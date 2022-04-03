  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Blue Jays opening day 2022: How to watch, preview, betting odds

Michael Hoad
·Writer
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Toronto Blue Jays
    Toronto Blue Jays
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Toronto Blue Jays open their 2022 season on April 8 at home against the Texas Rangers.

This will mark the first time since 2019 that the Blue Jays have been able to play at home to start a season. In the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, the team played its home games at Sahlen Field in Buffalo. In 2021, the Blue Jays started the season in Dunedin, Fla., moved to Buffalo, then returned to Toronto on July 30. Expect the Rogers Centre to be jam-packed and overflowing with energy.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the first game of the season.

The Blue Jays will begin their 2022 season at Rogers Centre on April 8. (Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports)
The Blue Jays will begin their 2022 season at Rogers Centre on April 8. (Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports)

Broadcast information:

Date and time: Friday April 8 at 7:07 p.m. ET

Canadian television channels: Sportsnet East, Ontario, West and Pacific

Are the Blue Jays expected to be good this year?

Yes, Blue Jays fans should be expecting this team to make the playoffs and challenge for a division title. Toronto amassed 91 wins in 2021 despite playing home games at three different stadiums and has a realistic chance to improve upon that mark.

Most of the key contributors are returning this year, and new additions like Kevin Gausman, Matt Chapman and Yusei Kikuchi should help offset the departures of stars Marcus Semien and Robbie Ray. The Blue Jays currently have the second-best odds to win the World Series.

Who are the Blue Jays playing on opening day?

The Blue Jays are hosting the Texas Rangers, a team that struggled in 2021 but has dramatically improved since the last time it took the field. Texas spent a lot of money this winter, bringing in two superstars in Semien and Corey Seager for a combined $500 million. Texas still has major question marks on the pitching front, but the offence should be strong.

Who is pitching for the Blue Jays?

Jose Berrios will start for Toronto after signing a seven-year contract extension in November worth $131 million. Berrios joined the Blue Jays at the trade deadline last year and quickly fell in love with the city. This will be the right-hander's third start on opening day, with the other two coming in 2019 and '20 as a member of the Minnesota Twins.

Betting odds:

Odds for this specific game will be released closer to opening day.

*Notable futures bets (via BetMGM):

Blue Jays to win the American League East: +180

Blue Jays to win the American League: +450

Blue Jays to win the World Series: +900

Blue Jays Over/Under 92.5 wins: -110

More from Yahoo Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Hideki Matsuyama relishing Masters defence but admits to dinner speech nerves

    The prospect of making a speech at the traditional Champions Dinner is weighing heavily on the Japanese star’s mind.

  • Local Residents Join Cleanup Efforts in Kharkiv

    Residents of Kharkiv, Ukraine, cleaned rubble from the streets of the city’s eastern Obriy neighborhood on April 1, working to clear damage caused by fighting in the area.Moscow’s forces have been unable to capture Kharkiv, and instead have spent over a month launching indiscriminate attacks in the country’s second-largest city, reducing many structures to rubble.According to the United Nations, at least 1,276 civilians have been killed since Russia launched military operations across Ukraine on February 24, though officials believe the true toll is much higher. Human Rights Watch reported this week that Russian forces had deployed antipersonnel mines in the Kharkiv region, weapons banned under the 1997 international Mine Ban Treaty. While Ukraine is a signatory, Russia is not.This video, released by Suspilne Kharkiv, the regional outlet of Ukraine’s public broadcaster, shows local workers and residents cleaning up in the Obriy neighborhood on Friday. Credit: Suspilne Kharkiv via Storyful

  • Make It Mom's Best Mother's Day Ever by Baking Her One of These Yummy Cakes

    If she loves dessert, then Mom will appreciate a homemade cake recipe for Mother's Day. Try one of these easy and unique Mother's Day cake designs on Sunday, May 8.

