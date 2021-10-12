Braves leadoff batter Jorge Soler replaced on NLDS roster after positive COVID-19 test

The Atlanta Braves will be without leadoff hitter Jorge Soler for Game 4 of the National League Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday.

Soler tested positive for COVID-19 and was replaced on the roster by outfielder Cristian Pache, MLB announced two hours before first pitch. Pache can remain on the postseason active roster until Soler is approved to return from the COVID-19 related injured list.

Atlanta leads the best-of-five series, 2-1, and can clinch a spot in the NLCS with a win on Tuesday.

The Braves, who will have Charlie Morton on the mound, released an updated lineup with shortstop Dansby Swanson leading off. Guillermo Heredia replaced Soler in the starting lineup and is batting eighth while playing center field. Joc Pederson moved over to right field where Soler was slated to play. Adam Duvall is in left.

Updated Game 4 lineup: pic.twitter.com/LiKEdI5u1a — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) October 12, 2021

Soler was 1-for-11 with a double and two walks during the three NLDS games against the Brewers. He hit for a .246 average in the regular season with 14 home runs and 33 RBI.