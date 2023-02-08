Bo Bichette, Blue Jays avoid arbitration with reported contract extension
The Toronto Blue Jays and star shortstop Bo Bichette have reportedly come to terms on a multi-year deal.
Star shortstop Bo Bichette and the Blue Jays have reportedly agreed on a multi-year contract extension, avoiding arbitration in the process, per Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith. Terms of the deal have not yet been revealed.
Bichette and the club were scheduled to have an arbitration hearing this coming Thursday, Nicholson-Smith reported earlier on Tuesday, with Toronto offering a $5-million salary for the 2023 season and Bichette requesting $7.5 million.
