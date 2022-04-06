Braves unveil bonkers $25,000 burger that comes with real World Series ring

For a cool 25 grand you can enjoy a ballpark burger topped with foie gras, lobster tail, eggs, truffle aioli and an Atlanta Braves World Series ring. (Photo via Twitter/@jisaacraymond)

You’ve heard of teams buying championships, now fans can do the same.

Fresh off a World Series win last year, the Atlanta Braves are reportedly set to sell a burger at Truist Park where you can pay a little (a lot) extra to get yourself a legitimate World Series ring.

The burger paired with a replica ring will cost you a mere $151 and is described as a “half-pound Waygu beef burger on a toasted, Irish-buttered brioche bun, topped with cage-free pan-fried eggs, gold-leaf-wrapped Hudson Valley foie gras, grilled cold water lobster tail, heirloom tomato, garden-fresh Bibb lettuce, Tillamook cheddar cheese and truffle aioli.” And it’s served with parmesan waffle fries, so the price tag makes sense.

That sounds like an extremely luxurious burger, but for a total of $25,000 (yes, $25K) you will get that hunk of opulence along with an apparently real World Series ring.

If you need a visual, well, have at it:

The “World Champions Burger” made its debut at an event at Truist Park last Tuesday, and we will be standing by for reviews.

The Braves are no stranger when it comes to wild or extravagant ballpark food. Before the 2019 season, they unveiled the “Blooper Burger,” a substantial slab of burger meat, cheese, hot dogs, and jalapenos, all slathered in a cheese sauce in between some Texas toast.

New at @Braves games: The Blooper Burger — 4 cheeseburger patties, a footlong hot dog & chicken tenders with lettuce, tomato, onion & jalapenos, covered in cheese sauce and held together with Texas toast. Oh, and for the $26 price tag, you get candied popcorn too! pic.twitter.com/69dzWWUMj6 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 27, 2019

If you’re cutting down on your red meat intake, then the 2019 Braves had a solution for that: An entire fried chicken.

The Braves are apparently selling a WHOLE fried chicken this season.



We'll take 2.



(📸: @SunTrustPark) pic.twitter.com/yIaihhNwKt — Cut4 (@Cut4) March 27, 2019

Atlanta will open its 2022 season at home on April 7 against the Cincinnati Reds. I’m sure there will be lines around the block just to get a taste of that cold water lobster tail.

