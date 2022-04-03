Blue Jays opening day 2022: How to watch, preview, betting odds

The Toronto Blue Jays open their 2022 season on April 8 at home against the Texas Rangers.

This will mark the first time since 2019 that the Blue Jays have been able to play at home to start a season. In the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, the team played its home games at Sahlen Field in Buffalo. In 2021, the Blue Jays started the season in Dunedin, Fla., moved to Buffalo, then returned to Toronto on July 30. Expect the Rogers Centre to be jam-packed and overflowing with energy.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the first game of the season.

The Blue Jays will begin their 2022 season at Rogers Centre on April 8. (Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports)

Broadcast information:

Date and time: Friday April 8 at 7:07 p.m. ET

Canadian television channels: Sportsnet East, Ontario, West and Pacific

Are the Blue Jays expected to be good this year?

Yes, Blue Jays fans should be expecting this team to make the playoffs and challenge for a division title. Toronto amassed 91 wins in 2021 despite playing home games at three different stadiums and has a realistic chance to improve upon that mark.

Most of the key contributors are returning this year, and new additions like Kevin Gausman, Matt Chapman and Yusei Kikuchi should help offset the departures of stars Marcus Semien and Robbie Ray. The Blue Jays currently have the second-best odds to win the World Series.

Who are the Blue Jays playing on opening day?

The Blue Jays are hosting the Texas Rangers, a team that struggled in 2021 but has dramatically improved since the last time it took the field. Texas spent a lot of money this winter, bringing in two superstars in Semien and Corey Seager for a combined $500 million. Texas still has major question marks on the pitching front, but the offence should be strong.

Who is pitching for the Blue Jays?

Jose Berrios will start for Toronto after signing a seven-year contract extension in November worth $131 million. Berrios joined the Blue Jays at the trade deadline last year and quickly fell in love with the city. This will be the right-hander's third start on opening day, with the other two coming in 2019 and '20 as a member of the Minnesota Twins.

Betting odds:

Odds for this specific game will be released closer to opening day.

*Notable futures bets (via BetMGM):

Blue Jays to win the American League East: +180

Blue Jays to win the American League: +450

Blue Jays to win the World Series: +900

Blue Jays Over/Under 92.5 wins: -110

