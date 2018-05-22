MLB Draft 2018, date, draft order, top prospects, how to watch

The 2018 MLB Draft takes place from June 4-6 in Secaucus, N.J. The Detroit Tigers, who finished 2017 with a record of 64-98, will make the first selection in this year's draft.

2018 MLB Draft Order

First Round

Selection Team 1 Detroit Tigers 2 San Francisco Giants 3 Philadelphia Phillies 4 Chicago White Sox 5 Cincinnati Reds 6 New York Mets 7 San Diego Padres 8 Atlanta Braves 9 Oakland Athletics 10 Pittsburgh Pirates Name Posiition Age School Luken Baker 1B 20 Texas Christian Will Banfield C 18 Brookwood (GA) HS Joey Bart C 21 Georgia Tech Seth Beer 1B 21 Clemson Alec Bohm 3B 21 Wichita State Tim Cate LHP 20 Connecticut Griffin Conine OF 20 Duke Nander De Sedas SS 18 Montverde (FL) Academy Mason Denaburg RHP 18 Merritt Island (FL) HS Jeremy Eierman SS 21 Missouri State Logan Gilbert RHP 20 Stetson Nolan Gorman 3B 17 O'Connor (AZ) HS Ethan Hankins RHP 17 Forsyth Central (GA) HS Sean Hjelle RHP 20 Kentucky Greyson Jenista OF 21 Wichita State Jarred Kelenic OF 18 Waukesha West (WI) HS Jackson Kowar RHP 21 Florida Matthew Liberatore LHP 18 Mountain Ridge (AZ) HS Nick Madrigal 2B/SS 20 Oregon State Shane McClanahan LHP 20 South Florida Casey Mize RHP 20 Auburn Konnor Pilkington LHP 20 Mississippi State Dominic Pipkin RHP 18 Pinole Valley (CA) HS Tristan Pompey OF 20 Kentucky Ethan Reed RHP 18 Laguna Beach (CA) HS Kumar Rocker RHP 17 North Oconee (GA) HS Ryan Rolison LHP 20 Mississippi Mike Siani OF 18 William Penn (PA) Charter Brady Singer RHP 21 Florida Carter Stewart RHP/OF 18 Eau Gallie (FL) HS Travis Swaggerty OF 20 South Alabama Brice Turang SS 18 Santiago (CA) HS Steele Walker OF 21 Oklahoma Ryan Weathers LHP 18 Loretto (TN) HS Cole Wilcox RHP 18 Heritage (GA) HS Jeremy Eierman SS 21 Missouri State 11 Baltimore Orioles 12 Toronto Blue Jays 13 Miami Marlins 14 Seattle Mariners 15 Texas Rangers 16 Tampa Bay Rays 17 Los Angeles Angels 18 Kansas City Royals 19 St. Louis Cardinals 20 Minnesota Twins 21 Milwaukee Brewers 22 Colorado Rockies 23 New York Yankees 24 Chicago Cubs 25 Arizona Diamondbacks 26 Boston Red Sox 27 Washington Nationals 28 Houston Astros 29 Cleveland Indians 30 Los Angeles Dodgers 31 Kansas City Royals* 32 Tampa Bay Rays* 33 Cleveland Indians*

(Picks 31-33 of the first round are compensatory draft selections.)

The order for the remainder of the draft can be found here.

MLB Draft 2018 top prospects

According to MLB Pipeline's prospect watch, Florida's RHP Brady Singer is the top overall draft prospect in 2018. Other notable prospects in this year's draft include South Florida's Shane McClanahan and high schoolers Ethan Hankins, Matthew Liberatore and Nolan Gorman.

Here are 35 names to know ahead of this year's draft.

10 Pittsburgh Pirates

How to watch the 2018 MLB Draft

Day one of the 2018 MLB Draft will air on MLB Network and be streamed on MLB.com. Days 2 and 3 of the draft will not air on MLB Network, but will be streamed on MLB.com.