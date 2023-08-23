Former Blue Jays outfielder Travis Snider reveals PTSD diagnosis

Travis Snider spent five seasons with the Blue Jays. (Photo by Brad White/Getty Images)

Former Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Travis Snider revealed that he was diagnosed with Complex Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, or CPTSD, last summer.

"About a year ago, I was diagnosed with Complex Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (CPTSD). At the time, I had no idea what that even meant. I only knew PTSD as something soldiers experience after surviving the horrible realities of war," Snider posted to social platform "X" on Tuesday.

During his childhood, Snider says he underwent "multiple stints" in behavioural therapy and anger management and that he's continued seeking professional help into adulthood while trying to better understand the condition that's plagued him for so long.

"I have tried to be open throughout my career about my struggles mentally. As a child, I experienced multiple stints in anger management and behavioral therapy. As an adult, I’ve worked with various therapists, sports psychologists, and willingly participate in marriage counseling.

"All of these efforts are to better understand the hand I have been dealt. To make sense of the anger that corses (sic) through my veins on a daily basis. To figure out why I can hyper focus on some things but will also disassociate with the best of them," Snider wrote.

The 35-year-old, who spent parts of five seasons with the Blue Jays between 2008-12, said he shared the news of his diagnosis now for the "millions" of people who have experienced similar or worse mental health issues, noting that many "don’t have the resources or the platform" Snider does.

He then urged anyone in a similar situation to seek help if they need it.

"I have spent most of my time on earth convincing the people around me I have it figured out. In reality, I have been burying the pain deep down. I have felt lost, scared, and alone. Like I am fighting for my life. Narcissism is an old friend I have relied on too many times," Snider wrote.

"If you are struggling with something, please find a way to get help. Great coaches and teammates are out there, ready to support you on this journey we call life. You don’t have to do it alone!!"

Snider officially retired in Jan. 2022 after 630 big-league games — including 242 with the Blue Jays — over eight seasons from 2008-2015. Toronto drafted Snider in the first round (14th overall) in the 2006 MLB June Amateur Draft.