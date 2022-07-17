MLB draft 2022 tracker: Time, TV channels, streaming, draft order, names to know for baseball's amateur draft

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zach Crizer
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Atlanta Braves
    Atlanta Braves
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Baltimore Orioles
    Baltimore Orioles
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Andruw Jones
    Andruw Jones
    Major League Baseball center fielder
  • Matt Holliday
    Matt Holliday
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Baseball’s future stars begin their journey to the top on Sunday as the MLB draft begins. The draft, in which teams pick from the best American amateur players, moved from its customary time in early June last season and is now tied to MLB’s All-Star events. The first round is being held at Xbox Plaza in downtown Los Angeles.

Where do these future stars come from? Well, all over. But many of the biggest names in this year’s class might sound familiar. Druw Jones (son of legendary Atlanta Braves center fielder Andruw Jones) and Jackson Holliday (son of seven-time All-Star Matt Holliday) are expected to be top five picks. Justin Crawford (son of former Tampa Bay Rays catalyst Carl Crawford) and Cam Collier (son of Lou Collier) could also hear their names called in the first round.

At the top of the draft, the Baltimore Orioles will have the No. 1 pick as their major-league club surges out of its long, brutal rebuild and into the wild-card hunt. Jones — a svelte center fielder widely considered the most exciting prospect in the draft — looms as one potential pick, but GM Mike Elias is known for pulling draft surprises. As the Houston Astros scouting director, he shocked the baseball world by taking Carlos Correa over Byron Buxton at No. 1 overall.

The other Orioles considerations at the top pick would likely include switch-hitting infielder Termarr Johnson, Cal Poly shortstop Brooks Lee, high-upside outfielder Elijah Green, Holliday or Collier.

When is the 2022 MLB draft?

The MLB draft begins Sunday, July 17 at 7 p.m. ET. Day 1, which includes the first two rounds and compensation picks, will be televised live on ESPN and MLB Network. It can also be streamed on MLB.com or on ESPN+ with a subscription or cable login.

In total, the draft runs 20 rounds across three days. Days 2 and 3 will be streamed on MLB.com on Monday and Tuesday.

Druw Jones (left), the son of former Atlanta Braves star Andruw Jones, is one of the top prospects and a projected top pick in the 2022 MLB draft. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Druw Jones (left), the son of former Atlanta Braves star Andruw Jones, is one of the top prospects and a projected top pick in the 2022 MLB draft. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

How the MLB draft works

If you’re not familiar with the MLB draft, it isn’t quite as simple as the NFL or NBA versions. Because almost every player requires significant time in the minor leagues, teams usually aren’t drafting for “needs” so much as to stockpile the best overall crop of talent they can.

They also aren’t making each pick in a vacuum. Teams have budgets for total draft spending tied to how many picks they have and where those picks are. Each pick in the draft has a “slot” of money assigned to it. But teams can move that money around to accomplish goals. The most common example would involve a team taking a college player in the first round they believe they can sign for less than slot, then using the savings to expand the bonus of a later high school player who might require convincing to go pro instead of attending college.

One interesting storyline to follow is the plight of the high school pitcher. Teams are increasingly skittish about drafting younger arms with top picks, as they have proven the least reliable group in an already volatile process. The top names to watch for are Dylan Lesko, who dropped from a potential top 10 pick when he had Tommy John surgery this spring, and Brandon Barriera, an acclaimed high school pitcher who took the novel step of shutting down his season early to avoid injury.

2022 MLB draft order

1. Baltimore Orioles

2. Arizona Diamondbacks

3. Texas Rangers

4. Pittsburgh Pirates

5. Washington Nationals

6. Miami Marlins

7. Chicago Cubs

8. Minnesota Twins

9. Kansas City Royals

10. Colorado Rockies

11. New York Mets

12. Detroit Tigers

13. Los Angeles Angels

14. New York Mets

15. San Diego Padres

16. Cleveland Guardians

17. Philadelphia Phillies

18. Cincinnati Reds

19. Oakland Athletics

20. Atlanta Braves

21. Seattle Mariners

22. St. Louis Cardinals

23. Toronto Blue Jays

24. Boston Red Sox

25. New York Yankees

26. Chicago White Sox

27. Milwaukee Brewers

28. Houston Astros

29. Tampa Bay Rays

30. San Francisco Giants

Compensation round

31. Colorado Rockies

32. Cincinnati Reds

Competitive Balance Round A

33. Baltimore Orioles

34. Arizona Diamondbacks

35. Atlanta Braves

36. Pittsburgh Pirates

37. Cleveland Guardians

38. Colorado Rockies

39. San Diego Padres

You can follow the first day of the draft live here on Sunday.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • MLB draft 2022: Druw Jones, Jackson Holliday set to join growing crop of second-generation baseball stars

    Familiar names abound among likely top picks in Sunday's MLB draft.

  • Hernandez's walk off RBI single leads Blue Jays to comeback 6-5 win over Royals

    TORONTO — As he watched his team fight out of a two-run deficit in extra innings, Teoscar Hernandez said he was feeding off the energy in the dugout. "I just had the confidence that my teammates were going to put some good at-bats in and we're going to tie the game and win the ball game," he said. Hernandez hit a walk-off RBI single as part of a three-run 10th inning for the Toronto Blue Jays as they came from behind to defeat the Kansas City Royals 6-5 at Rogers Centre on Saturday. After Vinnie

  • Penguins trade John Marino to Devils for Ty Smith, pick

    The Pittsburgh Penguins have traded defenceman John Marino to the New Jersey Devils.

