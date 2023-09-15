Blue Jays inexplicably no-show crucial series, suffer 4-game sweep to Rangers

Pretty much everything went wrong for the Toronto Blue Jays this week. (Getty)

It hasn't been smooth sailing for the Blue Jays by any means this season, but this one was especially ugly.

Entering a critical series with the Rangers — one with massive playoff implications in the American League wild-card race — Toronto held a 1.5-game lead over Texas and looked to be surging after winning eight of its last 10.

Boy did those good vibes fade in a hurry, however, as Toronto dropped all four games of the critical set, at home, in ugly fashion — culminating with a 9-2 loss on Thursday night after dropping a 10-0 decision on Wednesday. All in all, the Rangers outscored the Jays by a whopping total of 35-9 over the series.

The Blue Jays, who now sit 2.5 games back of the Rangers and on the outside of the postseason picture, will also lose the head-to-head tiebreaker with Texas if it comes down to that for a playoff spot.

