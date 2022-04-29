Blue Jays players weigh in on ‘inconsistent’ baseballs plaguing MLB hitters

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ethan Diamandas
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • New York Mets
    New York Mets
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Toronto Blue Jays
    Toronto Blue Jays
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Zack Collins
    Zack Collins
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kevin Gausman
    Kevin Gausman
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Rawlings baseballs are once again in the spotlight as home runs and offense in general is way down through the first month of the MLB season. Blue Jays players have noticed, too.
Rawlings baseballs are once again in the spotlight as home runs and offense in general is way down through the first month of the MLB season. Blue Jays players have noticed, too. (Reuters)

In the sixth inning of Wednesday’s game against the Boston Red Sox, Blue Jays DH Zack Collins saw a fastball over the plate and put a big swing on it. Off the bat, it looked good.

“I felt like that ball should’ve been gone,” he said.

Collins’ fly ball soared high and deep all the way to the warning track, where Red Sox right fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. nonchalantly flipped his glove up and made an easy catch, sucking the excitement out of the Rogers Centre crowd.

That non-homerun, which left Collins’ bat with a 94 mile-per-hour exit velocity and 33-degree launch angle, would’ve been gone last season. As Sportsnet’s Chris Black pointed out, from 2019 to 2021, fly balls exactly like Collins’ (92-94 miles per hour with a 32-34-degree launch angle) accounted for 45 home runs and a 1.423 slugging percentage. In 2022, that same piece of contact has accounted for zero home runs and a 0.000 slug.

The Collins flyout example from Wednesday is just a small part of a much larger trend in MLB. Across the league, offence is way down. In 2021, hitters averaged a .411 slugging percentage and a .728 OPS. In 2022, slugging is down to .366, and OPS has toppled to an ugly .672. It’s hard to say for certain what’s causing this troubling phenomenon, though an altered baseball is high on the list of suspects.

For pitchers, however, a constantly changing baseball is nothing new.

“The balls have definitely changed over my career, from my debut to now,” Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman said. “They've changed pretty drastically.”

A big-league pitcher since 2013, Gausman explained that the baseball he’s throwing in 2022 doesn’t feel the same as the one from years ago. The issue seems to be amplified this season, and Gausman agreed with comments from New York Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt, who recently sounded off about the lack of uniformity surrounding the quality of baseballs from inning-to-inning within any single game.

“Like Chris said, [baseballs] are definitely better earlier in the game, but I think that's because those are the first ones they rubbed up,” Gausman said. “By the 100th ball that they rub up, maybe they're not as locked in on what they're doing, or they just don't care as much. It needs to be consistent.”

Before every game, an MLB official in the umpire’s room “rubs up” more than a hundred baseballs with a special type of rubbing mud. This soil-like substance, which according to some sources was first applied to baseballs in the 1930s, helps remove the gloss off new balls and is the only foreign substance allowed on a ball before it’s put in play.

The problem is that baseballs are rubbed up by hand before every game, meaning there’s bound to be some discrepancies in how “dark” certain baseballs are. A ball with more mud on it often gives the pitcher an advantage.

“My split definitely moves more sometimes, and I think that's because the balls are inconsistent,” Gausman said. “Some games I can really make it move, and other days it's a challenge.”

MLB has already enhanced its protocols towards creating a more universal baseball. Starting this season, the league mandated a humidor — a climate-controlled chamber which stores baseballs at an average humidity — be used in all 30 ballparks. After the balls are taken out of the humidor and rubbed in the special mud, an MLB official takes a photo of them to ensure they’re fit for play.

Since drier baseballs fly further, the implementation of the humidor offers one explanation for MLB’s offensive downturn. Another thing Blue Jays pitchers have noticed is that the seams on the baseball this year feel a little higher than usual — higher seams traditionally allows pitchers to throw sharper off-speed pitches and subsequently makes it harder for hitters to square up the baseball.

If the pre-game treatment of the baseball or the make of the ball itself is going to change yet again, there are some potential solutions pitchers think could make things better.

“In Japan they have a little tack on the ball,” Gausman said. “You touch the ball, it's a little tacky.”

Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball and the Korean Baseball Organization both use pre-tacked baseballs, and that style of ball was mentioned as a possible solution during MLB’s sticky stuff crackdown in 2021. For inconsistent rubbing of baseballs, the league has reportedly been working with a company called Ball Mudder since 2020 on an automated way to apply the mud to baseballs, per a USA Today report.

“Major League Baseball owns Rawlings,” Gausman said. “That's something people forget. So they can do whatever they want.”

Indeed, the league owns Rawlings (the company that manufactures the game balls), so it’s within MLB’s power to make changes to even out the consistency of its baseballs. For now, though, there’s nothing players can do. Even if offence is harder to come by and the baseball feels a little different, pitchers still need to pitch, and hitters still need to hit.

“It's just another obstacle you gotta climb,” Collins said. “But at the same time, you're not really worried about that. You’re just looking to make hard contact every time and whatever happens, happens.”

More from Yahoo Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Willson Contreras breaks down in tears after exchanging lineup card with brother

    Willson Contreras' bond with his brother William is strong.

  • MLB suspends Trevor Bauer two full seasons over sexual assault allegations

    MLB issued its largest domestic violence or sexual assault suspension to date.

  • Scottie Barnes on rookie season, getting right back to work

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes evaluates his rookie season and what he has to work on during the offseason.

