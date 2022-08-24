  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

How rumoured Blue Jays targets have performed since the trade deadline

Michael Hoad
·Writer
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Toronto Blue Jays
    Toronto Blue Jays
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Noah Syndergaard
    Noah Syndergaard
    American baseball player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Daniel Bard
    Daniel Bard
    American baseball player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

It's been over three weeks since the MLB trade deadline, which has given players time to settle in with their new teams.

The Toronto Blue Jays added relievers Anthony Bass and Zach Pop and versatile veteran Whit Merrifield at the deadline, with those moves producing varying amounts of success thus far. Bass has slid right into a high-leverage relief role, Pop has pitched fairly well but currently finds himself in the minors thanks to a roster crunch, and Merrifield has been serviceable but not spectacular.

But what about the players the Blue Jays missed out on? Some rumoured targets like Ian Happ, Martin Perez, Gregory Soto, Joe Jimenez and Daniel Bard didn't end up changing teams, but several useful pieces did find themselves on the move. Here's a look at how nine of those players have fared with their new squads.

Juan Soto: Padres

Stats since trade: GP: 18 | BA: .286 | OPS: .898 | HR: 2 | RBI: 4

The Blue Jays reportedly never made a serious push for Soto, but they did at least kick the tires on adding the generational superstar. The 23-year-old slugger's move to California hasn't gone all that smoothly, as the Padres lost five of Soto's first six games and have gone 8-10 overall since his arrival.

From an individual standpoint, Soto has been his usual productive self with a .438 on-base percentage and two homers. The Padres will be looking for him to do more damage at the plate down the stretch.

Josh Bell: Padres

Stats since trade: GP: 19 | BA: .132 | OPS: .513 | HR: 2 | RBI: 5

Bell was a popular Blue Jays trade target earlier in the season when fans were pining for a lefty power bat to drop in the middle of the order. He accompanied Soto to San Diego at the trade deadline but has struggled to find his footing thus far. He's showing signs of heating up with both of his homers coming in the past three games.

Luis Castillo: Mariners

Stats since trade: GP: 4 | IP: 25.2 | K: 29 | ERA: 3.16 | WHIP: 1.13

Aside from Soto, Castillo was the biggest fish available on the trade market and the Mariners gave up a hefty package to acquire him. The right-hander has delivered in his first four starts as he looks to help Seattle reach the playoffs for the first time since 2001. He gives the Mariners an imposing one-two punch atop the rotation alongside reigning Cy Young winner Robbie Ray.

Frankie Montas: Yankees

Stats since trade: GP: 4 | IP: 19.2 | K: 14 | ERA: 7.32 | WHIP: 1.58

The Blue Jays were reportedly one of the finalists in the Montas sweepstakes and might be breathing a sigh of relief based on his first handful of performances with the Yankees. The 29-year-old was shelled for a combined 14 runs over his first three starts — including a six-run smacking by the Blue Jays on Aug. 18. He showed signs of promise in his most recent outing, holding the New York Mets to two runs over 5.2 innings.

Frankie Montas (second from right) drew interest from the Blue Jays before landing with the Yankees. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frankie Montas (second from right) drew interest from the Blue Jays before landing with the Yankees. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Noah Syndergaard: Phillies

Stats since trade: GP: 4 | IP: 25 | K: 13 | ERA: 3.60 | WHIP: 1.28

Toronto was in the running for Syndergaard right up until the buzzer on Aug. 2 but its bid ultimately fell short. Syndergaard was a first-round draft pick of the Blue Jays in 2010 but was part of the package that sent R.A. Dickey north of the border in 2012. "Thor" looked shaky in his Phillies debut but has settled in nicely over his past three starts. He's not a front-of-the-rotation arm at this stage of his career but he's still a valuable piece as Philadelphia pushes for a playoff spot.

Jose Quintana: Cardinals

Stats since trade: GP: 4 | IP: 19.2 | K: 16 | ERA: 3.20 | WHIP: 1.42

Quintana was enjoying a career renaissance in his age-33 season with the Pittsburgh Pirates and has looked even better since joining the Cardinals at the deadline. The veteran lefty allowed two runs or fewer in each of his first three starts with St. Louis before getting roughed up over the weekend. Alongside fellow deadline acquisition Jordan Montgomery, Quintana has helped stabilize a Cardinals rotation that was in dire straits.

Raisel Iglesias: Braves

Stats since trade: GP: 10 | IP: 8.2 | K: 8 | SV: 1 | ERA: 1.04 | WHIP: 0.92

The Blue Jays were reportedly interested in adding both Syndergaard and Iglesias from the Angels before Los Angeles decided to go in a different direction. Iglesias would have been a risky add given his underwhelming pre-deadline performance in 2022 and the three years and $48 million remaining on his contract after this season. The 32-year-old has looked revitalized since joining the Braves, allowing just one run over his first 10 games. He has lots of ninth-inning experience should anything happen to current Atlanta closer Kenley Jansen.

Raisel Iglesias, left, has looked sharp since joining the Braves. (Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)
Raisel Iglesias, left, has looked sharp since joining the Braves. (Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

David Robertson: Phillies

Stats since trade: GP: 8 | IP: 8.2 | K: 11 | SV: 3 | ERA: 2.08 | WHIP: 1.04

Robertson was the top rental reliever moved at the trade deadline and the Phillies have to be pleased with the early returns. The 37-year-old hadn't surrendered a run before his most recent outing and should be interim manager Rob Thomson's preferred ninth-inning option down the stretch with other high-leverage arms on the injured list.

Michael Fulmer: Twins

Stats since trade: GP: 9 | IP: 8.2 | K: 11 | SV: 0 | ERA: 2.08 | WHIP: 1.27

Fulmer was one of many Detroit Tigers relievers linked to the Blue Jays leading up to the trade deadline and ended up being the only one moved. Fulmer was sent to Minnesota as the Twins improved their late-inning options with the hopes of winning the American League Central. The former Rookie of the Year winner has looked sharp over his first nine games, yielding two runs over that span.

More from Yahoo Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Kristin Cavallari opens up about Botox and aging: 'My lines don't bother me'

    The 35-year-old actress took fan questions during an Instagram Q&A session, where she spoke about beauty, fashion and health.

  • Coyotes' new makeshift home rink named Mullett Arena

    The Arizona Coyotes' new home has been given a unique name, quite fitting for the situation the franchise finds itself in.

  • Prairie provinces leading on economic growth, a new report says

    OTTAWA — The Conference Board of Canada says the Prairie provinces will likely be the top economic performers this year, even as the Bank of Canada's inflation-fighting measures quell the country's overall economic output. In a new report looking at factors that will drive Canada's provincial economies between 2022 and 2024, the not-for-profit think tank says Saskatchewan will lead the country with real growth of 7.6 per cent this year and Alberta will see a 4.9 per cent gain. It says the oil an

  • Avril Lavigne looks 'breathtaking' wearing pink Versace cardigan in new pics: 'Hot'

    The Canadian singer is taking people's breath away in her latest set of Instagram photos.

  • Finland's leader apologizes for party photo at summer home

    Finland’s prime minister apologized after the publication of a photo that showed two women kissing and posing topless at the official summer residence of the country's leader. The photo came out after a video that showed Prime Minister Sanna Marin dancing and singing with friends prompted a debate about whether the 36-year-old head of government is entitled to party heartily. Marin confirmed the photo was taken in a bathroom at an official residence of Finnish prime ministers following a music festival in early July.

  • Students confused and frustrated by Western University's COVID booster, mask mandate

    Students at Western University are disappointed with the school's decision to implement masking and booster dose requirements for the fall semester, and waiting until after the tuition deadline to announce the measures. Second-year student, Nathalia Aranda says she's confused about the justification that led to the decision and feels the university hasn't given students a solid answer. "I just want to know the why, with statistics and a more in-depth reason, instead of it being a 'too bad so sad

  • KHL game begins with epic line brawl after opening faceoff

    Avangard Omsk and HC Sochi can't stop fighting one another.

  • Trump appears to admit some documents seized by FBI were unlawfully held at Mar-a-Lago, expert says

    Lawyers for former US president suggest files covered by executive privilege

  • Husband who survived Calgary shooting that killed wife was on bail for organized crime offences

    A Calgary man who remains in hospital after being shot alongside his wife who was fatally injured, was out on bail awaiting trial on organized crime charges alongside his brother and sister, according to court records obtained by CBC News. Nakita Baron, 31, and her husband, Talal Fouani, 46, were shot in their Bentley as it pulled out of their driveway. The vehicle ended up in a neighbour's driveway across from the victims' home in the southwest community of Evergreen. Baron was declared dead at

  • Benjamin Mendy told rape victim ‘don’t worry, it’s small’, court hears

    A woman told police Manchester City player Benjamin Mendy raped her at his home in July 2021, a court has heard.

  • Dua Lipa's Completely Sheer Dress Featured Two Strategically-Placed Panels and a Side Cutout

    The closest one can get to partying in their birthday suit.

  • She took a photo every day for 10 years, and celebrated with this awesome mosaic

    Clare Gibson has taken a photo a day, every day for the past 10 years — that's 3,652 consecutive days. The Edmonton photographer took all the images she has taken over the course of the years and created a mosaic commemorating her achievement, which she posted to her social media — Facebook, Instagram and Twitter — on Aug. 13. Put together, the thousands of photos make a portrait of Gibson with her camera and some colourful balloons. Zoomed in, the viewer can detect individual photos of landscap

  • Golf-PGA Tour overhauls schedule, player compensation amid LIV threat

    The PGA Tour's top golfers have committed to playing against each other 20 times next year while the bonus pool for players who positively impact the game was doubled to $100 million, Commissioner Jay Monahan said on Wednesday. The changes represent the PGA Tour's most serious response to the threat posed by the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf series that launched in June and has lured some big-name players away from the U.S.-based circuit with staggering sums of money. In announcing the changes, Monahan said he was inspired by the PGA Tour members and singled out those who held a players-only meeting last week to discuss a number of proposals in the face of the LIV Golf threat.

  • ‘Fast and Furious 10’ Filming Has Neighbors Fuming Over Dangerous Car Stunts

    “Fast and Furious” fans around the world are excited for the return of the franchise with the 10th installment, “Fast X,” next April. The residents of Los Angeles’ historic Angelino Heights neighborhood, not so much. Ever since it premiered in 2001, “Fast and the Furious” fans have made a beeline to Angelino Heights to gawk […]

  • Canadian TV host Dina Pugliese opens up about 'first mammogram': 'Didn't really know what to expect'

    The TV host spoke about the "stress" associated with the scan, and why it's important to take care of yourself.

  • Don't count on the Fed to hike by 75 basis points as it sticks to its slowdown at Jackson Hole, Goldman Sachs says

    Goldman expects a 50 basis point rate hike in September and for Jerome Powell to take a dovish tone at the central bank gathering this week.

  • How Amazon's foray into NFL streaming impacts the viewer — and the business

    "Thursday Night Football" will feature a beefed up slate of games, and only be available for the individual consumer through Amazon Prime. What does that mean for all involved?

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • Scottie Barnes, Malachi Flynn impress at pro-am game in Toronto

    Scottie Barnes and Malachi Flynn combined for 88 points at the Ball Don't Stop pro-am game in Toronto on Saturday.