  • Nearly 300 people were buried in mass graves in Bucha, where the streets are 'littered with corpses,' a Ukrainian mayor said

    Reporters in Bucha share images of bodies sprawled across the town's streets. The mayor said at least 280 people have already been buried in mass graves.

  • Jack Nicklaus Says He's 'Done' with Masters Par 3 Contest: 'I Just Can't Play Anymore'

    "I used to play every year," Jack Nicklaus said of the Masters Par 3 Contest, which takes place next Wednesday ahead of the official tournament in Augusta, Georgia

  • Hillary Clinton: 'Double down on the pressure' on Russia

    "There are more banks that can be sanctioned," Hillary Clinton said on NBC's "Meet the Press."

  • Masters 2022: What to expect

    All you need to know ahead of the Masters, as Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama defends his title and Tiger Woods' participation remains unknown.

  • For Instagram-Worthy Sundaes, Use This Cult-Favorite Ice Cream Scoop

    Scoop, there it is!

  • Elizabeth Hurley honors late photographer Patrick Demarchelier with nude throwback photo: 'You will be so missed'

    Elizabeth Hurley, 56, is honoring her friend, beloved photographer Patrick Demarchelier. The British actress posted a series of photos that Demarchelier had taken of her on Instagram, including a nude photo of her relaxing on the side of an infinity pool.

  • Crisis averted as NHL official kicks player in face during Leafs-Jets scrum

    This situation could have easily been a whole lot worse.

  • Quebec City, Ottawa Senators exploring joint bid for world junior hockey championship

    Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard said Wednesday that the Quebec government, the Ottawa Senators and Quebecor are exploring the possibility of Ottawa and Quebec City entering a joint bid to host the 2023 world junior men's hockey championship. The tournament, which is scheduled to begin on Boxing Day in Novosibirsk, Russia, but was left without a host city after the International Ice Hockey Federation announced on Feb. 28 that it was withdrawing Russia's privilege to host international hockey

  • Making the case for each of the NHL's Norris Trophy contenders

    Four players have legitimate arguments to win the Norris Trophy this season. Here's the case for each one.

  • Tenn. lawmakers push for collegiate transgender athlete ban

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee would ban transgender athletes from participating in female college sports under legislation gaining traction inside the state's GOP-controlled General Assembly. The measure is one of 17 bills that have been introduced this year in Tennessee targeting LGBTQ people — more than any other state in the country, according to civil rights activists. “Even amid one of the most extreme time periods for anti-LGBTQ politics in our country’s history, lawmakers in Tennessee

  • Matthews nets 51st goal to help Toronto defeat Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 51st goal, Morgan Rielly had a goal and two assists, and the Toronto Maple Leafs won their fourth straight with a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. John Tavares, Wayne Simmonds, Timothy Liljegren and Pierre Engvall also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have netted 24 goals during their streak. Ivan Provorov had two goals and an assist and Kevin Hayes also scored for the Flyers, who have lost five of six. Philadel

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Flyers bench Keith Yandle to end record ironman streak at 989 games

    Phil Kessel now owns the NHL's longest active ironman streak, sitting just 21 back of Yandle's consecutive games played record.

  • The Kyle Lowry influence on Siakam, VanVleet

    Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the city of Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam.Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • Panthers clinch postseason spot with 5-3 win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida’s single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov’s record set in 2019. Anthony Duclair scored twice as the Panthers (48-15-6) established a franchise record for victories. Winning for the seventh time in eight games, Florida c

  • Toews helps Avalanche beat Penguins 3-2 for 28th home win

    DENVER (AP) — Devon Toews scored with 4:26 remaining, Darcy Kuemper stopped 38 shots and the Colorado Avalanche tied the franchise record for most home wins in a season with a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. It was win No. 28 at Ball Arena, matching Colorado’s marks from 2000-01 and 2017-18. At 28-4-3, Colorado possesses the league’s top home record. Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Mikko Rantanen also scored for Colorado in a fast-paced game that had just one penalty and featured tw