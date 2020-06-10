MLB Draft slot values: Here's how much money each pick is worth in 2020
Baseball is a business.
On Wednesday, June 10, MLB is back to business with the 2020 MLB Draft, with some major changes. Most notably, though, the typically 40-round draft has been cut to just five rounds because of the coronavirus pandemic, severely cutting the talent pool from which MLB teams draw.
And since the draft was cut to just five rounds, team's bonus pools have been as well.
While there's still almost $8.5 million allotted to the No. 1 overall pick, the 3 1/2 percent increase that was previously on the table for the draft is out the window for 2020, meaning that the 2019 values are still in place for this year's draft.
Still a little confused? Here's what you need to know:
What are MLB Draft slot values?
In the first 10 rounds of the MLB draft, each pick is assigned a certain amount of money that teams are allowed to spend on signing a player without facing a penalty.
This year, with only five rounds in the draft and in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, only 160 picks are allotted six figures and up, with any and all unsigned free agents maxing out at $20,000. Teams are allowed to
MLB Draft slot values 2020
All slot values are courtesy of MLB:
Round 1
Pick
Team
Value
1
Tigers
$8,415,300
2
Orioles
$7,789,900
3
Marlins
$7,221,200
4
Royals
$6,664,000
5
Blue Jays
$6,180,700
6
Mariners
$5,742,900
7
Pirates
$5,432,400
8
Padres
$5,176,900
9
Rockies
$4,949,100
10
Angels
$4,739,900
11
White Sox
$4,547,500
12
Reds
$4,366,400
13
Giants
$4,197,300
14
Rangers
$4,036,800
15
Phillies
$3,885,800
16
Cubs
$3,745,500
17
Red Sox
$3,609,700
18
Diamondbacks
$3,481,300
19
Mets
$3359,000
20
Brewers
$3,242,900
21
Cardinals
$3,132,300
22
Nationals
$3,027,000
23
Indians
$2,926,800
24
Rays
$2,831,300
25
Braves
$2,740,300
26
Athletics
$2,653,400
27
Twins
$2,570,100
28
Yankees
$2,493,900
29
Dodgers
$2,424,600
Competitive Balance Round A
Pick
Team
Value
30
Orioles
$2,365,500
31
Pirates
$2,312,000
32
Royals
$2,257,300
33
Diamondbacks
$2,202,200
34
Padres
$2,148,100
35
Rockies
$2,095,800
36
Indians
$2,045,400
37
Rays
$1,999,300
Note: Pick No. 37 is from St. Louis.
Round 2
Pick
Team
Value
38
Tigers
$1,952,300
39
Orioles
$1,906,800
40
Marlins
$1,856,700
41
Royals
$1,813,500
42
Blue Jays
$1,771,100
43
Mariners
$1,729,800
44
Pirates
$1,689,500
45
Padres
$1,650,200
46
Rockies
$1,617,400
47
White Sox
$1,580,200
48
Reds
$1,543,600
49
Giants
$1,507,600
50
Rangers
$1,469,900
51
Cubs
$1,436,900
52
Mets
$1,403,200
53
Brewers
$1,370,400
54
Cardinals
$1,338,500
55
Nationals
$1,307,000
56
Indians
$1,276,400
57
Rays
$1,243,600
58
Athletics
$1,214,300
59
Twins
$1,185,500
60
Dodgers
$1,157,400
Note: The Red Sox do not have a pick as a result of their sign stealing punishment.
Competitive Balance Round B
Pick
Team
Value
61
Marlins
$1,129,700
62
Tigers
$1,102,700
63
Cardinals
$1,076,300
64
Mariners
$1,050,300
65
Reds
$1,025,100
66
Dodgers
$1,003,300
Notes
Pick No. 63 is from Tampa Bay.
Pick No. 64 is from Milwaukee.
Pick No. 66 is from Minnesota.
Free-agent Compensation Picks
A team is awarded a free-agent compensatory pick should certain requirements be met by the team who signed him. This year, six compensatory picks have been awarded to five teams:
Team
Pick
Value
Player
67
Giants
$976,700
Madison Bumgarner
68
Giants
$953,100
Will Smith
69
Mets
$929,800
Zack Wheeler
70
Cardinals
$906,800
Marcell Ozuna
71
Nationals
$884,200
Anthony Rendon
72
Astros
$870,700
Gerrit Cole
Round 3
Pick
Team
Value
73
Tigers
$857,400
74
Orioles
$844,200
75
Marlins
$831,100
76
Royals
$818,200
77
Blue Jays
$805,600
78
Mariners
$793,000
79
Pirates
$780,400
80
Padres
$767,800
81
Rockies
$755,300
82
Angels
$744,200
83
White Sox
$733,100
84
Reds
$721,900
85
Giants
$710,700
86
Rangers
$699,700
87
Phillies
$689,300
88
Cubs
$678,600
89
Red Sox
$667,900
90
Diamondbacks
$657,600
91
Mets
$647,300
92
Brewers
$637,600
93
Cardinals
$627,900
94
Nationals
$618,200
95
Indians
$610,800
96
Rays
$604,800
97
Braves
$599,100
98
Athletics
$593,100
99
Yankees
$587,400
100
Dodgers
$581,600
101
Astros
$577,000
Round 4
Pick
Team
Value
102
Tigers
$571,400
103
Orioles
$565,600
104
Marlins
$560,000
105
Royals
$554,300
106
Blue Jays
$549,000
107
Mariners
$543,500
108
Pirates
$538,200
109
Padres
$533,000
110
Rockies
$527,800
111
Angels
$522,600
112
White Sox
$517,400
113
Reds
$512,400
114
Giants
$507,400
115
Rangers
$502,300
116
Phillies
$497,500
117
Cubs
$492,700
118
Red Sox
$487,900
119
Diamondbacks
$483,000
120
Mets
$478,300
121
Brewers
$473,700
122
Cardinals
$469,000
123
Nationals
$464,500
124
Indians
$460,000
125
Rays
$455,600
126
Braves
$451,800
127
Athletics
$447,400
128
Twins
$442,900
129
Yankees
$438,700
130
Dodgers
$434,300
131
Astros
$430,800
Round 5
Pick
Team
Value
132
Tigers
$426,600
133
Orioles
$422,300
134
Marlins
$418,200
135
Royals
$414,000
136
Blue Jays
$410,100
137
Mariners
$406,000
138
Pirates
$402,000
139
Padres
$398,000
140
Rockies
$394,300
141
Angels
$390,400
142
White Sox
$386,600
143
Reds
$382,700
144
Giants
$379,000
145
Rangers
$375,200
146
Phillies
$371,600
147
Cubs
$367,900
148
Red Sox
$364,400
149
Diamondbacks
$360,800
150
Mets
$357,100
151
Brewers
$353,700
152
Cardinals
$350,300
153
Nationals
$346,800
154
Indians
$343,400
155
Rays
$340,000
156
Braves
$336,600
157
Athletics
$333,300
158
Twins
$330,100
159
Dodgers
$327,200
160
Astros
$324,100