Report: Don Mattingly on verge of joining Blue Jays coaching staff

Thomas Hall
·Writer
·2 min read
Longtime MLB manager and former star player Don Mattingly is reportedly on the verge of joining John Schneider&#39;s staff in Toronto. (Getty)
Longtime MLB manager and former star player Don Mattingly is reportedly on the verge of joining John Schneider's staff in Toronto. (Getty)

The Toronto Blue Jays may be on the verge of hiring the newest member of manager John Schneider’s coaching staff.

Don Mattingly, who just parted ways with the Miami Marlins after seven seasons, is reportedly in “deep talks” to join the Blue Jays’ 2023 staff, according to baseball reporters Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman, who added that a deal could be announced as soon as this weekend.

If that occurs, it would be a pretty special moment for Mattingly as he’s one of eight candidates hoping to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame through the Contemporary Baseball Era Committee ballot, which will be announced on Sunday.

While appearing on “The Show with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman,” the 61-year-old expressed his interest in staying around the game and revealed that he had already received multiple offers from interested suitors.

“One team in particular really talked to me and talked to really my soul of what I like to do and see a value and it’s been very interesting to me,” Mattingly said.

Adding to the story, Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi reports that multiple sources have confirmed the Blue Jays are speaking to Mattingly regarding their bench coach position, previously held by Casey Candaele last season. Candaele, who formerly worked as the triple-A Buffalo manager, joined the big-league coaching staff following Charlie Montoyo’s firing.

Things appear to be moving very quickly between both sides, and an official announcement could potentially materialize in the coming days, according to reports.

Mattingly played 14 big-league seasons — all with the New York Yankees — from 1982-95, hitting .307/.358/.471 with 222 home runs and 1,099 RBIs across 1,785 career games. He served as a six-time All-Star, a nine-time Gold Glove winner and a three-time Silver Slugger.

The 19th-round selection in 1979 was named the American League MVP in 1985, the same season he made his first and only playoff appearance. He never advanced to the World Series as a player and hasn’t accomplished that feat as a coach or manager, either.

Mattingly’s coaching career began on the west coast with the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he spent five seasons from 2011-15. His team won three consecutive NL West Division titles from 2013-15 but failed to advance beyond the NLCS.

The Evansville, Indiana, native was named manager of the Marlins ahead of the 2016 season, going 79-82 during his inaugural campaign. He led the franchise to its first playoff berth since 2003 during the COVID-shortened 2020 season, winning his first career Manager of the Year Award in the process.

Mattingly stands as Miami’s all-time leader in total seasons (seven), games (1,020) and wins (437).

More from Yahoo Sports

Latest Stories

  • Kings coach gave a 25-year-old reserve a lesson on defense and was ecstatic when he followed through

    Mike Brown led Terence Davis onto the court to explain a defensive rotation during a stoppage against the Suns, then got to watch his coaching pay off minutes later.

  • ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Returns to Theaters for Limited Re-Release

    “Top Gun: Maverick” is flying back into theaters in time for the holidays. Paramount is re-releasing the blockbuster sequel on the big screen, including select premium large formats and Imax, from Dec. 2 through Dec. 15. The film, which is already readily available to watch on home entertainment, lands on Paramount+ on Dec. 22. The […]

  • Where should Cody Bellinger go to rediscover his power? These teams could rebuild his value

    These five MLB teams stand out as ideal landing spots for the wayward 2019 NL MVP.

  • 2 Canadian Stocks Set to Soar in a New Bull Market

    Consider Sleep Country Canada Holdings (TSX:ZZZ) stock and another mid-cap bargain, as the bear market moves on. The post 2 Canadian Stocks Set to Soar in a New Bull Market appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • At Mich. chip plant, Biden says unions 'built middle class'

    President Joe Biden reminded Americans he is a “pro-union” president Tuesday as he toured a technology plant to highlight a $300 million expansion, just a day after he sided with business leaders in asking Congress to pass legislation to stave off a crippling rail strike. It's the latest in a series of massive foreign investments in the U.S. manufacturing and technology sectors trumpeted by Biden amid a push by his administration to on-shore production of key components and products, after the COVID-19 pandemic pushed long-simmering supply chain issues to the brink. Biden said, as he often does, that he's been pro-union his entire career, and he'd talked with SK leaders about how American workers were "the best workers in the world, you’re the most qualified workers in the world.”

