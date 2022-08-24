How rumoured Blue Jays targets have performed since the trade deadline

It's been over three weeks since the MLB trade deadline, which has given players time to settle in with their new teams.

The Toronto Blue Jays added relievers Anthony Bass and Zach Pop and versatile veteran Whit Merrifield at the deadline, with those moves producing varying amounts of success thus far. Bass has slid right into a high-leverage relief role, Pop has pitched fairly well but currently finds himself in the minors thanks to a roster crunch, and Merrifield has been serviceable but not spectacular.

But what about the players the Blue Jays missed out on? Some rumoured targets like Ian Happ, Martin Perez, Gregory Soto, Joe Jimenez and Daniel Bard didn't end up changing teams, but several useful pieces did find themselves on the move. Here's a look at how nine of those players have fared with their new squads.

Juan Soto: Padres

Stats since trade: GP: 18 | BA: .286 | OPS: .898 | HR: 2 | RBI: 4

The Blue Jays reportedly never made a serious push for Soto, but they did at least kick the tires on adding the generational superstar. The 23-year-old slugger's move to California hasn't gone all that smoothly, as the Padres lost five of Soto's first six games and have gone 8-10 overall since his arrival.

From an individual standpoint, Soto has been his usual productive self with a .438 on-base percentage and two homers. The Padres will be looking for him to do more damage at the plate down the stretch.

Josh Bell: Padres

Stats since trade: GP: 19 | BA: .132 | OPS: .513 | HR: 2 | RBI: 5

Bell was a popular Blue Jays trade target earlier in the season when fans were pining for a lefty power bat to drop in the middle of the order. He accompanied Soto to San Diego at the trade deadline but has struggled to find his footing thus far. He's showing signs of heating up with both of his homers coming in the past three games.

Luis Castillo: Mariners

Stats since trade: GP: 4 | IP: 25.2 | K: 29 | ERA: 3.16 | WHIP: 1.13

Aside from Soto, Castillo was the biggest fish available on the trade market and the Mariners gave up a hefty package to acquire him. The right-hander has delivered in his first four starts as he looks to help Seattle reach the playoffs for the first time since 2001. He gives the Mariners an imposing one-two punch atop the rotation alongside reigning Cy Young winner Robbie Ray.

Story continues

Frankie Montas: Yankees

Stats since trade: GP: 4 | IP: 19.2 | K: 14 | ERA: 7.32 | WHIP: 1.58

The Blue Jays were reportedly one of the finalists in the Montas sweepstakes and might be breathing a sigh of relief based on his first handful of performances with the Yankees. The 29-year-old was shelled for a combined 14 runs over his first three starts — including a six-run smacking by the Blue Jays on Aug. 18. He showed signs of promise in his most recent outing, holding the New York Mets to two runs over 5.2 innings.

Frankie Montas (second from right) drew interest from the Blue Jays before landing with the Yankees. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Noah Syndergaard: Phillies

Stats since trade: GP: 4 | IP: 25 | K: 13 | ERA: 3.60 | WHIP: 1.28

Toronto was in the running for Syndergaard right up until the buzzer on Aug. 2 but its bid ultimately fell short. Syndergaard was a first-round draft pick of the Blue Jays in 2010 but was part of the package that sent R.A. Dickey north of the border in 2012. "Thor" looked shaky in his Phillies debut but has settled in nicely over his past three starts. He's not a front-of-the-rotation arm at this stage of his career but he's still a valuable piece as Philadelphia pushes for a playoff spot.

Jose Quintana: Cardinals

Stats since trade: GP: 4 | IP: 19.2 | K: 16 | ERA: 3.20 | WHIP: 1.42

Quintana was enjoying a career renaissance in his age-33 season with the Pittsburgh Pirates and has looked even better since joining the Cardinals at the deadline. The veteran lefty allowed two runs or fewer in each of his first three starts with St. Louis before getting roughed up over the weekend. Alongside fellow deadline acquisition Jordan Montgomery, Quintana has helped stabilize a Cardinals rotation that was in dire straits.

Raisel Iglesias: Braves

Stats since trade: GP: 10 | IP: 8.2 | K: 8 | SV: 1 | ERA: 1.04 | WHIP: 0.92

The Blue Jays were reportedly interested in adding both Syndergaard and Iglesias from the Angels before Los Angeles decided to go in a different direction. Iglesias would have been a risky add given his underwhelming pre-deadline performance in 2022 and the three years and $48 million remaining on his contract after this season. The 32-year-old has looked revitalized since joining the Braves, allowing just one run over his first 10 games. He has lots of ninth-inning experience should anything happen to current Atlanta closer Kenley Jansen.

Raisel Iglesias, left, has looked sharp since joining the Braves. (Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

David Robertson: Phillies

Stats since trade: GP: 8 | IP: 8.2 | K: 11 | SV: 3 | ERA: 2.08 | WHIP: 1.04

Robertson was the top rental reliever moved at the trade deadline and the Phillies have to be pleased with the early returns. The 37-year-old hadn't surrendered a run before his most recent outing and should be interim manager Rob Thomson's preferred ninth-inning option down the stretch with other high-leverage arms on the injured list.

Michael Fulmer: Twins

Stats since trade: GP: 9 | IP: 8.2 | K: 11 | SV: 0 | ERA: 2.08 | WHIP: 1.27

Fulmer was one of many Detroit Tigers relievers linked to the Blue Jays leading up to the trade deadline and ended up being the only one moved. Fulmer was sent to Minnesota as the Twins improved their late-inning options with the hopes of winning the American League Central. The former Rookie of the Year winner has looked sharp over his first nine games, yielding two runs over that span.

More from Yahoo Sports