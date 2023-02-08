Bo Bichette, Blue Jays avoid arbitration with reported contract extension

The Jays will reportedly buy out Bo Bichette's final three arbitration eligible seasons. (Getty)

Star shortstop Bo Bichette and the Blue Jays have reportedly agreed on a multi-year contract extension, avoiding arbitration in the process, per Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith. Terms of the deal have not yet been revealed.

Bichette and the club were scheduled to have an arbitration hearing this coming Thursday, Nicholson-Smith reported earlier on Tuesday, with Toronto offering a $5-million salary for the 2023 season and Bichette requesting $7.5 million.

More to come.