  • Norway knocks Canada out of mixed doubles curling world championship

    GENEVA — Canada will not reach the podium at the world mixed doubles curling championship after Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant dropped a 6-5 decision to Norway in a qualification game Friday. Norway’s Maia and Magnus Ramsfjell made a short raise takeout in the final end to score two for the victory. “We’re happy with our performance through the week, but not our best game here today," Peterman said. "It’s disappointing. We were hoping for a better result." Norway stole a pair in the sixth en

  • Trevor Bauer can appeal 324-game suspension, but there's no returning to MLB | Opinion

    Trevor Bauer says he will fight MLB's two-season suspension for violating the domestic violence policy, but no team will consider taking him back.

  • Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Highlights

    Bogaerts scatters four hits in 7-1 win vs. Blue Jays

  • This $72 Million Private Island in Montana Comes With a Waterfront Villa and a 5-Boat Marina

    The idyllic Cromwell Island is set on the largest freshwater lake west of the Mississippi River.

  • Mars Helicopter Captures Stunning Images Of Debris Field

    The Ingenuity chopper shows a new perspective on last year's nail-biter landing.

  • Toronto Raptors' all-star guard VanVleet ruled out of Game 5 in Philadelphia

    PHILADELPHIA — Fred VanVleet says his body has "tapped out." The Toronto Raptors' all-star guard, who suffered a strained left hip flexor, was ruled out of Monday's do-or-die Game 5 of their opening-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers. The 28-year-old, who's also been battling a bruised knee the past few months, limped off the court in the second quarter of Saturday's Game 4, ripping his jersey in frustration. "I knew I wasn't coming back," he said of his reaction. "To be in this

  • Nuggets put unfair pressure on Jamal Murray to return

    Amit Mann is joined by Jackson Frank to discuss how the Denver Nuggets, perhaps unknowingly, shifted all the pressure on Jamal Murray to decide when to return and why enough hasn't been made of the mental hurdle of returning from potential career-altering injuries.

  • Canada's women's sevens squad ready to test its mettle against top-ranked Aussies

    LANGFORD, B.C. — After more than a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Canada’s women’s sevens rugby team will entertain world-class competition at its home training ground this weekend. Canada is in Pool A of the HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens event in Langford along with world No. 1-ranked Australia, Spain and Mexico. Canadian coach Jack Hanratty says it will be world’s best post-Olympic gathering of teams after the pandemic took its toll on numerous competitions. “These are all the

  • Dynasties are cool but it's time for a new Stanley Cup story

    On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian explains why he doesn't want too see one last run for the Penguins, Sam says she doesn't have the stomach for a Tampa three-peat, and Omar makes the case against defensive Dallas.

  • Canada wins final round-robin games, will face Norway in mixed doubles playoffs

    GENEVA — Canada's Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant won their final preliminary matches Thursday at the world mixed doubles curling championship to finish second in their group and set up a playoff showdown with Norway. Peterman and Gallant, who were already guaranteed a playoff berth heading into the final day of round-robin games, thumped Australia 10-2 and downed the United States 8-5 to finish second in Group B at 8-1. Scotland also won both of its matches Thursday to finish atop the group

  • Women's rugby 7s side back competing on home soil after tumultuous year off the field

    The Canadian women's rugby sevens team returns to action on home soil this weekend, almost a year to the day that coach John Tait stepped down in the wake of an independent review into a complaint from current and former players. The investigation by Win Win HR Solutions Inc. found no breaches of Rugby Canada's harassment and bullying policy but concluded Tait's position at the team's helm was untenable. Jack Hanratty, the Canadian team's third interim coach since Tait resigned, will be in charg

  • Evaluating Pascal Siakam's play vs. 76ers

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam got off to a slow start in the series but picked it up over the final few games. Did he meet expectations?

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — It's been 37 years since Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, but it was his name that fans chanted before the team took to the ice Sunday. For 10 minutes, Habs fans gave Lafleur, who died Friday at age 70, a standing ovation, as cheers of "Guy, Guy, Guy!" mixed with chants of "Ole, Ole, Ole!" and "Go Habs Go!" Twice, the game's announcer began to say something, only to let fans keep cheering. Finally, he asked the fans to be quiet for a moment of silence in honour of L

  • Raptors fans dunk on Goran Dragic after Nets get swept by Celtics

    Goran Dragic had "higher ambitions" than playing for the Raptors, who have outlasted the Nets in the NBA playoffs.

  • Thad Young says Raptors are ‘feeding off the energy’ of their tenacious defense

    Following a massive Game 5 win over the Sixers on Monday, Raptors forward Thaddeus Young credited the team’s game-planning, pace, ball distribution and defensive execution, among other things, for pulling Toronto back into the series. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • After promising season, expectations for upstart Raptors only rise from here

    In the end, the Toronto Raptors dug themselves into too deep a hole. For three days between Games 5 and 6, momentum seemed firmly on the side of the Raptors becoming the first NBA team to come back from a 3-0 series deficit. Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers was getting defensive over his spotty playoff record, MVP finalist Joel Embiid was questioning co-star James Harden's aggressiveness, and the plucky Raptors were one home win away from forcing Game 7. It, rather emphatically, didn't h

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — Thirty-seven years after Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, his name was once again chanted by fans before the team took to the ice tonight. The team played tribute to the great, who died Friday at 70, with a ceremony before a game against Boston. A video of Lafleur's goals and of him lifting the Stanley Cup, which he won five times with the Habs, played at the Bell Centre before fans gave him a standing ovation that lasted more than 10 minutes. On the boards, the usu