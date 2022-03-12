Reports: Blue Jays sign Yusei Kikuchi to 3-year deal

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael Hoad
·Writer
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Toronto Blue Jays
    Toronto Blue Jays
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Yusei Kikuchi gives the Blue Jays another left-handed starter. (Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)
Yusei Kikuchi gives the Blue Jays another left-handed starter. (Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)

The Toronto Blue Jays signed pitcher Yusei Kikuchi to a three-year deal worth $36 million on Saturday, according to multiple reports.

Kikuchi was an all-star in 2021, posting a 4.41 ERA in 157 innings with the Seattle Mariners. His campaign was a tale of two seasons, as he logged a 3.48 ERA in the first half and 5.98 ERA in the second.

The 30-year-old southpaw owns a career 4.97 ERA across three MLB seasons, all coming with the Mariners.

Kikuchi joins a Blue Jays rotation that already features Jose Berrios, Kevin Gausman, Alek Manoah and Hyun Jin Ryu. Promising prospect Nate Pearson and swingman Ross Stripling are also options for manager Charlie Montoyo should injuries arise.

Toronto is still expected to pursue an upgrade on the infield either through trade or free agency, according to Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith.

More from Yahoo Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories