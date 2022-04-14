Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went deep three times in the Bronx on Wednesday, marking the second time in his young career he's gone for three home runs in a game. (Getty)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. blasted a hat trick of home runs versus the Yankees on Wednesday, going yard twice off ace Gerrit Cole in the first and third innings before going deep once more off reliever Jonathan Loaisiga in the eighth.

It was the second 3-homer night of Vladdy's career. He also accomplished the elusive feat last April versus the Nationals. With a night like this, many took notice, including former Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman — who was blown away by Guerrero’s performance.

This pitch should never be hit for a homerun. Never. Insane swing from Vladdy! https://t.co/B08fMgnlmv — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) April 14, 2022

The now 23-year-old Guerrero has had hype surrounding him for quite some time, and really broke out last season. Not only did he lead the MLB in home runs, but was also awarded both the Silver Slugger and the AL Hank Aaron Award. Based off tonight’s performance alone, it appears we may see even better things from Vladdy this season.

Vladdy's monster three-homer, four-hit, four-RBI night on Wednesday brings him up to four home runs and nine hits on the season. Guerrero Jr. hit a monstrous .311 with 48 bombs as a 22-year-old last year.

Thanks mainly to Guerrero’s effort, the Jays secured a 6-4 win in New York to see their record improve to 4-2 on the season, and given all the talent on the roster, the wins should continue piling up for this team moving forward. Toronto will have a chance to pick up its fifth victory of the season Thursday afternoon in the final of a four-game set versus the Yankees.

