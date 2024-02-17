MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred Announces Plans to Retire: ‘You Can Only Have So Much Fun in One Lifetime’

“I have been open with them about the fact that this is going to be my last term,” said the MLB commissioner

Mike Carlson/MLB Photos via Getty Robert D. Manfred Jr. on Thursday, February 15, 2024 in Tampa, Florida.

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced he will retire in January 2029.

At a spring training news conference, Manfred, 65, shared that once his current term ends on Jan. 25, 2029, he will step aside from the league, reports the Associated Press.

He explained that by then he would have served as commissioner for 14 years and be 70 years old. He was given a five-year term in 2015 after he succeeded Bud Selig. He is the league’s 10th commissioner. uiop6

“You can only have so much fun in one lifetime,” Manfred said.

“I have been open with them about the fact that this is going to be my last term,” he said. “I said it to them before the election in July, and I’m absolutely committed to that.”

Eric Espada/Getty Robert D. Manfred Jr. on March 21, 2023 in Miami, Florida.

In November 2018, MLB team owners voted to extend his tenure through the 2024 season. Then, in July 2023, he was reinstated to serve for another 5 and a half years.

During the 2015 vote — which was the first contested vote for a new commissioner in 46 years — Manfred ran against Boston Red Sox Chairman Tom Werner and MLB Executive Vice President of Business Tim Brosnan. But Brosnan withdrew from the race before the start of voting.

“I’m sure the selection process is going to look like it looked the last time,” Manfred said. “There’ll be a committee of owners that’ll be put together and they’ll identify candidates, an interview process and ultimately someone or a slate of people will be put forward.”

As for who will fill in Manfred’s seat in 2029, no candidates have publicly announced their intent.

Megan Briggs/Getty Robert D. Manfred Jr. and Shohei Ohtani on March 21, 2023 in Miami, Florida.

As Manfred continues his latest term, he shared he hopes “to go to opening day as commissioner for both Tampa Bay and Las Vegas.” Both teams, the Oakland Athletics and Tampa Bay Rays, are hoping for new ballparks.

Oakland Athletics was approved to move to Las Vegas, and the team hopes a new stadium will be built by 2028. Tampa Bay also hopes for a new ballpark to be opened that same year, reports the Associated Press.

Additionally, Manfred shares he does not think there will be an expansion to 32 teams by 2028 — there are currently 30 teams. “I don’t think realistically those clubs would be playing before I’m finished,” he said. “I would like to have the process in place and operating before I go.”



