MLB Championship Series: How to watch, who's playing and more
The Cleveland Guardians beat the Detroit Tigers on Saturday to clinch their spot in the American League Championship Series. They'll face off against the New York Yankees, who defeated the Kansas City Royals in four games to secure their place in the series. Game 1 of the ALCS is on Monday, Oct. 14. The National League Championship Series will feature the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets; NLDS games begin this Sunday, Oct. 13. Championship series games will be broadcast all week across several major networks including Fox, TBS and FS1, and select games will also stream on Max. To find out where you can watch every game, here's a primer on everything you need to know about the MLB American and National League Division Series this week.
How to watch the MLB Championship Series:
Watch MLB Playoffs on Fox, FS1, TBS and more
Dates: October 13-22, 2024
TV Channel: Fox, FS1, TBS, truTV
Streaming: Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV, Max, and more
Where to watch the MLB Championship Series on TV:
NLCS games will air on Fox and FS1. ALCS games will air on truTV and TBS.
Where to watch MLB Championship Series games without cable:
MLB Championship Series games will air on Fox, TBS, truTV and FS1, which can all be found on Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV, and YouTube TV. Select games will also stream on Max.
Who is competing in the MLB Championship Series?
The American League teams competing in the ALCS are the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians. The two teams competing in the National League Championship Series are the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets.
2024 MLB Playoff Schedule:
All times Eastern
Here's a full rundown of the schedule for the MLB postseason.
MLB Playoffs Schedule
Wild Card Series: October 1-3
Division Series: October 5-12
League Championship Series: October 13-22
World Series: October 24 - November 2
2024 MLB Championship Series Schedule:
All Times ET.
Sunday, Oct. 13
New York Mets @ Los Angeles Dodgers, NLCS Game 1, 8:15 p.m. (FOX)
Monday, Oct. 14
New York Mets @ Lo.s Angeles Dodgers, NLCS Game 2, 4:08 p.m. (FOX and FS1)
Cleveland Guardians @ New York Yankees, ALCS Game 1, 7:38 p.m. (TBS, truTV, Max)
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Cleveland Guardians @ New York Yankees, ALCS Game 2, 7:38 p.m. (TBS, truTV, Max)
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Los Angeles Dodgers @ New York Mets, Game 3, 8:08 p.m. (FS1)
Thursday, Oct. 17
New York Yankees @ Cleveland Guardians, ALCS Game 3 (TBS, truTV, Max)
Los Angeles Dodgers @ New York Mets, NLCS Game 5 (FOX/FS1) - if necessary
Friday, Oct. 18
New York Yankees @ Cleveland Guardians, ALCS Game 4 (TBS, truTV, Max)
Los Angeles Dodgers @ New York Mets, NLCS Game 5 (FOX, FS1) - if necessary
Saturday, Oct.19
New York Yankees @ Cleveland Guardians, ALCS Game 5 (TBS, truTV, Max)
Sunday, Oct. 20
New York Mets @ Los Angeles Dodgers, NLCS Game 6 (FOX, FS1) - if necessary
Monday, Oct. 21
Cleveland Guardians @ New York Yankees, ALCS Game 6 (TBS, truTV, Max) - if necessary
New York Mets @ Los Angeles Dodgers, NLCS Game 7 (FOX, FS1) - if necessary
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Cleveland Guardians @ New York Yankees, ALCS Game 7 (TBS, truTV, Max) - if necessary
