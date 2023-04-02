Blue Jays takeaways: What we learned from season-opening series with Cardinals

Three games aren’t much of a sample size in baseball. It’s not large enough to draw any conclusions, but it offers a few tidbits of what’s to come for the remaining 159 games for the Blue Jays.

Here’s what we’ve learned about Toronto after its first series of the season.

Bassitt has work to do

Chris Bassitt was awestruck. Six batters into his Blue Jays career, he’d allowed four runs on three homers. Sunday’s outing versus the St. Louis Cardinals got much worse after that — and it doesn’t exactly inspire confidence after Bassitt struggled in spring training (5.26 ERA), too.

#BlueJays starter Chris Bassitt:



“I’m a little bit at a loss for words. I’ve never had a game like this where six different pitches were getting hit hard.”



He said the Cardinals were “way more aggressive than normal” and commended their lineup, as well. — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) April 2, 2023

It looks like velocity will be a buzzword around Bassitt all season. The 34-year-old doesn’t need to light up the radar gun to find success, but a two-mph drop on the fastball, like we saw Sunday, made a big difference. Bassitt left multiple pitches over the plate and got brutalized for it. Sinker, curveball, cutter — it didn’t matter. The Cardinals attacked everything with atomic force, tagging him for 10 hits and four home runs, a new career high for Bassitt, over 3.1 innings.

Chris Bassitt is the first #BlueJays pitcher to allow four homers in a game since Robbie Ray on September 30, 2021 vs the Yankees. — Ethan Diamandas (@EthanDiamandas) April 2, 2023

After doling out $63 million to a guy who was supposed to buttress the rotation, this was an abominable result. The Blue Jays already have two wildcards in José Berríos and Yusei Kikuchi; if Bassitt is suddenly just as volatile, it could be a bumpy ride for Jays fans. More than that, if Bassitt isn’t at least steady, the Blue Jays are screwed. He’s obviously better than the nine earned runs (also a career high) he allowed Sunday and will need a big bounce-back outing versus the Los Angeles Angels next week.

Smarter baserunning, at long last

Manager John Schneider has preached about being "detail-oriented" as a team. Seeing his guys take extra bases in key situations must make him a happy guy.

This is unbelievable. Tommy Edman comes within inches of catching this ball, meanwhile Kevin Kiermaier SOMEHOW standing on 3rd base by the time Edman gets the ball back into the infield. This is just unreal baseball IQ by KK. pic.twitter.com/BYqP4aA2G7 — Damon (@VARSH0W_) March 31, 2023

Kevin Kiermaier flashed some serious baseball IQ in the ninth inning on Opening Day. George Springer blooped in one of his five hits, and Kiermaier raced from first to third. The sinking pop-up was certainly catchable, but the veteran read it well and snagged an important 90 feet. He’d score the winning run a few batters later.

That controlled chaos on the basepaths is something the Jays were calibrating in spring training. At times, the club was too aggressive, but it looks like they’ll find the sweet spot soon enough. Varsho swiped a bag Sunday, the club’s first stolen base of the year, and with other pesky runners like Kiermaier and Whit Merrifield, opposing defences will constantly have to pay attention.

Good teams — championship-winning teams — manufacture runs. They get ugly. They put defences on their heels. I’ve been impressed with Toronto’s ability to do that so far.

New lineup, better plate discipline

The top of the Blue Jays order remained the same: Springer, followed by Bo Bichette and Vlad Guerrero Jr. After that, Schneider has plenty of bats to mix and match. So far, though, the skipper likes Varsho in the four-hole.

Varsho had a 112-mph line-drive double, the hardest hit of his career, on Opening Day and has otherwise taken mostly good at-bats. Schneider likes hitters with "damage potential," and Varsho poses a 30-plus home-run power threat. It looks like the 26-year-old will get a chance to hit against lefties, too. He shifted to centre field for Sunday’s finale against Jordan Montgomery, relegating Kevin Kiermaier to the bench.

The Blue Jays kicked off their 2023 season in St. Louis this weekend. (Photo via USA TODAY Sports)

Varsho hit two singles off Montgomery, and the rest of the offence has been productive in the early goings, too, Saturday’s dud aside. Toronto rapped 19 hits Thursday, an Opening Day franchise record, but the club has also shown great plate discipline through three games.

Guerrero seems to be seeing the ball especially well, which is massive, and the club has a 0.56 BB/K rate, better than last season’s ratio, though also heavily buoyed by one game. There haven’t been any home runs yet from Toronto's bats, but overall, a good start for a lineup that’s poised to take more walks this season.