MLB commissioner Rob Manfred addresses pitch clock, payroll concerns

Sporting News
A 20-second pitch clock was implemented at the Double-A and Triple-A level in 2015.

MLB will be trying something new this spring.

Commissioner Rob Manfred told reporters Sunday that MLB will use a pitch clock during spring training games.

But this doesn't mean the change will carry over to the regular season. Manfred said he wants to come to an agreement with the players first.

Meanwhile, Manfred also addressed concerns over payroll, saying it is not a "good measure" to determine a team's effort or predict success.

MLB has received criticism as multiple top-level free agents remain unsigned into mid-February, including stars Bryce Harper and Manny Machado. The Red Sox tallied 108 victories and won the World Series with MLB's highest payroll last season.


