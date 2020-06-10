MLB Draft slot values: Here's how much money each pick is worth in 2020

Sporting News

Baseball is a business.

On Wednesday, June 10, MLB is back to business with the 2020 MLB Draft, with some major changes. Most notably, though, the typically 40-round draft has been cut to just five rounds because of the coronavirus pandemic, severely cutting the talent pool from which MLB teams draw.

And since the draft was cut to just five rounds, team's bonus pools have been as well.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

While there's still almost $8.5 million allotted to the No. 1 overall pick, the 3 1/2 percent increase that was previously on the table for the draft is out the window for 2020, meaning that the 2019 values are still in place for this year's draft.

Still a little confused? Here's what you need to know:

MORE: What to know about the 2020 MLB Draft

What are MLB Draft slot values?

In the first 10 rounds of the MLB draft, each pick is assigned a certain amount of money that teams are allowed to spend on signing a player without facing a penalty.

This year, with only five rounds in the draft and in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, only 160 picks are allotted six figures and up, with any and all unsigned free agents maxing out at $20,000. Teams are allowed to

For a complete list of franchise bonus pools, click here.

MLB Draft slot values 2020

All slot values are courtesy of MLB:

Round 1

Pick

Team

Value

1

Tigers

$8,415,300

2

Orioles

$7,789,900

3

Marlins

$7,221,200

4

Royals

$6,664,000

5

Blue Jays

$6,180,700

6

Mariners

$5,742,900

7

Pirates

$5,432,400

8

Padres

$5,176,900

9

Rockies

$4,949,100

10

Angels

$4,739,900

11

White Sox

$4,547,500

12

Reds

$4,366,400

13

Giants

$4,197,300

14

Rangers

$4,036,800

15

Phillies

$3,885,800

16

Cubs

$3,745,500

17

Red Sox

$3,609,700

18

Diamondbacks

$3,481,300

19

Mets

$3359,000

20

Brewers

$3,242,900

21

Cardinals

$3,132,300

22

Nationals

$3,027,000

23

Indians

$2,926,800

24

Rays

$2,831,300

25

Braves

$2,740,300

26

Athletics

$2,653,400

27

Twins

$2,570,100

28

Yankees

$2,493,900

29

Dodgers

$2,424,600

Competitive Balance Round A

Pick

Team

Value

30

Orioles

$2,365,500

31

Pirates

$2,312,000

32

Royals

$2,257,300

33

Diamondbacks

$2,202,200

34

Padres

$2,148,100

35

Rockies

$2,095,800

36

Indians

$2,045,400

37

Rays

$1,999,300

Note: Pick No. 37 is from St. Louis.

Round 2

Pick

Team

Value

​38

Tigers

$1,952,300

39

Orioles

$1,906,800

40

Marlins

$1,856,700

41

Royals

$1,813,500

42

Blue Jays

$1,771,100

43

Mariners

$1,729,800

44

Pirates

$1,689,500

45

Padres

$1,650,200

46

Rockies

$1,617,400

47

White Sox

$1,580,200

48

Reds

$1,543,600

49

Giants

$1,507,600

50

Rangers

$1,469,900

51

Cubs

$1,436,900

52

Mets

$1,403,200

53

Brewers

$1,370,400

54

Cardinals

$1,338,500

55

Nationals

$1,307,000

56

Indians

$1,276,400

57

Rays

$1,243,600

58

Athletics

$1,214,300

59

Twins

$1,185,500

60

Dodgers

$1,157,400

Note: The Red Sox do not have a pick as a result of their sign stealing punishment.

Competitive Balance Round B

Pick

Team

Value

61

Marlins

$1,129,700

62

Tigers

$1,102,700

63

Cardinals

$1,076,300

64

Mariners

$1,050,300

65

Reds

$1,025,100

66

Dodgers

$1,003,300

Notes

  • Pick No. 63 is from Tampa Bay.

  • Pick No. 64 is from Milwaukee.

  • Pick No. 66 is from Minnesota.

Free-agent Compensation Picks

A team is awarded a free-agent compensatory pick should certain requirements be met by the team who signed him. This year, six compensatory picks have been awarded to five teams:

Team

Pick

Value

Player

67

Giants

$976,700

Madison Bumgarner

68

Giants

$953,100

Will Smith

69

Mets

$929,800

Zack Wheeler

70

Cardinals

$906,800

Marcell Ozuna

71

Nationals

$884,200

Anthony Rendon

72

Astros

$870,700

Gerrit Cole

Round 3

Pick

Team

Value

73

Tigers

$857,400

74

Orioles

$844,200

75

Marlins

$831,100

76

Royals

$818,200

77

Blue Jays

$805,600

78

Mariners

$793,000

79

Pirates

$780,400

80

Padres

$767,800

81

Rockies

$755,300

82

Angels

$744,200

83

White Sox

$733,100

84

Reds

$721,900

85

Giants

$710,700

86

Rangers

$699,700

87

Phillies

$689,300

88

Cubs

$678,600

89

Red Sox

$667,900

90

Diamondbacks

$657,600

91

Mets

$647,300

92

Brewers

$637,600

93

Cardinals

$627,900

94

Nationals

$618,200

95

Indians

$610,800

96

Rays

$604,800

97

Braves

$599,100

98

Athletics

$593,100

99

Yankees

$587,400

100

Dodgers

$581,600

101

Astros

$577,000

Round 4

Pick

Team

Value

102

Tigers

$571,400

103

Orioles

$565,600

104

Marlins

$560,000

105

Royals

$554,300

106

Blue Jays

$549,000

107

Mariners

$543,500

108

Pirates

$538,200

109

Padres

$533,000

110

Rockies

$527,800

111

Angels

$522,600

112

White Sox

$517,400

113

Reds

$512,400

114

Giants

$507,400

115

Rangers

$502,300

116

Phillies

$497,500

117

Cubs

$492,700

118

Red Sox

$487,900

119

Diamondbacks

$483,000

120

Mets

$478,300

121

Brewers

$473,700

122

Cardinals

$469,000

123

Nationals

$464,500

124

Indians

$460,000

125

Rays

$455,600

126

Braves

$451,800

127

Athletics

$447,400

128

Twins

$442,900

129

Yankees

$438,700

130

Dodgers

$434,300

131

Astros

$430,800

131 Astros $430,800

Round 5

Pick

Team

Value

132

Tigers

$426,600

133

Orioles

$422,300

134

Marlins

$418,200

135

Royals

$414,000

136

Blue Jays

$410,100

137

Mariners

$406,000

138

Pirates

$402,000

139

Padres

$398,000

140

Rockies

$394,300

141

Angels

$390,400

142

White Sox

$386,600

143

Reds

$382,700

144

Giants

$379,000

145

Rangers

$375,200

146

Phillies

$371,600

147

Cubs

$367,900

148

Red Sox

$364,400

149

Diamondbacks

$360,800

150

Mets

$357,100

151

Brewers

$353,700

152

Cardinals

$350,300

153

Nationals

$346,800

154

Indians

$343,400

155

Rays

$340,000

156

Braves

$336,600

157

Athletics

$333,300

158

Twins

$330,100

159

Dodgers

$327,200

160

Astros

$324,100

What to Read Next