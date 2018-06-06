MLB Draft 2018: Convicted child molester Luke Heimlich goes undrafted

It was widely believed that one of the best pitchers in the MLB Draft would not get picked, and that proved to be the case.

Heimlich was seen as a top-3 round talent in last year's draft after being named the Pac-12 pitcher of the year, but when news came out of his former conviction no team picked him. That was the situation again this year.

Heimlich attempted to assert his innocence when he recenlty broke his silence on the matter, saying nothing happened and he only pleaded guilty to mend a family rift.

"I always denied anything ever happened,” he told The New York Times last month. "Even after I pled guilty, which was a decision me and my parents thought was the best option to move forward as a family. And after that, even when I was going through counseling and treatment, I maintained my innocence the whole time."

The victim's mother, however, said her daughter is telling the truth and that Heimlich shouldn't be allowed to play baseball.

"There is no way he didn’t do it," she told The Times, adding that her daughter's descriptions of the abuse were "very specific."

Heimlich was charged with two counts of molestation for the incidents that took place between 2009-11. The victim was four at the time of the first occurrence and six at the time of the second.

Heimlich took a plea deal in exchange for two years' probation and court-ordered classes. He had one charge dropped but was required to register for five years as a Level 1 sex offender, meaning he is considered unlikely to become a repeat offender.

Heimlich went 15-1 with a 2.42 ERA for Oregon State this season.

It remains to be seen whether Heimlich will continue to be baseball. He can still be signed as an undrafted free agent, and he also has the option of playing independent ball if he decides to go that route.