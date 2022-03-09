MLB cancels more games, lockout hurdles past another ‘deadline’ after international draft fight

Major League Baseball announced the cancellation of another two series of regular season games Wednesday after the lockout barreled through the owners’ third designated deadline, this one already 24 hours overdue.

In a statement released Wednesday night, commissioner Rob Manfred announced opening day would be postponed until at least April 14.

“In a last-ditch effort to preserve a 162-game season, this week we have made good-faith proposals that address the specific concerns voiced by the MLBPA and would have allowed the players to return to the field immediately,” the statement said. “The Clubs went to extraordinary lengths to meet the substantial demands of the MLBPA. On the key economic issues that have posed stumbling blocks, the Clubs proposed ways to bridge gaps to preserve a full schedule. Regrettably, after our second late-night bargaining session in a week, we remain without a deal.”

Manfred canceled the first two series of the season a week ago, postponing the scheduled March 31 opening day and altering baseball’s schedule due to a work stoppage for the first time since 1995. The owners initiated the lockout on Dec. 2 after the previous collective bargaining agreement expired, and, after what amounted to a monthslong staring contest, negotiations on a new labor deal have only shown progress recently.

The initial spate of canceled games came on the heels of nine days of near constant bargaining in Florida. A marathon day ahead of MLB’s initial deadline to save opening day produced an extension of that deadline, but that hint of progress proved fruitless the following day when the league made its "best" offer and then quickly moved to announce the cancellation of games once the union rejected it.

League and union officials have met quietly and sporadically in New York over the following week to bridge the significant monetary gaps that remain, even as the framework of a deal has emerged. That culminated in another interminable deadline day on Tuesday that spanned more than 16 hours of talks, resulted in another carryover to Wednesday and produced the same thud of disappointment.

This time, progress broke down over MLB’s proposal to implement an international draft as a trade for eliminating the qualifying offer draft pick penalty attached to some free agents.

Prior to the schism over the international draft, the two sides had been furthest apart — and seemingly most entrenched — on the competitive balance tax and a newly created bonus system for early-career players.

MLB lockout talks sailed through another league-imposed deadline on Tuesday, and the owners responded by canceling more regular season games. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

The CBT — a luxury tax that MLB has used as a soft cap to tamp down top-end payrolls — was one of the last items to be discussed. But the offers have crept closer together. The league’s most recent offer would reportedly start the tax threshold at $230 million and raise it to $242 million over the life of the CBA.

The union’s Wednesday counteroffer started at $232 million and escalated to $250 million. Heading into this week, the players had sought a $238 million threshold in 2022 that rose to $263 million. After the talks in Florida collapsed, reports emerged that four owners objected to raising the league’s offer even to $220 million.

The sides will also need to bridge divides on the amount of money in the bonus pool for productive pre-arbitration players and the minimum salary. A priority for the union in these negotiations has been getting younger players paid more, to reflect the value they increasingly provide. That can be done by raising the minimum salary and via the creation of a bonus pool for rewarding players who are not yet arbitration eligible. MLB bought into the concept, but their most recent proposal is for $40 million, while the union is at $65 million with the pool increasing by $5 million each season.

This is now the third deadline MLB set and then missed to preserve a full season. Manfred has said unequivocally that missed games will not be rescheduled and players will not be paid, or credited with service, time for them. The league cannot decide that unilaterally, though, and the union indicated an unwillingness to agree to any eventual terms that did not include full pay or service.