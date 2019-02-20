MLB cracking down on sign-stealing with new rules, reports say

MLB is doing what it can to stop high-tech sign-stealing and will enforce new rules to make sure opposing teams aren't electronically spying on pitchers and catchers.

According to Sports Illustrated, which cited unidentified league sources, MLB will prohibit all non-broadcast outfield cameras from foul pole to foul pole and will be very strict on the content of in-house video.

Other measures include the only live broadcast from a team will be provided by a team's designated replay official, a specially trained monitor will be tabbed to each designated replay official to make sure there is no sign-stealing and an eight-second delay will be added to clubhouse and dugout monitors.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Teams that are found guilty of violating the new rules will face penalties, including loss of draft picks and cash considerations. Managers and general managers also will be held personally accountable

MORE: MLB commissioner Rob Manfred discusses Manny Machado deal, Kyler Murray's decision and more

Per SI's report, the new rules were adapted from previous MLB rules that state teams can't steal signs from the dugouts, bullpens or anywhere else on the field with the exception of by a runner on second base.

Teams are on board with the new rules after a reported six teams were caught stealing signs last season, according to the report. The rules are expected to become official within the next few weeks.