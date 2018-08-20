MLB Daily Best Bets: Indians-Red Sox Battle Offers Some Intriguing Opportunities

It's the start of a new week, which means it's time to get back on the baseball grind. We have seven best bets in Monday's action, with current odds via William Hill. And it's only fitting that our MLB gambling experts both chose a game featuring a player with the last name Betts.

Cleveland Indians at Boston Red Sox: OVER 8 Runs (-105)

We've got two powerhouses matching up today, and a low total of just eight runs. Corey Kluber and Rick Porcello have proven themselves to be hittable this summer and the Red Sox lineup has some runs in it after being shut out by Tampa Bay yesterday. Expect the bats to come to play tonight.—Kenny Ducey

Cleveland Indians at Boston Red Sox: Indians -1.5 (+175)

Let's chase that value! The Indians have one of the game's best starters on the hill and are visiting the Fenway Park bandbox. Betting anybody to beat the Red Sox, by more than one run no less, may feel like madness, but this is the bet if you want to maximize cash value.—Gabriel Baumgaertner

St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers: Cardinals ML (+155)

By no means is a +155 underdog a safe bet, but I love the value here. Austin Gomber has been humming along nicely for the Cardinals, who are operating smoothly themselves these days. You get a chance to ride with one of the hottest teams in baseball as a sizeable dog against Alex Wood. Take it!—Kenny Ducey

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins: OVER 9.5 Runs (+105)

Between the league's worst active starter (Lucas Giolito) and a player making his MLB debut (Stephen Gonsalves), I am confident this game will flash crooked numbers all over the scoreboard.—Gabriel Baumgaertner

San Francisco Giants at New York Mets: OVER 7.5 Runs (EVEN) AND Mets ML (-115)

There's so much positive energy around the Mets at the moment, and they're returning home to face Derek Freaking Holland. Zack Wheeler has been phenomenal of late, so the Mets moneyline is also in play here, but he's been considerably worse at home all season. This is a very, very low total and only one of these pitchers has to be a little off to give us a good shot at the over. Don't forget these bullpens give up runs also. Let's get it.—Kenny Ducey

St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers: UNDER 8 (+105)

The Dodgers flailed against a combination of Giants lefties at home last week and succeeded only against one, the Mariners' Roenis Elias, who was activated from the DL only to be summoned to the minors after his poor performance. It's an inconsistent team against lefties and Austin Gomber has been one of the pleasant surprises of the Cardinals' August surge.—Gabriel Baumgaertner

Records: Kenny Ducey 7-8-1, Gabriel Baumgaertner 6-6-1