 4.91 career ERA when the Pittsburgh Pirates dealt him to the Tampa Bay Rays two months into 2023. As they often do, the Rays then reworked Stephenson's arsenal to focus on his devastating cutter, and they were rewarded with a 2.35 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings.

A number of teams pursued Stephenson this offseason, so there are clearly plenty of people in the game who believe his turnaround is for real. He'll now join an Angels bullpen that had already seen the additions of Adam Kolarek, Adam Cimber and Luis García in free agency.

Josh Hader joins Astros bullpen on five-year deal

Josh Hader is reportedly joining the Houston Astros on a five-year, $95 million deal agreed to Friday, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

With the move, the Astros pick up the best reliever in baseball the past seven seasons and bolster an already strong bullpen. Since Hader made his debut with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2017, he has posted the highest fWAR among MLB relievers. In his career, Hader, a lefty, has a 2.50 ERA over 388 2/3 innings and has struck out 648 batters.

Committing major resources to a closer is always a risky bet, but Hader has a strong track record of dominance and consistency. Aside from 2022, when he posted a 5.22 ERA in 50 innings, Hader has posted an ERA better than league average in every season that he has been in the majors.

Jordan Hicks set to start for Giants on $44 million deal

Jordan Hicks is reportedly set to sign a four-year, $44 million contract with the San Francisco Giants, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan on Jan. 12. The 27-year-old right hander spent last season with the St. Louis Cardinals and Toronto Blue Jays.

After spending most of his career as a reliever, the Giants will be adding Hicks to their starting rotation. He recorded a 3.29 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 2023 in 65 games out of the bullpen for the Cardinals and Blue Jays.

Free-agent pitcher Marcus Stroman is signing with the Yankees on a deal agreed to Jan. 11. The deal is reported to be for two years and $37 million, plus a third-year vesting option.

Stroman spent the past two seasons with the Cubs and was an All-Star in 2023. He ranked No. 12 on Yahoo Sports' list of this winter's top free agents.

Shota Imanaga signing with Chicago Cubs

The Cubs reached a deal with Japanese pitcher Shota Imanaga on Jan. 9. Per ESPN's Jesse Rogers, the deal is for four years and $53 million, with an option after the second and third years to extend it to five years and $80 million.