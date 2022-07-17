MLB draft 2022 tracker: Time, TV channels, streaming, draft order, names to know for baseball's amateur draft
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Atlanta BravesLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Baltimore OriolesLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Andruw JonesMajor League Baseball center fielder
- Matt HollidayLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Baseball’s future stars begin their journey to the top on Sunday as the MLB draft begins. The draft, in which teams pick from the best American amateur players, moved from its customary time in early June last season and is now tied to MLB’s All-Star events. The first round is being held at Xbox Plaza in downtown Los Angeles.
Where do these future stars come from? Well, all over. But many of the biggest names in this year’s class might sound familiar. Druw Jones (son of legendary Atlanta Braves center fielder Andruw Jones) and Jackson Holliday (son of seven-time All-Star Matt Holliday) are expected to be top five picks. Justin Crawford (son of former Tampa Bay Rays catalyst Carl Crawford) and Cam Collier (son of Lou Collier) could also hear their names called in the first round.
At the top of the draft, the Baltimore Orioles will have the No. 1 pick as their major-league club surges out of its long, brutal rebuild and into the wild-card hunt. Jones — a svelte center fielder widely considered the most exciting prospect in the draft — looms as one potential pick, but GM Mike Elias is known for pulling draft surprises. As the Houston Astros scouting director, he shocked the baseball world by taking Carlos Correa over Byron Buxton at No. 1 overall.
The other Orioles considerations at the top pick would likely include switch-hitting infielder Termarr Johnson, Cal Poly shortstop Brooks Lee, high-upside outfielder Elijah Green, Holliday or Collier.
When is the 2022 MLB draft?
The MLB draft begins Sunday, July 17 at 7 p.m. ET. Day 1, which includes the first two rounds and compensation picks, will be televised live on ESPN and MLB Network. It can also be streamed on MLB.com or on ESPN+ with a subscription or cable login.
In total, the draft runs 20 rounds across three days. Days 2 and 3 will be streamed on MLB.com on Monday and Tuesday.
How the MLB draft works
If you’re not familiar with the MLB draft, it isn’t quite as simple as the NFL or NBA versions. Because almost every player requires significant time in the minor leagues, teams usually aren’t drafting for “needs” so much as to stockpile the best overall crop of talent they can.
They also aren’t making each pick in a vacuum. Teams have budgets for total draft spending tied to how many picks they have and where those picks are. Each pick in the draft has a “slot” of money assigned to it. But teams can move that money around to accomplish goals. The most common example would involve a team taking a college player in the first round they believe they can sign for less than slot, then using the savings to expand the bonus of a later high school player who might require convincing to go pro instead of attending college.
One interesting storyline to follow is the plight of the high school pitcher. Teams are increasingly skittish about drafting younger arms with top picks, as they have proven the least reliable group in an already volatile process. The top names to watch for are Dylan Lesko, who dropped from a potential top 10 pick when he had Tommy John surgery this spring, and Brandon Barriera, an acclaimed high school pitcher who took the novel step of shutting down his season early to avoid injury.
2022 MLB draft order
1. Baltimore Orioles
2. Arizona Diamondbacks
3. Texas Rangers
4. Pittsburgh Pirates
5. Washington Nationals
6. Miami Marlins
7. Chicago Cubs
8. Minnesota Twins
9. Kansas City Royals
10. Colorado Rockies
11. New York Mets
12. Detroit Tigers
13. Los Angeles Angels
14. New York Mets
15. San Diego Padres
16. Cleveland Guardians
17. Philadelphia Phillies
18. Cincinnati Reds
19. Oakland Athletics
20. Atlanta Braves
21. Seattle Mariners
22. St. Louis Cardinals
23. Toronto Blue Jays
24. Boston Red Sox
25. New York Yankees
26. Chicago White Sox
27. Milwaukee Brewers
28. Houston Astros
29. Tampa Bay Rays
30. San Francisco Giants
Compensation round
31. Colorado Rockies
32. Cincinnati Reds
Competitive Balance Round A
33. Baltimore Orioles
34. Arizona Diamondbacks
35. Atlanta Braves
36. Pittsburgh Pirates
37. Cleveland Guardians
38. Colorado Rockies
39. San Diego Padres
You can follow the first day of the draft live here on Sunday.