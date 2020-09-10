MLB: Braves set NL runs record in 29-9 rout of Marlins

Adam Duvall had his second three-home run game of the season, including a grand slam, and the Atlanta Braves set a modern-era (since 1900) National League record for runs scored in a 29-9 win over the visiting Miami Marlins on Wednesday.

Duvall was 3-for-4 with five runs and a franchise-record-tying nine RBIs. The grand slam, the fourth of his career, carried 450 feet to left field in the seventh inning. He also hit three homers against Boston on Sept. 2, and he has 13 long balls on the year.

The outburst allowed Atlanta to break the NL record of 28 runs set by the St. Louis Cardinals against the Philadelphia Phillies on July 6, 1929.

The old franchise record of 23 runs was established by the Milwaukee Braves on Sept. 2, 1957, against the Chicago Cubs in the opener of a doubleheader. The modern major league record of 30 was set by the Texas Rangers in 2007 against the Baltimore Orioles, also in the first game of a doubleheader.

Atlanta's Freddie Freeman was 3-for-6 with a double, a homer, six RBIs and two runs. Freeman picked up the 1,500th career hit when he connected for a two-run shot, his eighth.

Dansby Swanson (3-for-4) and Austin Riley (2-for-4) each scored five runs, Ronald Acuna Jr. (3-for-4) scored four runs and drove in three, and Ozzie Albies added three hits and three runs.

The winning pitcher was reliever Grant Dayton (2-0), who did not allow a run in 1 2/3 innings and struck out two. Bryse Wilson worked four innings of one-run relief and was credited with his first career save.

The loser was Marlins starter Pablo Lopez (3-4), who gave up seven runs on four hits and four walks in 1 2/3 innings. He struck out two.

The Braves trailed 2-0 but responded by scoring 11 runs in the bottom of the second inning. They last had an 11-run inning on April 7, 2004, against the New York Mets.

The Braves had three homers during the outburst: a three-run shot by Travis d'Arnaud, his seventh; a two-run blast by Duvall; and a solo homer by Ozzie Albies, his second. Albies was in the lineup for the first time since going on the injured list on Aug. 5 due to a right wrist bone contusion.

Duvall hit his second homer in the fifth inning, a three-run job, and Acuna followed with a three-run homer, his 10th.

Miami got home runs from Lewis Brinson, his second, and Jazz Chisholm, the first of his career.

Marlins reliever Jordan Yamamoto was hammered for 12 runs (11 earned) on 11 hits with two walks and three strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings.

The win enabled the Braves (25-18) to salvage a game in the three-game series with the Marlins (19-19).

