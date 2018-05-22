MLB Draft 2018, date, draft order, top prospects, how to watch

Sporting News
Who&#39;s going No. 1 overall to the Tigers? Will the San Francisco Giants find their new Madison Bumgarner?

MLB Mock Draft 2018: Tigers get potential ace; Mets, Red Sox land catchers

Who's going No. 1 overall to the Tigers? Will the San Francisco Giants find their new Madison Bumgarner?

The 2018 MLB Draft takes place from June 4-6 in Secaucus, N.J. The Detroit Tigers, who finished 2017 with a record of 64-98, will make the first selection in this year's draft.

MORE: MLB mock draft

2018 MLB Draft Order

First Round

Selection

Team

1

Detroit Tigers

2

San Francisco Giants

3

Philadelphia Phillies

4

Chicago White Sox

5

Cincinnati Reds

6

New York Mets

7

San Diego Padres

8

Atlanta Braves

9

Oakland Athletics

10

Pittsburgh Pirates

Name

Posiition

Age

School

Luken Baker

1B

20

Texas Christian

Will Banfield

C

18

Brookwood (GA) HS

Joey Bart

C

21

Georgia Tech

Seth Beer

1B

21

Clemson

Alec Bohm

3B

21

Wichita State

Tim Cate

LHP

20

Connecticut

Griffin Conine

OF

20

Duke

Nander De Sedas

SS

18

Montverde (FL) Academy

Mason Denaburg

RHP

18

Merritt Island (FL) HS

Jeremy Eierman

SS

21

Missouri State

Logan Gilbert

RHP

20

Stetson

Nolan Gorman

3B

17

O'Connor (AZ) HS

Ethan Hankins

RHP

17

Forsyth Central (GA) HS

Sean Hjelle

RHP

20

Kentucky

Greyson Jenista

OF

21

Wichita State

Jarred Kelenic

OF

18

Waukesha West (WI) HS

Jackson Kowar

RHP

21

Florida

Matthew Liberatore

LHP

18

Mountain Ridge (AZ) HS

Nick Madrigal

2B/SS

20

Oregon State

Shane McClanahan

LHP

20

South Florida

Casey Mize

RHP

20

Auburn

Konnor Pilkington

LHP

20

Mississippi State

Dominic Pipkin

RHP

18

Pinole Valley (CA) HS

Tristan Pompey

OF

20

Kentucky

Ethan Reed

RHP

18

Laguna Beach (CA) HS

Kumar Rocker

RHP

17

North Oconee (GA) HS

Ryan Rolison

LHP

20

Mississippi

Mike Siani

OF

18

William Penn (PA) Charter

Brady Singer

RHP

21

Florida

Carter Stewart

RHP/OF

18

Eau Gallie (FL) HS

Travis Swaggerty

OF

20

South Alabama

Brice Turang

SS

18

Santiago (CA) HS

Steele Walker

OF

21

Oklahoma

Ryan Weathers

LHP

18

Loretto (TN) HS

Cole Wilcox

RHP

18

Heritage (GA) HS

Jeremy Eierman

SS

21

Missouri State

11

Baltimore Orioles

12

Toronto Blue Jays

13

Miami Marlins

14

Seattle Mariners

15

Texas Rangers

16

Tampa Bay Rays

17

Los Angeles Angels

18

Kansas City Royals

19

St. Louis Cardinals

20

Minnesota Twins

21

Milwaukee Brewers

22

Colorado Rockies

23

New York Yankees

24

Chicago Cubs

25

Arizona Diamondbacks

26

Boston Red Sox

27

Washington Nationals

28

Houston Astros

29

Cleveland Indians

30

Los Angeles Dodgers

31

Kansas City Royals*

32

Tampa Bay Rays*

33

Cleveland Indians*

(Picks 31-33 of the first round are compensatory draft selections.)

The order for the remainder of the draft can be found here.

MLB Draft 2018 top prospects

According to MLB Pipeline's prospect watch, Florida's RHP Brady Singer is the top overall draft prospect in 2018. Other notable prospects in this year's draft include South Florida's Shane McClanahan and high schoolers Ethan Hankins, Matthew Liberatore and Nolan Gorman.

Here are 35 names to know ahead of this year's draft.

10 Pittsburgh Pirates

Name

Posiition

Age

School

Luken Baker

1B

20

Texas Christian

Will Banfield

C

18

Brookwood (GA) HS

Joey Bart

C

21

Georgia Tech

Seth Beer

1B

21

Clemson

Alec Bohm

3B

21

Wichita State

Tim Cate

LHP

20

Connecticut

Griffin Conine

OF

20

Duke

Nander De Sedas

SS

18

Montverde (FL) Academy

Mason Denaburg

RHP

18

Merritt Island (FL) HS

Jeremy Eierman

SS

21

Missouri State

Logan Gilbert

RHP

20

Stetson

Nolan Gorman

3B

17

O'Connor (AZ) HS

Ethan Hankins

RHP

17

Forsyth Central (GA) HS

Sean Hjelle

RHP

20

Kentucky

Greyson Jenista

OF

21

Wichita State

Jarred Kelenic

OF

18

Waukesha West (WI) HS

Jackson Kowar

RHP

21

Florida

Matthew Liberatore

LHP

18

Mountain Ridge (AZ) HS

Nick Madrigal

2B/SS

20

Oregon State

Shane McClanahan

LHP

20

South Florida

Casey Mize

RHP

20

Auburn

Konnor Pilkington

LHP

20

Mississippi State

Dominic Pipkin

RHP

18

Pinole Valley (CA) HS

Tristan Pompey

OF

20

Kentucky

Ethan Reed

RHP

18

Laguna Beach (CA) HS

Kumar Rocker

RHP

17

North Oconee (GA) HS

Ryan Rolison

LHP

20

Mississippi

Mike Siani

OF

18

William Penn (PA) Charter

Brady Singer

RHP

21

Florida

Carter Stewart

RHP/OF

18

Eau Gallie (FL) HS

Travis Swaggerty

OF

20

South Alabama

Brice Turang

SS

18

Santiago (CA) HS

Steele Walker

OF

21

Oklahoma

Ryan Weathers

LHP

18

Loretto (TN) HS

Cole Wilcox

RHP

18

Heritage (GA) HS

Jeremy Eierman SS 21 Missouri State

How to watch the 2018 MLB Draft

Day one of the 2018 MLB Draft will air on MLB Network and be streamed on MLB.com. Days 2 and 3 of the draft will not air on MLB Network, but will be streamed on MLB.com.

What to Read Next

Back