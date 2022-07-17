MLB draft 2022 tracker: Time, TV channels, streaming, draft order, names to know for baseball's amateur draft

Baseball’s future stars begin their journey to the top on Sunday as the MLB draft begins. The draft, in which teams pick from the best American amateur players, moved from its customary time in early June last season and is now tied to MLB’s All-Star events. The first round is being held at Xbox Plaza in downtown Los Angeles.

Where do these future stars come from? Well, all over. But many of the biggest names in this year’s class might sound familiar. Druw Jones (son of legendary Atlanta Braves center fielder Andruw Jones) and Jackson Holliday (son of seven-time All-Star Matt Holliday) are expected to be top five picks. Justin Crawford (son of former Tampa Bay Rays catalyst Carl Crawford) and Cam Collier (son of Lou Collier) could also hear their names called in the first round.

At the top of the draft, the Baltimore Orioles will have the No. 1 pick as their major-league club surges out of its long, brutal rebuild and into the wild-card hunt. Jones — a svelte center fielder widely considered the most exciting prospect in the draft — looms as one potential pick, but GM Mike Elias is known for pulling draft surprises. As the Houston Astros scouting director, he shocked the baseball world by taking Carlos Correa over Byron Buxton at No. 1 overall.

The other Orioles considerations at the top pick would likely include switch-hitting infielder Termarr Johnson, Cal Poly shortstop Brooks Lee, high-upside outfielder Elijah Green, Holliday or Collier.

When is the 2022 MLB draft?

The MLB draft begins Sunday, July 17 at 7 p.m. ET. Day 1, which includes the first two rounds and compensation picks, will be televised live on ESPN and MLB Network. It can also be streamed on MLB.com or on ESPN+ with a subscription or cable login.

In total, the draft runs 20 rounds across three days. Days 2 and 3 will be streamed on MLB.com on Monday and Tuesday.

Druw Jones (left), the son of former Atlanta Braves star Andruw Jones, is one of the top prospects and a projected top pick in the 2022 MLB draft. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

How the MLB draft works

If you’re not familiar with the MLB draft, it isn’t quite as simple as the NFL or NBA versions. Because almost every player requires significant time in the minor leagues, teams usually aren’t drafting for “needs” so much as to stockpile the best overall crop of talent they can.

They also aren’t making each pick in a vacuum. Teams have budgets for total draft spending tied to how many picks they have and where those picks are. Each pick in the draft has a “slot” of money assigned to it. But teams can move that money around to accomplish goals. The most common example would involve a team taking a college player in the first round they believe they can sign for less than slot, then using the savings to expand the bonus of a later high school player who might require convincing to go pro instead of attending college.

One interesting storyline to follow is the plight of the high school pitcher. Teams are increasingly skittish about drafting younger arms with top picks, as they have proven the least reliable group in an already volatile process. The top names to watch for are Dylan Lesko, who dropped from a potential top 10 pick when he had Tommy John surgery this spring, and Brandon Barriera, an acclaimed high school pitcher who took the novel step of shutting down his season early to avoid injury.

2022 MLB draft order

1. Baltimore Orioles

2. Arizona Diamondbacks

3. Texas Rangers

4. Pittsburgh Pirates

5. Washington Nationals

6. Miami Marlins

7. Chicago Cubs

8. Minnesota Twins

9. Kansas City Royals

10. Colorado Rockies

11. New York Mets

12. Detroit Tigers

13. Los Angeles Angels

14. New York Mets

15. San Diego Padres

16. Cleveland Guardians

17. Philadelphia Phillies

18. Cincinnati Reds

19. Oakland Athletics

20. Atlanta Braves

21. Seattle Mariners

22. St. Louis Cardinals

23. Toronto Blue Jays

24. Boston Red Sox

25. New York Yankees

26. Chicago White Sox

27. Milwaukee Brewers

28. Houston Astros

29. Tampa Bay Rays

30. San Francisco Giants

Compensation round

31. Colorado Rockies

32. Cincinnati Reds

Competitive Balance Round A

33. Baltimore Orioles

34. Arizona Diamondbacks

35. Atlanta Braves

36. Pittsburgh Pirates

37. Cleveland Guardians

38. Colorado Rockies

39. San Diego Padres

You can follow the first day of the draft live here on Sunday.