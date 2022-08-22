How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

The Blue Jays have a leg up in the wild-card race but their remaining schedule is no walk in the park. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

With roughly one quarter of the season remaining, the Toronto Blue Jays find themselves in the middle of a jumbled American League wild-card race.

Toronto could still technically catch the New York Yankees for the AL East title, but an eight-game lead at this point of the season is very tough to overcome, especially since the two teams only play each other three more times down the stretch.

The Blue Jays' best-case finish is likely the top wild-card spot, which they are currently tied for with the Tampa Bay Rays. The Seattle Mariners occupy the third and final position in the race, with five other teams also in the mix. The Boston Red Sox are on the fringe of the hunt at six games back, but we'll still include them as contenders for the time being.

MLB's playoff format has changed this year, with the best two division winners receiving a first-round bye. The top wild-card team will host the second wild-card winner in a best-of-three, while the third wild card will travel for a best-of-three with the worst of the three division winners.

In a race as close as this one, keeping an eye on each team's remaining schedule is essential. Here's a look at what the wild-card hopefuls have in front of them over the next month and a half.

Toronto Blue Jays

Number of games remaining: 42 (20 home, 22 road)

Combined winning percentage of remaining opponents: .501

Number of games remaining against wild-card rivals: 25

The Blue Jays have a 2.5-game cushion in the playoff chase but a postseason berth still isn't going to come easy. Their combined 19 games remaining against the Rays and Orioles could end up determining their fate but taking advantage of a soft stretch from Aug. 26 through Sept. 11 will also be crucial. Toronto is set to square off against the Angels, Cubs, Pirates and Rangers through that period, with a series against the Orioles mixed in.

Tampa Bay Rays

Number of games remaining: 42 (20 home, 22 road)

Combined winning percentage of remaining opponents: .531

Number of games remaining against wild-card rivals: 21

The pesky Rays should get healthier down the stretch but they have the toughest remaining schedule of any other team on this list. They still have two series left against the AL-best Houston Astros and close out the season on a nine-game road trip.

Seattle Mariners

Number of games remaining: 40 (24 home, 16 road)

Combined winning percentage of remaining opponents: .450

Number of games remaining against wild-card rivals: 10

Seattle boasts the easiest remaining schedule in all of MLB and should finally return to the playoffs for the first time since 2001. A collapse would be truly devastating for fans.

Baltimore Orioles

Number of games remaining: 41 (23 home, 18 road)

Combined winning percentage of remaining opponents: .516

Number of games remaining against wild-card rivals: 23

The Orioles are arguably the best story in baseball, arriving as a wild-card contender ahead of schedule. A number of young players are already making an impact in the majors and the prospect pipeline is ripe with high-end talent. Baltimore is playing with house money, which is dangerous at this time of year.

Cleveland Guardians

Number of games remaining: 41 (23 home, 18 road)

Combined winning percentage of remaining opponents: .488

Number of games remaining against wild-card rivals: 24

Cleveland's grip on the AL Central crown is tenuous but the team is still well-positioned to come out on top. The Guardians are a better team at home and most of their remaining games will take place at Progressive Field. If the division title comes down to the final week, the Guardians will be in good shape, as they close their schedule with five games against the lowly Kansas City Royals.

Minnesota Twins

Number of games remaining: 43 (19 home, 24 road)

Combined winning percentage of remaining opponents: .499

Number of games remaining against wild-card rivals: 20

Minnesota has the toughest schedule of any of the AL Central contenders, but also has games in hand on its division rivals. The Twins can take matters into their own hands by taking care of business in their 17 contests left against the Guardians and White Sox.

Chicago White Sox

Number of games remaining: 40 (20 home, 20 road)

Combined winning percentage of remaining opponents: .467

Number of games remaining against wild-card rivals: 18

The White Sox have been one of the most disappointing teams in baseball in 2022. They were favoured to win the AL Central before the season but now need some good fortune to even qualify for the playoffs. There are plenty of soft spots remaining on their schedule, including series against a pair of struggling National League teams in the Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies.

Boston Red Sox

Number of games remaining: 40 (22 home, 18 road)

Combined winning percentage of remaining opponents: .520

Number of games remaining against wild-card rivals: 25

The Red Sox are right on the fringe of the wild-card chase but have a chance to make up serious ground with their 25 games remaining against the teams ahead of them. This next week is sink or swim time as they take on the Blue Jays, Rays and Twins before the calendar flips to September.

