MLB free agency 2023-24 tracker: Cody Bellinger reportedly returning to Cubs on 3-year, $80 million deal

Cody Bellinger agrees to rejoin Cubs

Cody Bellinger's long free agency finally came to a conclusion early Sunday morning, with the All-Star outfielder reportedly agreeing to terms on a three-year, $80 million contract with the Chicago Cubs. He was the No. 5 free agent on Yahoo Sports' top-25 list.

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, Bellinger will have opt-outs after the first and second years of his contract. He'll reportedly make $30 million in 2024, $30 million in 2025 if he remains with the Cubs and $20 million in 2026 if he remains with the Cubs for the final year of his deal.

Cody Bellinger's salary on his deal with the Chicago Cubs will pay him $30 million this season, $30 million in 2025 (if he doesn't opt out after Year 1) and $20 million in 2026 (if he doesn't opt out after Year 2). — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 25, 2024

Tim Anderson agrees to 1-year deal with Marlins

The Miami Marlins made a late free-agent addition Feb. 22, agreeing with shortstop Tim Anderson on a 1-year deal, sources confirmed Yahoo Sports. The deal is worth $5 million, with a $500,000 trade escalator.

The Giants and Angels were in on Anderson all offseason, sources tell @YahooSports. But it’s the Marlins that land the former batting champ looking for a bounceback. Their interest dates back to the ‘23 trade deadline. https://t.co/DMaX9WX9Ih — Russell Dorsey (@Russ_Dorsey1) February 22, 2024

Anderson, who spent his first eight MLB seasons with the Chicago White Sox, is looking for a bounce-back season to reset his value in 2024. The two-time All-Star is coming off the worst season of his career, in which he slashed .245/.286/.296 with one home run and an MLB-worst .582 OPS before the White Sox declined his option in November.

Even so, Anderson was among the top free agents still looking for a team as full-squad workouts began in February. He was No. 13 on Yahoo Sports' list of the winter's top 25 free agents.

Whit Merrifield joining Phillies on 1-year deal

Infielder and utilityman Whit Merrifield joined the Phillies on a 1-year deal with a club option for 2025, agreed to Feb. 16. The contract is reportedly for $8 million in 2024.

Merrifield spent the past two seasons with the Blue Jays after playing with the Royals from 2016 to 2022.

Free-agent infielder Whit Merrifield in agreement with Phillies on one-year, $8M contract, source tells @TheAthletic. Deal includes club option for 2025. First: @FoulTerritoryTV. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 16, 2024

Jorge Soler signing with Giants

The Giants and outfielder/designated hitter Jorge Soler agreed to a three-year, $42 million contract on Feb. 13. He was No. 21 on Yahoo Sports' list of this winter's top free agents.

Outfielder Jorge Soler and the San Francisco Giants are in agreement on a three-year, $42 million contract, a source familiar with the deal tells ESPN.



Soler opted out of a $13 million contract -- and gets more than that over three years. First with the deal was @susanslusser. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 13, 2024

Soler, who will turn 32 at the end of February, is heading into his 11th year in the majors. With the Miami Marlins in 2023, he hit 36 home runs, the second-highest total of his career, on a .250/.341/.512 batting line.

He played in more than 100 games for just the fourth time in his career and had his best season since 2019, when he played in all 162 games and hit an AL-leading 48 home runs for the Kansas City Royals. He has also played for the Chicago Cubs and Atlanta Braves.

Clayton Kershaw back with Dodgers for 2024

The Dodgers agreed Feb. 6 on a deal to bring star pitcher Clayton Kershaw back for 2024. The deal is for one year, with a player option for 2025. According to Joel Sherman of The New York Post, the deal is for $5 million guaranteed in 2024, plus up to $7.5 million in bonuses.

It'll be Kershaw's 17th season in Los Angeles, and the Dodgers are the only team he has played for in his MLB career. Kershaw underwent shoulder surgery in November and is not expected back until the middle of this season. He was ranked No. 14 on Yahoo Sports' list of this winter's top free agents.