  • Devils rally from two goals down to beat Rangers 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 straight road games and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van

  • Seahawks happy to be home for a while, set to host Raiders

    SEATTLE (AP) — There was an underrated aspect to what the Seattle Seahawks accomplished through their first 10 games and their surprising surge to the top of the NFC West. They did most of it away from home and flew plenty of miles in the process — most recently to Germany, where they lost to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before their bye week. That changes beginning Sunday, when the Seahawks (6-4) return to Lumen Field and host the Las Vegas Raiders. Seattle, which is tied with San Fra

  • Snell runs for go-ahead TD, Steelers hold off Colts 24-17

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Benny Snell Jr.'s 2-yard touchdown run with 9:55 left gave Pittsburgh the lead and the Steelers fended off a last-minute comeback bid to beat the Indianapolis Colts 24-17 on Monday night. Snell had 12 carries for a season-high 62 yards after replacing the injured Najee Harris in the third quarter. Harris was ruled out at halftime with an abdominal injury. Pittsburgh (4-7) won its eighth straight in the series and matched San Francisco for the most Monday night victories in le

  • James' season-high 39 points lead Lakers by Spurs, 143-138

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — LeBron James scored a season-high 39 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Los Angeles Lakers escaped with a 143-138 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night. San Antonio has lost eight straight, tied for the fourth-longest skid in franchise history. James matched a career high with seven 3-pointers. He finished 11 for 21 from the field, including a booming one-handed dunk on a lob from Russell Westbrook with a minute remaining in the first half. While James was pl

  • White throws 3 TD passes to lead Jets past Bears 31-10

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Mike White threw three touchdown passes, including two to Garrett Wilson, in a terrific performance and the New York Jets rolled over the banged-up Chicago Bears 31-10 on Sunday. White made his first start since last season in place of a benched Zach Wilson and sparked the Jets to a season-high 466 yards in the rain. White was 22 of 28 for 315 yards and serenaded with chants of his name throughout by drenched fans at MetLife Stadium. White became the fifth player in

  • Will Nick Nurse play starters heavy minutes once the Raptors are healthy?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss the Raptors' rotation and how minutes will be distributed once the team is fully healthy. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Laval Rouge et Or and Saskatchewan Huskies make final preparations for Vanier Cup

    LONDON, Ont. — Laval linebacker Ian Leroux skipped out on the turf at Western Alumni Stadium for the start of practice Friday afternoon, extended his arm in a first-down motion and even blew some kisses in the air. The Rouge et Or are feeling loose, confident and right at home after preventing the Mustangs from defending their Vanier Cup title. Next up is a return to the same field Saturday for a showdown with the Saskatchewan Huskies for the Canadian university football championship. "We're alw

  • Pesce's 1st goal of season lifts Hurricanes past Flames 3-2

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brett Pesce’s first goal of the season snapped a third-period tie and the Carolina Hurricanes ended a five-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas also scored for Carolina, which played its last home game until mid-December. Pesce’s power-play goal came with 11:14 to play. It was his first goal since March. Antti Raanta made 19 saves in his first action in five games. He dealt with an injury earlier in the week

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver pickups to target this week

    Jeff Skinner headlines this week's fantasy hockey waiver wire pickups.

  • Poor run defense threatens to stall Seahawks' playoff push

    SEATTLE (AP) — During a four-game win streak that vaulted them to the top of the NFC West, the Seattle Seahawks appeared to have fixed their problems stopping the run. Perhaps those games were just a mirage and nothing was truly repaired. Seattle’s defense was run over again on Sunday, giving up a franchise-record 283 yards rushing in a 40-34 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Seattle was already having problems slowing down Josh Jacobs before he sprinted nearly untouched 86 yards for the g

  • Pesce's 1st goal of season lifts Hurricanes past Flames 3-2

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brett Pesce’s first goal of the season snapped a third-period tie and the Carolina Hurricanes ended a five-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas also scored for Carolina, which played its last home game until mid-December. “This was huge for us, just our confidence,” Pesce said. “Just finding a way to win again.” Pesce’s power-play goal came with 11:14 to play. It was his first goal since March. Antti Raanta

  • Broncos' league-worst scoring offense has another dud

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Denver Broncos' offense is stuck in mud — and it appears no one is coming to help pull it out. Russell Wilson turned in yet another lackluster performance on Sunday, managing just one late touchdown pass in a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers. The Broncos fell to 3-8 since since he was acquired in a blockbuster offseason trade with the Seattle Seahawks and later signed a $245 million contract extension. The combination of Wilson and rookie coach Nathaniel Hackett — t

  • Kamara's fumbles lead to Saints 1st shutout loss in 21 years

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Alvin Kamara took a handoff on the fourth play of the game and had it punched out of his grasp for a lost fumble. With Kamara fighting for the end zone as New Orleans tried to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, he lost the ball again. On a day when the Saints offense struggled against San Francisco's stout defense, it sure didn't help that one of its best players kept giving the ball away. Kamara lost two fumbles, Wil Lutz missed a field goal and New Orleans had i

  • Kingsbury's seat heating up after Cards' loss to Chargers

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Leading by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the Arizona Cardinals needed an extended possession to run time off the clock. It lasted 31 seconds, plenty of time for the Los Angeles Chargers to not just tie the game, but win it with a 2-point conversion. Now the clock may be ticking on coach Kliff Kingsbury's time in the desert. Giving Los Angeles ample time after their blink-and-miss-it possession, the Cardinals lost 25-24 on Sunday when the Chargers scored on a touc

  • John Tortorella on today's NHL: 'It's a young, dumb league'

    John Tortorella was once again a quote machine in a pre-game interview with the NHL on TNT crew before his Philadelphia Flyers took on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday.