MLB Draft slot values 2019: Breaking down the first-round slot money

With the 2019 MLB Draft upon us, here's a friendly reminder: The MLB Draft is something like the lottery — with a budget.

While you can walk into your local 7-11 or Wawa and pick up countless amounts of tickets to hit the jackpot, MLB teams operate with a certain allotment of signing-pool money. This year, the No. 1 overall selection held by Baltimore is worth $8,415,300 up from $8,096,300 in 2018.

This year, with extra compensation picks received in free agency, the Paul Goldschmidt trade and not signing last year's first-round pick (Matt Lauer), the Diamondbacks have seven picks in the first 75 selections and the most money in the bonus pool to spend in the first 10 rounds of the draft.

Each draft selection is given a certain value. Should there be leftover money from a signing, teams are allowed to use that money for other signings throughout the draft.

Should a team exceed its alloted slot money, it incurs a penalty. A team is taxed 75 percent on overages between 0 and 5 percent. No team has ever exceeded more than 5 percent on its draft allotment.

MLB Draft 2019 first-round slot values

All values courtesy of MLB.com.

1. Orioles: $8,415,300

2. Royals: $7,789,900

3. White Sox: $7,221,200

4. Marlins: $6,664,000

5. Tigers: $6,180,700

6. Padres: $5,742,900

MLB Draft bonus pool money by team

7. Reds: $5,432,400

8. Rangers: $5,176,900

9. Braves: $4,949,100 (Compensation for unsigned 2018 pick Carter Stewart)

10. Giants: $4,739,900

11. Blue Jays: $4,547,500

12. Mets: $4,366,400

13. Twins: $4,197,300

14. Phillies: $4,036,800

15. Angels: $3,885,800

16. Diamondbacks: $3,745,500

17. Nationals: $3,609,700

18. Pirates: $3,481,300

19. Cardinals: $3,359,000

20. Mariners: $3,242,900

21. Braves: $3,132,300

22. Rays: $3,027,000

23. Rockies: $2,926,800

24. Indians: $2,831,300

25. Dodgers: $2,740,300

26. Diamondbacks: $2,653,400 (Compensation for unsigned 2018 pick Matt McLain)

27. Cubs: $2,570,100

28. Brewers: $2,493,900

30. Yankees: $2,365,500

31. Dodgers: $2,312,000 (Compensation for unsigned 2018 pick J.T. Ginn)

32. Astros: $2,257,300

































































Compensation picks

33. Diamondbacks: $2,202,200 (via Patrick Corbin signing with Nationals)

34. Diamondbacks: $2,148,100 (via A.J. Pollock signing with Dodgers)





Competitive Balance Round A

35. Marlins: $2,095,800

36. Rays: $2,045,400

37. Pirates: $1,999,300 (Compensation for unsigned 2018 pick Gunnar Hoglund)

38. Yankees: $1,952,300 (From Reds via trade)

39. Twins: $1,906,800



Rays: $1,856,700 (From A's via trade)

41. Rangers: $1,813,500 (From Brewers via trade)





















Diamondbacks: $16,093,700

Orioles: $13,821,300

Royals: $13,108,000

Marlins: $13,045,000

White Sox: $11,565,500

Braves: $11,532,200

Rangers: $11,023,100

Padres: $10,758,900

Tigers: $10,402,500

Rays: $10,333,800

Pirates: $9,944,000

Twins: $9,905,800

Reds: $9,528,600

Giants: $8,714,500

Blue Jays: $8,463,300

Mets: $8,224,600

Dodgers: $8,069,100

Angels: $7,608,700

Mariners: $7,559,000

Yankees: $7,455,300

Rockies: $7,092,300

Cardinals: $6,903,500

Phillies: $6,475,800

Indians: $6,148,100

Nationals: $5,979,600

Cubs: $5,826,900

A's: $5,605,900

Astros: $5,355,100

Brewers: $5,148,200

Red Sox: $4,788,100

































































