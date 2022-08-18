Dodgers reporter breaks arm, fractures ribs during disastrous ride on Brewers' home run slide

A Los Angeles Dodgers reporter emerged a little worse for wear after a disastrous yet hilarious trip down the slide at American Family Park.

David Vassegh, longtime Dodgers sideline reporter, was in Wisconsin with the team this week as they took on the Milwaukee Brewers. For the first time ever, he was asked to take a ride down Bernie’s Chalet, the Brewers' famous home run slide. Typically their mascot, Bernie Brewer, goes down the slide when a Brewers player hits a home run.

But on Wednesday, it was Vassegh's turn. He completed one turn down the slide with no problem, coming out feet first, but his second time was not as successful. Instead of coming out feet first, he ended up sliding into a wall with his arm and side while yelling "HOLY CRAP," over and over. When they replayed the video during the game on Wednesday night, Dodgers TV broadcasters Joe Davis and Nomar Garciaparra couldn't hold back their laughter.

Joe Davis and Nomar Garciaparra cannot stop laughing at David Vassegh destroying himself on the slide. pic.twitter.com/nsPUE2NPjR — Chad Moriyama (@ChadMoriyama) August 18, 2022

Vassegh broke his arm and fractured six ribs during that disastrous slide, but even he found the whole incident objectively hilarious — which is why Davis and Garciaparra felt comfortable laughing at it.

Despite the injury, he was able to return to work on Wednesday night with a cast and continue laughing at the whole ridiculous accident.

Vassegh said he has two fractures in his right hand/wrist and six fractured ribs.



“Skinny fat body can’t handle it,” Vassegh added.



He thanked Justin Turner, Cody Bellinger, David Price and #Dodgers trainers for looking out for him. https://t.co/xsFDR80ETh — Matthew Moreno (@MMoreno1015) August 18, 2022

Even Dodgers players and the team Twitter account were in on the joke.