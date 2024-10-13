Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

MLB Championship Series: How to watch, who's playing and more

The Cleveland Guardians were the final team to finalize their ticket into the MLB's Championship Series. They'll play the Yankees in Game 1 on Monday. Here's how to watch the ALCS and NLCS this week. (Ken Blaze-Imagn Images)

The Cleveland Guardians beat the Detroit Tigers on Saturday to clinch their spot in the American League Championship Series. They'll face off against the New York Yankees, who defeated the Kansas City Royals in four games to secure their place in the series. Game 1 of the ALCS is on Monday, Oct. 14. The National League Championship Series will feature the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets; NLDS games begin this Sunday, Oct. 13. Championship series games will be broadcast all week across several major networks including Fox, TBS and FS1, and select games will also stream on Max. To find out where you can watch every game, here's a primer on everything you need to know about the MLB American and National League Division Series this week.

How to watch the MLB Championship Series:

Watch MLB Playoffs on Fox, FS1, TBS and more Hulu + Live TV Try free at Hulu

Dates: October 13-22, 2024

TV Channel: Fox, FS1, TBS, truTV

Streaming: Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV, Max, and more

Where to watch the MLB Championship Series on TV:

NLCS games will air on Fox and FS1. ALCS games will air on truTV and TBS.

Where to watch MLB Championship Series games without cable:

MLB Championship Series games will air on Fox, TBS, truTV and FS1, which can all be found on Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV, and YouTube TV. Select games will also stream on Max.

Watch ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, and more DirecTV Choice Try free at DirecTV

Watch ESPN, ABC, and more YouTube TV Try free at YouTube

Watch select MLB Playoff games on Max Max $10 at Max

Who is competing in the MLB Championship Series?

The American League teams competing in the ALCS are the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians. The two teams competing in the National League Championship Series are the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets.

2024 MLB Playoff Schedule:

All times Eastern

Here's a full rundown of the schedule for the MLB postseason.

MLB Playoffs Schedule

Wild Card Series: October 1-3

Division Series: October 5-12

League Championship Series: October 13-22

World Series: October 24 - November 2

2024 MLB Championship Series Schedule:

All Times ET.

Sunday, Oct. 13

New York Mets @ Los Angeles Dodgers, NLCS Game 1, 8:15 p.m. (FOX)

Monday, Oct. 14

New York Mets @ Lo.s Angeles Dodgers, NLCS Game 2, 4:08 p.m. (FOX and FS1)

Cleveland Guardians @ New York Yankees, ALCS Game 1, 7:38 p.m. (TBS, truTV, Max)

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Cleveland Guardians @ New York Yankees, ALCS Game 2, 7:38 p.m. (TBS, truTV, Max)

Wednesday, Oct. 16

Los Angeles Dodgers @ New York Mets, Game 3, 8:08 p.m. (FS1)

Thursday, Oct. 17

New York Yankees @ Cleveland Guardians, ALCS Game 3 (TBS, truTV, Max)

Los Angeles Dodgers @ New York Mets, NLCS Game 5 (FOX/FS1) - if necessary

Friday, Oct. 18

New York Yankees @ Cleveland Guardians, ALCS Game 4 (TBS, truTV, Max)

Los Angeles Dodgers @ New York Mets, NLCS Game 5 (FOX, FS1) - if necessary

Saturday, Oct.19

New York Yankees @ Cleveland Guardians, ALCS Game 5 (TBS, truTV, Max)

Sunday, Oct. 20

New York Mets @ Los Angeles Dodgers, NLCS Game 6 (FOX, FS1) - if necessary

Monday, Oct. 21

Cleveland Guardians @ New York Yankees, ALCS Game 6 (TBS, truTV, Max) - if necessary

New York Mets @ Los Angeles Dodgers, NLCS Game 7 (FOX, FS1) - if necessary

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Cleveland Guardians @ New York Yankees, ALCS Game 7 (TBS, truTV, Max) - if necessary

Every way to watch MLB Playoff games this season:

Watch Fox, TBS, ESPN, ESPN2, ABC and more Hulu + Live TV Try free at Hulu

Watch Fox, ESPN and more Fubo TV Try free at Fubo

Watch Fox, TBS and more YouTube TV Try free at YouTube