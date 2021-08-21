Blue Jays fans blast Charlie Montoyo for costly late-game decision

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Steven Psihogios
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Frustrated Blue Jays fans seem to be turning on manager Charlie Montoyo after another crucial mistake in the late stages of a heartbreaking loss. (Getty)
Frustrated Blue Jays fans seem to be turning on manager Charlie Montoyo after another crucial mistake in the late stages of a heartbreaking loss. (Getty)

Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo's questionable decision during Friday's 4-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers is receiving a tonne of criticism from Blue Jays fans.

In the ninth inning, with the game tied and runners on first and second with nobody out, Montoyo decided to pinch-hit for Alejandro Kirk with Breyvic Valera in an attempt to advance the baserunners with a bunt. 

What makes the decision so puzzling is Kirk had already doubled in the contest and has been putting forward solid at-bats recently, reaching base 13 times in his last 12 appearances. Just let the kid swing, man.

Valera's bunt attempt not only failed, but it failed spectacularly, allowing Tigers infielder Jonathan Schoop to throw out Toronto's lead baserunner, and outfielder Randal Grichuk hit into a double play on the very next at-bat.

Adding insult to injury, the Jays lost in extra innings to Detroit, dropping its third straight game as the team slips further out of playoff position in the AL East.

Needless to say, in a season where Blue Jays fans haven't been the happiest with Montoyo, a lot of pent-up rage came pouring out of the fanbase.

After a rough stretch that's seen Toronto win just one of its last seven contests, the Blue Jays currently sit 5.5 games behind the Oakland Athletics for a Wild Card spot and 10.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for the AL East lead.

More from Yahoo Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories