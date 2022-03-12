Reports: Blue Jays sign Yusei Kikuchi to 3-year deal

Yusei Kikuchi gives the Blue Jays another left-handed starter. (Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)

The Toronto Blue Jays signed pitcher Yusei Kikuchi to a three-year deal worth $36 million on Saturday, according to multiple reports.

Kikuchi has struggled with command (and resulting hard contact) in his career, but his fastball averages 95 mph from the left side and he has three pitches (FB, SL, CH) that generate whiffs at a 30% clip or more.



Talent exceeds MLB production so far, but ceiling is impressive. https://t.co/xOJxrw26Eb — Nick Ashbourne (@NickAshbourne) March 12, 2022

Kikuchi was an all-star in 2021, posting a 4.41 ERA in 157 innings with the Seattle Mariners. His campaign was a tale of two seasons, as he logged a 3.48 ERA in the first half and 5.98 ERA in the second.

The 30-year-old southpaw owns a career 4.97 ERA across three MLB seasons, all coming with the Mariners.

Kikuchi joins a Blue Jays rotation that already features Jose Berrios, Kevin Gausman, Alek Manoah and Hyun Jin Ryu. Promising prospect Nate Pearson and swingman Ross Stripling are also options for manager Charlie Montoyo should injuries arise.

Toronto is still expected to pursue an upgrade on the infield either through trade or free agency, according to Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith.

#BlueJays still expected to pursue an infielder. Options available on trade market & in free agency. But there should be more coming for Jays, who have focused on pitching so far this off-season. — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) March 12, 2022

