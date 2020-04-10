MLB Calendar

TBA - Opening day, active rosters reduced to 26 players.

June 3-4 - Owners meeting, New York.

June 10-July 20 - Amateur draft starts.

June 15 - International amateur signing period closes.

July 2-Jan. 15 - International amateur signing period opens.

July 10-Aug. 1 - Deadline for drafted players to sign, except for players who have exhausted college eligibility.

July 14 - All-Star Game at Los Angeles.

July 26 - Hall of Fame induction, Cooperstown, N.Y.

July 31 - Last day during the season to trade a player.

Aug. 13 - New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox at Dyersville, Iowa.

Aug. 23 - Boston vs. Baltimore at Williamsport, Pa.

Aug. 31 - Last day to be contracted to an organization and be eligible for postseason roster.

Sept. 1 - Active rosters expand to 28 players.

Sept. 29-30 - Wild-card games.

Oct. 20 - World Series starts.

October TBA - Trading resumes, day after World Series.

November TBA - Deadline for teams to make qualifying offers to their eligible former players who became free agents, fifth day after World Series.

November TBA - Deadline for free agents to accept qualifying offers, 15th day after World Series.

Dec. 2 - Last day for teams to offer 2021 contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters.

Dec. 6 - Hall of Fame Golden Days Era committee vote announced, Dallas.

Dec. 7-10 - Winter meetings, Dallas.

