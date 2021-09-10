Blue Jays celebrate Yankees sweep by devouring a bunch of chicken

Big achievements call for big celebrations, and the Toronto Blue Jays capped its four-game sweep of the New York Yankees in style.

Aside from feasting on their AL East foe, members of the Blue Jays were absolutely thrilled to crush some Korean fried chicken in the clubhouse after Thursday's game, according to Daum and translated by Reddit user u/EMK19.

These details around Ryu ordering Korean Fried Chicken for the team in NYC are AMAZING https://t.co/qzztIEkSoY pic.twitter.com/hjIeSrKn9W — Give Me Thee Ball (@Lesley_NOPE) September 10, 2021

In what’s become a highly anticipated ritual when the team visits New York, the squad will order Korean fried chicken from ‘Don Chicken’ in New Jersey. The one responsible for the team’s maddening crave is none other than the Korean Monster himself, Hyun-Jin Ryu.

The tradition started earlier this season when Jays players weren’t allowed to travel within the city due to COVID-19 restrictions. Ryu ordered a friend of his to deliver Korean fried chicken as a snack for the team, and ever since trying it, the club has fallen in love with the delicious delicacy.

The two Blue Jays players who reportedly enjoy the chicken the most are Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and George Springer. The latter apparently loves Korean fried chicken so much that he asked about it the moment Toronto boarded its flight to New York.

I mean, it looks incredible.

The Blue Jays certainly earned its KFC party after a dominant performance over the Yankees. New York never lead against Toronto during the four-game series, marking the first time since 1924 that the Bronx Bombers never held a lead in a four-game set, according to ESPN Stats and Info. The Yankees have played 1,250 such series since the last time it happened.

With the four wins, Toronto now sits just 0.5 games back of New York for the final Wild Card spot in the American League. The sweep also secured a season-series victory for the Blue Jays over the Yankees. This means that if the two divisional rivals tie for the second Wild Card spot, a tie-breaking matchup will occur at the Rogers Centre in Toronto.

