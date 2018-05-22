MLB Draft 2018, date, draft order, top prospects, how to watch
The 2018 MLB Draft takes place from June 4-6 in Secaucus, N.J. The Detroit Tigers, who finished 2017 with a record of 64-98, will make the first selection in this year's draft.
MORE: MLB mock draft
2018 MLB Draft Order
First Round
Selection
Team
1
Detroit Tigers
2
San Francisco Giants
3
Philadelphia Phillies
4
Chicago White Sox
5
Cincinnati Reds
6
New York Mets
7
San Diego Padres
8
Atlanta Braves
9
Oakland Athletics
10
Pittsburgh Pirates
Name
Posiition
Age
School
Luken Baker
1B
20
Texas Christian
Will Banfield
C
18
Brookwood (GA) HS
Joey Bart
C
21
Georgia Tech
Seth Beer
1B
21
Clemson
Alec Bohm
3B
21
Wichita State
Tim Cate
LHP
20
Connecticut
Griffin Conine
OF
20
Duke
Nander De Sedas
SS
18
Montverde (FL) Academy
Mason Denaburg
RHP
18
Merritt Island (FL) HS
Jeremy Eierman
SS
21
Missouri State
Logan Gilbert
RHP
20
Stetson
Nolan Gorman
3B
17
O'Connor (AZ) HS
Ethan Hankins
RHP
17
Forsyth Central (GA) HS
Sean Hjelle
RHP
20
Kentucky
Greyson Jenista
OF
21
Wichita State
Jarred Kelenic
OF
18
Waukesha West (WI) HS
Jackson Kowar
RHP
21
Florida
Matthew Liberatore
LHP
18
Mountain Ridge (AZ) HS
Nick Madrigal
2B/SS
20
Oregon State
Shane McClanahan
LHP
20
South Florida
Casey Mize
RHP
20
Auburn
Konnor Pilkington
LHP
20
Mississippi State
Dominic Pipkin
RHP
18
Pinole Valley (CA) HS
Tristan Pompey
OF
20
Kentucky
Ethan Reed
RHP
18
Laguna Beach (CA) HS
Kumar Rocker
RHP
17
North Oconee (GA) HS
Ryan Rolison
LHP
20
Mississippi
Mike Siani
OF
18
William Penn (PA) Charter
Brady Singer
RHP
21
Florida
Carter Stewart
RHP/OF
18
Eau Gallie (FL) HS
Travis Swaggerty
OF
20
South Alabama
Brice Turang
SS
18
Santiago (CA) HS
Steele Walker
OF
21
Oklahoma
Ryan Weathers
LHP
18
Loretto (TN) HS
Cole Wilcox
RHP
18
Heritage (GA) HS
Jeremy Eierman
SS
21
Missouri State
11
Baltimore Orioles
12
Toronto Blue Jays
13
Miami Marlins
14
Seattle Mariners
15
Texas Rangers
16
Tampa Bay Rays
17
Los Angeles Angels
18
Kansas City Royals
19
St. Louis Cardinals
20
Minnesota Twins
21
Milwaukee Brewers
22
Colorado Rockies
23
New York Yankees
24
Chicago Cubs
25
Arizona Diamondbacks
26
Boston Red Sox
27
Washington Nationals
28
Houston Astros
29
Cleveland Indians
30
Los Angeles Dodgers
31
Kansas City Royals*
32
Tampa Bay Rays*
33
Cleveland Indians*
(Picks 31-33 of the first round are compensatory draft selections.)
The order for the remainder of the draft can be found here.
MLB Draft 2018 top prospects
According to MLB Pipeline's prospect watch, Florida's RHP Brady Singer is the top overall draft prospect in 2018. Other notable prospects in this year's draft include South Florida's Shane McClanahan and high schoolers Ethan Hankins, Matthew Liberatore and Nolan Gorman.
Here are 35 names to know ahead of this year's draft.
10 Pittsburgh Pirates
Name
Posiition
Age
School
Luken Baker
1B
20
Texas Christian
Will Banfield
C
18
Brookwood (GA) HS
Joey Bart
C
21
Georgia Tech
Seth Beer
1B
21
Clemson
Alec Bohm
3B
21
Wichita State
Tim Cate
LHP
20
Connecticut
Griffin Conine
OF
20
Duke
Nander De Sedas
SS
18
Montverde (FL) Academy
Mason Denaburg
RHP
18
Merritt Island (FL) HS
Jeremy Eierman
SS
21
Missouri State
Logan Gilbert
RHP
20
Stetson
Nolan Gorman
3B
17
O'Connor (AZ) HS
Ethan Hankins
RHP
17
Forsyth Central (GA) HS
Sean Hjelle
RHP
20
Kentucky
Greyson Jenista
OF
21
Wichita State
Jarred Kelenic
OF
18
Waukesha West (WI) HS
Jackson Kowar
RHP
21
Florida
Matthew Liberatore
LHP
18
Mountain Ridge (AZ) HS
Nick Madrigal
2B/SS
20
Oregon State
Shane McClanahan
LHP
20
South Florida
Casey Mize
RHP
20
Auburn
Konnor Pilkington
LHP
20
Mississippi State
Dominic Pipkin
RHP
18
Pinole Valley (CA) HS
Tristan Pompey
OF
20
Kentucky
Ethan Reed
RHP
18
Laguna Beach (CA) HS
Kumar Rocker
RHP
17
North Oconee (GA) HS
Ryan Rolison
LHP
20
Mississippi
Mike Siani
OF
18
William Penn (PA) Charter
Brady Singer
RHP
21
Florida
Carter Stewart
RHP/OF
18
Eau Gallie (FL) HS
Travis Swaggerty
OF
20
South Alabama
Brice Turang
SS
18
Santiago (CA) HS
Steele Walker
OF
21
Oklahoma
Ryan Weathers
LHP
18
Loretto (TN) HS
Cole Wilcox
RHP
18
Heritage (GA) HS
Jeremy Eierman SS 21 Missouri State
How to watch the 2018 MLB Draft
Day one of the 2018 MLB Draft will air on MLB Network and be streamed on MLB.com. Days 2 and 3 of the draft will not air on MLB Network, but will be streamed on MLB.com.