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • Alliance down Bandits to snap 8-game skid

    The Montreal Alliance snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium. The Alliance improve to 4-10 on the season with six games left on their schedule. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Montreal, with guard Isiah Osborne leading the way with a game-high 22 points to go along five rebounds and three assists. Nathan Cayo and Hernst Laroche added 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Alain Louis an

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • Making sense of the Blue Jays’ decision to fire manager Charlie Montoyo

    Charlie Montoyo owned a 236-236 record in three and a half seasons as manager of the Toronto Blue Jays.

  • Nighthawks dominate Elam Ending to hand 3rd straight loss to Bandits

    The Guelph Nighthawks limited the Fraser Valley Bandits to just two points in the Elam Ending to secure an 87-79 road victory in CEBL action on Friday. The dominating effort from the away team in the final sequence wrapped a hard-fought game that saw Fraser Valley start the fourth quarter with an eight-point advantage. Giorgi Bezhanishvili led Guelph (8-8) with 19 points. Cat Barber and Stefan Smith added 15 each. Former Toronto Raptors centre Lucas Nogueira grabbed seven rebounds. Shane Gibson

  • Blackhawks' tank job is blatant and understandable

    Chicago is tearing down its roster in a full rebuild that will get worse before it gets better but with Connor Bedard and a strong draft class on offer next season, the Blackhawks strategy is an understandable one, even if not palatable to hockey fans.&nbsp;

  • Kicker McCallum, offensive lineman Olafioye enter B.C. Lions' Wall of Fame

    VANCOUVER — The names of kicker Paul McCallum and offensive lineman Jovan Olafioye are being added to the B.C. Lions' Wall of Fame. The former Leos, who won a Grey Cup together in 2011, will be honoured at B.C. Place Stadium on Aug. 6, when B.C. hosts the Edmonton Elks. "Being added to the Wall of Fame with my former teammate and alongside all of the best to have ever played for this franchise is an amazing honour and something I will look back on with pride," McCallum said in a release. "I was

  • McManis returns interception for decisive TD as Argos rally to down Riders 30-24

    WOLFVILLE, N.S. — Wynton McManis made Touchdown Atlantic worth celebrating for Toronto Argonauts fans. McManis returned an interception 50 yards for the touchdown to rally Toronto past the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 in an entertaining but often chippy contest Saturday afternoon. McManis stepped in front of a Cody Fajardo pass and ran untouched to the end zone at 12:54 of the fourth quarter. Moments later, McLeod Bethel-Thompson found Brandon Banks for the two-point convert to put Toronto ahe

  • Injury-riddled Vancouver Whitecaps look to bounce back in Cincinnati

    VANCOUVER — It'll be a battered and bruised Vancouver Whitecaps side that heads to Ohio in search of redemption this week. The 'Caps (7-9-3) are down eight players heading into a Wednesday matchup with FC Cincinnati (7-5-5). That number may grow to nine, depending on how midfielder Leonard Owusu recovers after taking a boot to the head in training on Tuesday. Missing men is simply part of soccer, said head coach Vanni Sartini. "Every team has an issue during the season with injuries," he said. "

  • 5 free agency options for the Maple Leafs

    Dylan Strome leads the list of free agency options for the Toronto Maple Leafs as the NHL offseason reaches its chaotic climax.

  • How invested are the Raptors in Kevin Durant trade talks?

    Amit Mann and Aaron Rose look at the state of Kevin Durant trade talks and why the Raptors will hesitate to shift off their current stance. Full podcast including takeaways from Summer League is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Canadians Dayne St. Clair, Kamal Miller headed to MLS all-star game

    Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair should feel right at home at the MLS all-star game next month. The Aug. 10 contest against Mexico's Liga MX all-stars is taking place at Allianz Field in Minnesota, where St. Clair plays his club soccer. Minnesota coach Adrian Heath will coach the MLS all-stars. "It's big for me personally and the club," said St. Clair, who will be joined at the game by Loons teammate Emanuel Reynoso. Fellow Canadian Kamal Miller, a defender with CF Montreal, was chosen as one

  • Andreescu's comeback continues at site of her 2019 Canadian Open title

    TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu says she is returning to Toronto's Sobeys Stadium with confidence as she gets set to continue her comeback at the upcoming National Bank Open. "I definitely feel more confident, than for instance, if I came back last year, in Toronto especially. Because it is different playing in Montreal and Toronto," Andreescu said Thursday at a Tennis Canada media conference to announce the player list for the WTA 1000 tournament. "Toronto, I feel like, it’s just the memories that I

  • Matt Murray eager to turn page with Maple Leafs

    A Maple Leafs fan in his childhood, Matt Murray has now been touted to solve the franchise's issues in the net and steer the team towards playoff success.

  • Report: Johnny Gaudreau has 'massive offer' on the table from Flames

    Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.

  • 'He's ready to go': Andre De Grasse healthy, primed to compete at world championships

    Athletics Canada head coach Glenroy Gilbert says the country's most decorated track and field superstar Andre De Grasse is healthy and expects the six-time Olympic medallist to compete in the 100-metre, 200m and 4x100m relay at the world championships. De Grasse tested positive for COVID-19 a second time just two weeks ago and has been slowly recovering from symptoms, including shortness of breath. It forced him to miss Nationals in Langley, B.C., at the end of June. But despite a less-than-idea